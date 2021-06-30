Clear
BREAKING NEWS A 1967 Terre Haute unsolved murder is back in the spotlight as police exhume the victim's body Full Story

Bill Cosby is a free man after Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns sex assault conviction

Attorney Lisa Bloom reacts to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania vacating Bill Cosby's 2018 conviction.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Sonia Moghe, Ray Sanchez and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

Bill Cosby was released from prison Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction, saying the disgraced actor's due process rights were violated in the first major case of the #MeToo era.

The panel of Pennsylvania State Supreme Court judges said in their opinion that when former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor investigated allegations of drugging and rape against Cosby in 2005, the prosecutor's decision to not prosecute him in return for his deposition in a civil case was ultimately used against him at trial.

"In light of these circumstances, the subsequent decision by successor D.A.s to prosecute Cosby violated Cosby's due process rights," the judges wrote.

Cosby was sentenced in 2018 to 3 to 10 years in a state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

On Wednesday afternoon, Cosby was released from a prison outside of Philadelphia and picked up by his press representative. Cosby served three years in prison. His attorney Brian Perry said the comedian and his legal team were headed to his Pennsylvania home to "celebrate."

"I want to thank the Supreme Court who saw the light and saw the truth," Cosby's family said in a statement released by the press representative, Andrew Wyatt.

The stunning decision in the case of the man once known as "America's Dad" reverses the first high-profile celebrity criminal trial of the #MeToo era.

For victims who sought closure in the resolution of the case, the ruling represented "a slap in the face" in the words of Lisa Bloom, the attorney for three accusers.

Bloom said she thinks it could be "a very hard day" for all the women who accused him of sexual assault.

One accsuer, Victoria Valentino, said in a statement: "I am outraged! Outraged! Stunned! My stomach is in knots. The work that we have done to uplift women has been overturned by a legal glitch. We now have a serial predator on the street."

Gloria Allred, who represented other accusers, said the overturning of the conviction on technical grounds was no vindication of Cosby's conduct.

"My heart especially goes out to those who bravely testified in both of his criminal cases. I represented a majority of the prior bad act accusers who testified," Allred said in a statement.

"Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby's conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused."

Indeed, the Montgomery County district attorney who prosecuted Cosby, Kevin Steele, said the actor was free on a procedural issue that is "irrelevant to the facts of the crime."

"I want to commend Cosby's victim Andrea Constand for her bravery in coming forward and remaining steadfast throughout this long ordeal, as well as all of the other women who have shared similar experiences," Steele said.

"My hope is that this decision will not dampen the reporting of sexual assaults by victims. Prosecutors in my office will continue to follow the evidence wherever and to whomever it leads. We still believe that no one is above the law — including those who are rich, famous and powerful."

Cosby "has been released" from prison, Pennsylvania Department Of Corrections spokesperson Maria Bivens said Wednesday afternoon.

Wyatt met Cosby to drive him home.

"Mr. Cosby was originally given a deal by Bruce Castor in which he was granted immunity. He gave up his fifth amendment rights in hopes that he would get back to work, back to life. And he always showed up for any legal matters and questions on his own accord. Charges should never have been brought against Mr. Cosby," the statement said.

"I want to thank the attorneys who successfully argued his appeal and especially Mrs. Cosby who stood strong and was here for Mr. Cosby every step of the way and supported every idea and strategy from the attorneys and the team and she always knew that Mr. Cosby was innocent."

Cosby denied parole in May by the Pennsylvania Parole Board, which cited a number of reasons for its decision, according to a letter from the board obtained by CNN.

The letter said Cosby had to "participate in and complete additional institutional programs." The board cited Cosby's "failure to develop a parole release plan" and a "negative recommendation by the Department of Corrections" as factors that contributed to the decision.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last December heard arguments regarding an appeal filed by Cosby's legal team to overturn the conviction.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Humid, Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana is a national leader in work zone safety

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms. High: 84

Image

Why veteran suicide numbers are sky-rocketing and how you can help

Image

Local organization picks up big honor as the help local veterans

Image

Housing prices up, availability down in Vigo County

Image

United Way releases 2020-2021 Success by Six reading readiness report

Image

The casino application process has re-opened for Vigo County as Terre Haute's casino future up in the air

Image

Clabber Girl Bake Shop announces it will close on July 1

Image

Governor announces new trustees for Indiana State University

Image

Overnight: Warm and muggy, scattered storms possible. Low: 72°

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1391480

Reported Deaths: 25656
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55695110490
DuPage925611325
Will770261036
Lake684511021
Kane59547810
Winnebago34182510
Madison31114531
McHenry29206296
St. Clair28525519
Peoria23474343
Champaign21148156
Sangamon19149240
McLean18559190
Tazewell17242306
Rock Island15258329
Kankakee14598217
Kendall1330499
LaSalle12795250
Macon11015212
DeKalb10152121
Vermilion10053145
Adams8787127
Williamson7643134
Whiteside7203174
Boone684578
Ogle622984
Grundy599578
Clinton579591
Coles5779101
Knox5660156
Jackson511365
Henry507970
Livingston490791
Woodford485582
Stephenson483785
Macoupin479489
Effingham477172
Franklin455378
Marion4527117
Jefferson4440122
Monroe439994
Lee419354
Randolph416787
Fulton405059
Logan399764
Morgan396282
Christian384375
Montgomery379974
Bureau379185
Fayette322755
Perry320360
Iroquois315668
McDonough293751
Jersey272152
Douglas260936
Saline260757
Lawrence241027
Shelby232738
Union229541
Crawford214625
Bond208624
Cass203727
Ford189350
Clark184833
Warren184849
Jo Daviess183024
Pike182953
Hancock182131
Wayne181953
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165125
Moultrie163728
De Witt157329
Mason154945
Piatt152614
Clay150343
Mercer149934
Johnson148216
Greene145634
Wabash136712
Massac136340
Cumberland130319
Menard125312
Jasper116718
Marshall108319
Hamilton84416
Schuyler7837
Brown7466
Pulaski7037
Stark64824
Edwards58112
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4873
Alexander47511
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3314
Unassigned512433
Out of IL20

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 753528

Reported Deaths: 13844
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1035091791
Lake560371015
Allen41799693
St. Joseph37036566
Hamilton36694423
Elkhart29463461
Tippecanoe22989229
Vanderburgh22622401
Porter19381327
Johnson18517389
Hendricks17741318
Clark13247196
Madison13206344
Vigo12648253
LaPorte12443222
Monroe12259177
Delaware10988198
Howard10386225
Kosciusko9650123
Hancock8603147
Bartholomew8179157
Warrick7878156
Floyd7823180
Grant7259180
Wayne7173201
Boone7020102
Morgan6780141
Marshall6241116
Dubois6227118
Cass6034110
Henry5906111
Dearborn590178
Noble582789
Jackson509677
Shelby503296
Lawrence4772122
Gibson446695
Clinton445355
Harrison441775
Montgomery441790
DeKalb441485
Whitley407344
Huntington403581
Steuben402159
Miami397869
Jasper390255
Knox378791
Putnam373861
Wabash362483
Ripley347770
Adams345755
Jefferson336486
White334253
Daviess3049100
Wells295481
Decatur290092
Greene287185
Fayette284964
Posey274835
LaGrange273872
Scott270558
Clay268348
Washington246537
Randolph245383
Jennings235449
Spencer234631
Starke228159
Fountain224548
Sullivan215343
Owen213458
Fulton204143
Jay201332
Carroll194021
Orange188555
Perry187337
Rush176026
Vermillion175844
Franklin170535
Tipton167347
Parke149816
Pike138534
Blackford136332
Pulaski120948
Newton116836
Brown104443
Benton104114
Crawford102516
Martin91915
Warren84515
Switzerland8178
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424