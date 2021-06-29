Clear

Condo owners in Surfside building were facing assessments for $15 million worth of repairs

Condo owners in the South Florida tower that collapsed last week were facing assessments for millions of dollars worth of repairs, according to documents obtained by CNN. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.

Posted: Jun 29, 2021 1:40 AM
Updated: Jun 29, 2021 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Casey Tolan, CNN

Condo owners in the South Florida tower that collapsed last week were facing assessments for millions of dollars worth of repairs -- with payments set to begin a week after the building's deadly fall.

The Champlain Towers South condo association approved a $15 million assessment in April to complete repairs required under the county's 40-year recertification process, according to documents obtained by CNN.

The documents show that more than two years had passed after association members received a report about "major structural damage" in the building before they started the assessment process to pay for necessary repairs.

Owners would have to pay assessments ranging from $80,190 for one-bedroom units to $336,135 for the owner of the building's four-bedroom penthouse, a document sent to the building's residents said. The deadline to pay upfront or choose paying a monthly fee lasting 15 years was July 1.

An itemized list of planned repairs included new pavers, planter landscape and waterproofing -- addressing some of the issues noted in a 2018 engineer's report, which warned how leaking water was leading to deteriorating concrete. The most costly project listed was "facade, balcony and railing repairs," for $3.4 million.

The 2018 report, prepared for the condo association, had previously estimated that necessary repairs to the Surfside, Fla. building would cost about $9.1 million. It's unclear whether the issues identified by Frank Morabito, the structural engineer who produced the report, contributed to the disaster.

The big assessment bill came as an unwelcome surprise to some owners of the building's 136 units.

"We struggled with it and everything," said Isabel Aguero, who owns an 11th-floor condo in the part of the building that stayed standing. She said she thought most of the line items appeared to be more for aesthetic improvements instead of structural fixes to the building -- such as $722,000 for "hallway and public area renovations."

Aguero and her husband decided to go with the monthly payment, and sent in the paperwork on June 23 so the association would start adding $593 to their homeowner fees, they said. Early the next morning, the building collapsed.

The couple bought their condo two years ago with plans to retire there. But they said they hadn't spent much time in it, as their renovations and furniture deliveries were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Their son, Albert Aguero, was in the tower vacationing with his wife and two children when it collapsed. They woke up to a horrific noise and shaking, and "when we opened the door, we realized just how much damage had occurred," he said. "The apartment to the left looked like it had been sheared in half."

He said that there had been work on the building's roof since earlier this year "that would wake us up every morning with drilling." But larger structural construction had not yet begun, according to a statement from the engineering firm that conducted the 2018 report.

Albert said he was distressed reading the warnings in the 2018 report, which he never saw until after the building fell.

"I was pretty angry at that point, angry that innocent lives had to be lost," he said.

Condo association under scrutiny

Since the collapse, the condo association has received scrutiny for the years-long delay between the alarming 2018 report and the building's overhaul. Its representatives have noted that they were delayed by the pandemic and had to take the time to issue competitive bids for the work.

"We have board members who are living here, had their families living here, and are among the missing, so if they knew there was a hazardous issue, they certainly would have taken care of it," Donna DiMaggio Berger, an attorney for the Champlain Towers condo association, told CNN on Friday.

One official from the town of Surfside had previously assured the association that their building was "in very good shape" in November 2018, meeting minutes obtained by CNN show -- even though he had received the report about structural damage two days earlier.

Rosendo Prieto, who worked as the town's building official at the time, made the comments at a meeting of the tower's condo association more than two years before the building's collapse, according to minutes from the November 15, 2018 meeting.

"Structural engineer report was reviewed by Mr. Prieto," the minutes said, in an apparent reference to the Morabito report. Although Prieto noted that the report "was not in the format for the 40 year certification he determined the necessary data was collected and it appears the building is in very good shape," the minutes say.

A resident of the condo, Susana Alvarez, told NPR that she attended the meeting -- which took place in the building's recreation room -- and remembered a representative of the town saying, "the building was not in bad shape."

Prieto no longer works for Surfside and has not responded to requests for comment from CNN.

Two days before the meeting took place, on November 13, 2018, a member of the condo board, Mara Chouela, forwarded Prieto a copy of the structural engineer's report, according to an email released by the town on Saturday.

And the day after the meeting, Prieto sent another email to Guillermo Olmedillo, the former town manager, saying the condo board meeting "went very well."

"The response was very positive from everyone in the room," Prieto wrote in the Nov. 16 email, which was released by the town Sunday. "All main concerns over their forty year recertification process were addressed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Etling's teammates speak high of him

Image

TH Rex fall at home

Image

Guerrero picks up fifth All-American honor

Image

Group of Loogootee residents and business owners form group to improve the community

Image

Local school corporation works to get students vaccinated ahead of the start of classes

Image

New program works to help connect family with death row inmates

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Did you hear sirens in Sullivan Sunday night? Here's what happened

Image

Indiana BMV to offer new Indiana State University license plate

Image

Man arrested after Parke County motorcycle chase tops 100 mph

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1390432

Reported Deaths: 25632
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55671510478
DuPage924731325
Will769821035
Lake684101020
Kane59493808
Winnebago34160508
Madison31031532
McHenry29197296
St. Clair28425519
Peoria23466343
Champaign21127156
Sangamon19137240
McLean18559189
Tazewell17236306
Rock Island15251329
Kankakee14584216
Kendall1329599
LaSalle12793250
Macon11007211
DeKalb10139121
Vermilion10045143
Adams8747127
Williamson7628134
Whiteside7199174
Boone684278
Ogle622684
Grundy599078
Clinton579391
Coles5775101
Knox5653155
Jackson510265
Henry508070
Livingston490391
Woodford484982
Stephenson483285
Macoupin478689
Effingham477072
Franklin454678
Marion4521117
Jefferson4428122
Monroe439194
Lee419254
Randolph416587
Fulton405259
Logan398964
Morgan394182
Christian383975
Montgomery379874
Bureau378684
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois315468
McDonough292051
Jersey271852
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union228741
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189150
Warren184849
Clark184533
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182453
Hancock181531
Wayne181253
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165025
Moultrie163428
De Witt157329
Mason154545
Piatt152414
Clay150243
Mercer149834
Johnson148116
Greene145334
Massac136140
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125112
Jasper116718
Marshall108219
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7837
Brown7386
Pulaski7017
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned512433
Out of IL380

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752699

Reported Deaths: 13822
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034221787
Lake559201013
Allen41763693
St. Joseph37020565
Hamilton36650423
Elkhart29440461
Tippecanoe22956228
Vanderburgh22584400
Porter19373327
Johnson18500389
Hendricks17713317
Clark13240196
Madison13190344
Vigo12643253
LaPorte12433221
Monroe12242177
Delaware10974198
Howard10370224
Kosciusko9645121
Hancock8590147
Bartholomew8177157
Warrick7867156
Floyd7816180
Grant7254180
Wayne7169201
Boone6997102
Morgan6776141
Dubois6226118
Marshall6222116
Cass6028110
Henry5903110
Dearborn590178
Noble582088
Jackson509476
Shelby502896
Lawrence4762122
Gibson445995
Clinton444555
Harrison441775
Montgomery440990
DeKalb440885
Whitley406944
Huntington403381
Steuben401359
Miami396569
Jasper389555
Knox378591
Putnam373661
Wabash362483
Ripley347470
Adams345555
Jefferson336486
White333653
Daviess3040100
Wells295481
Decatur290092
Greene287085
Fayette284964
Posey274535
LaGrange273372
Scott270457
Clay267548
Washington246437
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228259
Fountain223048
Sullivan215143
Owen213158
Fulton204043
Jay201232
Carroll193920
Orange188355
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175744
Franklin170535
Tipton167046
Parke149716
Pike138434
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton115136
Brown104443
Benton103414
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84215
Switzerland8178
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0423