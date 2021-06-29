Clear

Ethiopia's government announce ceasefire as Tigrayan troops retake region's capital

A CNN investigation in April 2021, in collaboration with Amnesty International, exposed the horror of a massacre perpetrated by Ethiopian soldiers in Mahibere Dego in the mountains of Ethiopia's Tigray region, where government troops are battling regional forces. CNN has obtained and verified new images, confirming not only the identity of the victims but the army unit of the perpetrators. CNN's Nima Elbagir reports.

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jun 29, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Bethlehem Feleke, Richard Roth, Kristina Sgueglia, Vasco Cotovio, Nima Elbagir and CNN Staff

In a stunning about-turn in the devastating eight-month civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the Ethiopian government declared an immediate and unilateral ceasefire after Tigrayan troops retook the regional capital Mekelle on Monday evening.

Tigrayan forces on Tuesday had not accepted the truce.

The Ethiopian military has been in control of much of Tigray since last November, when it launched a major assault on the region with the support of Eritrean soldiers and local ethnic militias in an effort to remove the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), from power. The armed wing of the TPLF, known as the Tigray Defense Forces, had steadily been gearing up for the offensive and in recent days kicked off a coordinated push to recapture Mekelle.

The Tigrayan counterattack was a big blow for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who had declared victory in late November last year when Ethiopia's military overran the city of a half-million people.

Since then, the ongoing conflict has killed thousands, forced millions to flee, fueled famine and severely damaged the international reputation of Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader.

Less than a week into the offensive by Tigrayan forces, the Ethiopian military had withdrawn from the capital, a UN official told CNN on Monday. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal from the Ethiopian government.

The news was greeted with cheers in Mekelle, and CNN journalists spoke with residents who witnessed as people poured onto the streets in celebration, despite calls for them to stay indoors. Fireworks could also be heard as celebrations carried on into the night.

A spokesman for the regional government of Tigray, Getachew Reda, said Monday that its forces had "broken the backbone of the Ethiopian army" after fighting nine divisions to take the capital.

He said he would celebrate regaining the city with friends this evening, but that the conflict was far from over. "People are celebrating, the capital has been liberated from our enemies, but as far as I am concerned there is little to celebrate because we still have fighting to do," Reda told CNN over the phone.

"Our objectives are degrading the enemy's fighting capabilities. This is a criminal army and we will follow it everywhere to make sure it doesn't have the capacity to come back."

"We will not stop until Tigray has been cleared of any and all enemy forces. We will do whatever it takes," he concluded.

CNN reached out to the Ethiopian Government for comment but has yet to hear back. However, the government said Monday in a statement carried by state broadcaster EBC that it had accepted a ceasefire request by the Tigray Interim Government, which is loyal to the executive in Addis Ababa.

According to the statement, the unilateral ceasefire will last across the region until the end of the crucial planting season in Tigray, which ends at the end of September.

For seven months, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, with the help of neighbouring Eritrea, has been locked in conflict with the region's elected leadership -- the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Last week, at least 30 people died when a government airstrike hit a busy marketplace in the small town of Togoga, west of Mekelle, eyewitnesses and medics told CNN.

That airstrike marked one of the deadliest attacks in the eight-month war that has fueled famine, forced millions to flee and severely damaged the reputation of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Abiy.

Allegations of damage and looting

Reda, the regional government spokesperson, also accused the retreating Ethiopian army of looting banks and damaging critical infrastructure on its way out of the Mekelle. "We decided to prioritize taking control of the capital rather than pursuing the enemy because they were targeting banks, vandalising property," he explained.

Earlier on Monday, witnesses told CNN that Ethiopian soldiers were seen entering banks, media bureaus and the offices of humanitarian agencies. A UN official also told CNN that the offices of the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF and the World Food Program were raided by Ethiopian forces around 4 pm local time.

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore condemned the action "in the strongest terms."

"Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces entered our office in Mekele, Tigray, Ethiopia today and dismantled our VSAT equipment," she said. "This act violates UN privileges and immunities and the rules of International Humanitarian Law regarding respect for humanitarian relief objects."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric joined in on the criticism of Ethiopian forces when asked by journalists at the United Nations in New York.

"We condemn any and all attacks on humanitarian workers and assets and remind again all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law," Dujarric told journalists on Monday. "The safety of our staff is a priority and we are doing everything we can to ensure it."

"All parties must ensure the protection of civilians and that all humanitarian assistance, provided by the United Nations, is provided according to humanitarian principles," he also said.

This story has been updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 89°

Image

Etling's teammates speak high of him

Image

TH Rex fall at home

Image

Guerrero picks up fifth All-American honor

Image

Group of Loogootee residents and business owners form group to improve the community

Image

Local school corporation works to get students vaccinated ahead of the start of classes

Image

New program works to help connect family with death row inmates

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Did you hear sirens in Sullivan Sunday night? Here's what happened

Image

Indiana BMV to offer new Indiana State University license plate

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1391179

Reported Deaths: 25652
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55688510486
DuPage925471325
Will770171036
Lake684441021
Kane59539810
Winnebago34182510
Madison31092532
McHenry29209296
St. Clair28497519
Peoria23473343
Champaign21145156
Sangamon19147240
McLean18561190
Tazewell17240306
Rock Island15256329
Kankakee14592217
Kendall1329699
LaSalle12795250
Macon11010212
DeKalb10149121
Vermilion10047144
Adams8763127
Williamson7639134
Whiteside7203174
Boone684478
Ogle622784
Grundy599178
Clinton579491
Coles5776101
Knox5658156
Jackson511165
Henry508070
Livingston490791
Woodford485182
Stephenson483685
Macoupin479189
Effingham477172
Franklin455178
Marion4524117
Jefferson4435122
Monroe439794
Lee419254
Randolph416687
Fulton405159
Logan399364
Morgan396482
Christian384175
Montgomery380074
Bureau378785
Fayette322755
Perry320360
Iroquois315668
McDonough293351
Jersey272152
Saline260957
Douglas260836
Lawrence241027
Shelby232738
Union228941
Crawford214625
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189250
Warren184849
Clark184733
Jo Daviess182924
Pike182953
Hancock181931
Wayne181553
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170726
Washington165025
Moultrie163428
De Witt157329
Mason154945
Piatt152414
Clay150343
Mercer149934
Johnson148116
Greene145434
Wabash136512
Massac136340
Cumberland130319
Menard125312
Jasper116718
Marshall108219
Hamilton84316
Schuyler7837
Brown7406
Pulaski7027
Stark64824
Edwards58012
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4921
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned492433
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 753260

Reported Deaths: 13836
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034931789
Lake559731014
Allen41786693
St. Joseph37034566
Hamilton36680423
Elkhart29460461
Tippecanoe22984229
Vanderburgh22615400
Porter19376327
Johnson18514389
Hendricks17733317
Clark13241196
Madison13200344
Vigo12644253
LaPorte12441221
Monroe12254177
Delaware10986198
Howard10382225
Kosciusko9648123
Hancock8599147
Bartholomew8179157
Warrick7873156
Floyd7822180
Grant7258180
Wayne7171201
Boone7012102
Morgan6777141
Marshall6234116
Dubois6227118
Cass6030110
Henry5905111
Dearborn590178
Noble582888
Jackson509677
Shelby502896
Lawrence4769122
Gibson446495
Clinton445155
Harrison441775
Montgomery441490
DeKalb441185
Whitley407244
Huntington403581
Steuben401959
Miami397269
Jasper390156
Knox378791
Putnam373761
Wabash362483
Ripley347670
Adams345755
Jefferson336486
White334153
Daviess3049100
Wells295481
Decatur290092
Greene287185
Fayette284964
Posey274835
LaGrange273672
Scott270457
Clay268248
Washington246537
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228159
Fountain223848
Sullivan215243
Owen213458
Fulton204143
Jay201332
Carroll194021
Orange188455
Perry187337
Rush175926
Vermillion175844
Franklin170535
Tipton167247
Parke149716
Pike138434
Blackford136332
Pulaski120847
Newton116136
Brown104443
Benton103814
Crawford102516
Martin91915
Warren84415
Switzerland8178
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424