Clear

Megan Fox's kids crashed her 'Today' interview

Megan Fox's sons stole the spotlight by sneaking their way through the background of her live interview on NBC's "Today."

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Megan Fox is a movie star, yes, but also a mom and like many a parent during a pandemic she's been trying to juggle work with having children in the house.

On Monday viewers of "Today" got to see that in action.

The actress was on the morning show to promote her latest, a horror film titled "Till Death," when her kids made a cameo after they woke up.

"I'm in the house that we're staying in for right now," Fox said. "This is the living room area and they all fell asleep on the couch last night watching a movie."

She and her estranged husband, actor Brian Austin Green, share sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. She told Journey he needed to crawl and get out of the shot when he appeared on the screen during her interview.

"Today's" Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager spotted the pillows and blankets on the floor before one of her sons tried to surreptitiously make his way in the background of the shot.

Fox said she wishes she could put her children "back into that two-, three-year-old period because it's hard to watch them grow up so quickly."

"I actually really struggle with that a lot. I cry about it all the time," she said. "My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it's hard to look at. It's painful to love something so much."

"Till Death," about a woman handcuffed to her dead spouse in a twisted plot, is out Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Hot and humid! Scattered rain is possible!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Scattered storms, partly sunny and hot. High: 90

Image

New photographer for the Vigo County School Corporation causes frustration from former company

Image

Vigo County School Corporation is preparing for a normal return

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 89°

Image

Etling's teammates speak high of him

Image

TH Rex fall at home

Image

Guerrero picks up fifth All-American honor

Image

Group of Loogootee residents and business owners form group to improve the community

Image

Local school corporation works to get students vaccinated ahead of the start of classes

Image

New program works to help connect family with death row inmates

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1391179

Reported Deaths: 25652
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55688510486
DuPage925471325
Will770171036
Lake684441021
Kane59539810
Winnebago34182510
Madison31092532
McHenry29209296
St. Clair28497519
Peoria23473343
Champaign21145156
Sangamon19147240
McLean18561190
Tazewell17240306
Rock Island15256329
Kankakee14592217
Kendall1329699
LaSalle12795250
Macon11010212
DeKalb10149121
Vermilion10047144
Adams8763127
Williamson7639134
Whiteside7203174
Boone684478
Ogle622784
Grundy599178
Clinton579491
Coles5776101
Knox5658156
Jackson511165
Henry508070
Livingston490791
Woodford485182
Stephenson483685
Macoupin479189
Effingham477172
Franklin455178
Marion4524117
Jefferson4435122
Monroe439794
Lee419254
Randolph416687
Fulton405159
Logan399364
Morgan396482
Christian384175
Montgomery380074
Bureau378785
Fayette322755
Perry320360
Iroquois315668
McDonough293351
Jersey272152
Saline260957
Douglas260836
Lawrence241027
Shelby232738
Union228941
Crawford214625
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189250
Warren184849
Clark184733
Jo Daviess182924
Pike182953
Hancock181931
Wayne181553
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165025
Moultrie163428
De Witt157329
Mason154945
Piatt152414
Clay150343
Mercer149934
Johnson148116
Greene145434
Wabash136512
Massac136340
Cumberland130319
Menard125312
Jasper116718
Marshall108219
Hamilton84316
Schuyler7837
Brown7406
Pulaski7027
Stark64824
Edwards58012
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned492433
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 753260

Reported Deaths: 13836
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034931789
Lake559731014
Allen41786693
St. Joseph37034566
Hamilton36680423
Elkhart29460461
Tippecanoe22984229
Vanderburgh22615400
Porter19376327
Johnson18514389
Hendricks17733317
Clark13241196
Madison13200344
Vigo12644253
LaPorte12441221
Monroe12254177
Delaware10986198
Howard10382225
Kosciusko9648123
Hancock8599147
Bartholomew8179157
Warrick7873156
Floyd7822180
Grant7258180
Wayne7171201
Boone7012102
Morgan6777141
Marshall6234116
Dubois6227118
Cass6030110
Henry5905111
Dearborn590178
Noble582888
Jackson509677
Shelby502896
Lawrence4769122
Gibson446495
Clinton445155
Harrison441775
Montgomery441490
DeKalb441185
Whitley407244
Huntington403581
Steuben401959
Miami397269
Jasper390156
Knox378791
Putnam373761
Wabash362483
Ripley347670
Adams345755
Jefferson336486
White334153
Daviess3049100
Wells295481
Decatur290092
Greene287185
Fayette284964
Posey274835
LaGrange273672
Scott270457
Clay268248
Washington246537
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228159
Fountain223848
Sullivan215243
Owen213458
Fulton204143
Jay201332
Carroll194021
Orange188455
Perry187337
Rush175926
Vermillion175844
Franklin170535
Tipton167247
Parke149716
Pike138434
Blackford136332
Pulaski120847
Newton116136
Brown104443
Benton103814
Crawford102516
Martin91915
Warren84415
Switzerland8178
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424