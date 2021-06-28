Clear

5 things to know on June 28: Condo collapse, Covid, airstrikes, infrastructure, China

Elizabeth Economy, Rana Mitter, Jiayang Fan and Fareed on what lies ahead for China as it celebrates the one hundredth anniversary of its ruling party.

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

A spectator waving a sign caused a disastrous pile-up at the Tour de France, and now French authorities have opened an investigation.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Condo collapse

Rescue crews are still searching through the debris -- and families are still waiting in agony -- after a Miami-area condo building partially collapsed last week. At least nine people are confirmed dead and 152 are unaccounted for this morning. Crews have carved out trenches, contained a deeply rooted fire, and burrowed into the site to pull out remains as those above ground use K9s, sonar and heavy equipment to locate the missing. Some families have expressed frustration at how long rescue and recovery efforts are taking. Three years ago, a structural report on the building showed major issues in need of repair but didn't indicate whether it was at risk of collapse. Officials are now inspecting nearby buildings for signs of structural damage.

2. Coronavirus

We know the Delta variant of the coronavirus could become a major problem in the US, but experts say it won't be as pervasive as the stages of the pandemic we've seen so far. Rather, it will be hyper-regionalized, devastating dense at-risk communities across the country. Those pockets will have low vaccination rates and low rates of prior infection. Meanwhile, Australians are feeling the frustration of repeated lockdowns. The country was praised for its early handling of the pandemic, but outbreaks of the Delta variant -- and low vaccination rates -- have led to prolonged restrictions in some regions.

3. Airstrikes

President Biden directed military forces yesterday to conduct defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. The President directed the actions after recent attacks by Iran-backed groups on US targets in Iraq, the Pentagon's press secretary said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supported the airstrikes in a statement, calling them a "targeted and proportional response to a serious and specific threat" but said Congress would review the formal notification of the operation. This isn't the first time Biden has ordered such an airstrike. The military's first known action under Biden came in February, when it struck a site in Syria, prompting concern among lawmakers who said Biden had not asked for the necessary congressional authorization.

4. Infrastructure

Biden also this weekend tried to walk back a rogue comment he made last week when he said he wouldn't sign the big bipartisan infrastructure bill unless it came paired with a multi-trillion dollar Democratic spending plan for "human infrastructure." He was referring to huge economic recovery bill backed by Democrats. Biden assured potential defectors that he wasn't issuing a veto threat, and for now, it looks like the bill is back on track with bipartisan support. Republican senators like Mitt Romney accepted that Biden's comments were a flub -- but the mistake gave opposing GOP members the opportunity to paint Biden's comments as deceptive.

5. China

Indonesia and the United States have broken ground on a new $3.5 million maritime training center in the strategic area of Batam on the edge of the South China Sea. The body of water has been the site of increasing tensions among nearby powers, including China. The move is yet another factor in an evolving US-China relationship that some in Washington are starting to see as a new "Cold War." China is about to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, and Biden and world leaders just discussed Beijing as part of a growing threat to global democracy.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Cardi B debuts baby bump at last night's BET Awards

Some people celebrate their pregnancy with a Facebook announcement, and others with a bedazzled bodysuit at a major awards show.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks about being a 'Jeopardy!' guest host 

DREAM JOB. 

Nude sunbathers running from deer fined for violating Sydney lockdown

You really can't explain your way out of something like this.

A civil engineer broke the world record for stacking M&Ms

There truly is a record for everything.

Book series about sexy blue aliens is taking over Amazon best seller lists

When the world gets too rough, you can always fantasize about being blasted out of the solar system to a planet of giant, amorous alien barbarians.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"With the exception of the one instance where we determined with high confidence that the reported UAP was airborne clutter, specifically a deflating balloon, we currently lack sufficient information in our dataset to attribute incidents to specific explanations."

An excerpt from the US intelligence community's unclassified report on unidentified aerial phenomena (aka UFOs). In the report, intelligence personnel admitted they don't have an explanation for all of the reported UAPs and may need further scientific knowledge to understand them.

TODAY'S NUMBER

108

That's how hot, in degrees Fahrenheit, it got Saturday in Portland, Oregon, setting a new high temperature record there. More than 20 million people are under a heat warning or advisory as an unprecedented heat wave bakes the West.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Flying high 

America's best, most brilliant athletes are punching their tickets to Tokyo ... and among them is, of course, gymnast Simone Biles, who polished off this great floor routine over the weekend. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Scattered storms this evening but partly cloudy overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms, partly sunny and hot. High: 89°

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Black Division Wins the 17th Annual WVFCA All-Star Game

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Local nonprofits are making a positive impact on the economy

Image

Coaches for WVFCA All-Star Game Ready to Show Off Local Talent

Image

You could turn $50 into $10,000 through St. Ben's Raffle - here's how to buy a ticket

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Image

Rain, rain, and more rain - Kevin has your weekend forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1390432

Reported Deaths: 25632
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55671510478
DuPage924731325
Will769821035
Lake684101020
Kane59493808
Winnebago34160508
Madison31031532
McHenry29197296
St. Clair28425519
Peoria23466343
Champaign21127156
Sangamon19137240
McLean18559189
Tazewell17236306
Rock Island15251329
Kankakee14584216
Kendall1329599
LaSalle12793250
Macon11007211
DeKalb10139121
Vermilion10045143
Adams8747127
Williamson7628134
Whiteside7199174
Boone684278
Ogle622684
Grundy599078
Clinton579391
Coles5775101
Knox5653155
Jackson510265
Henry508070
Livingston490391
Woodford484982
Stephenson483285
Macoupin478689
Effingham477072
Franklin454678
Marion4521117
Jefferson4428122
Monroe439194
Lee419254
Randolph416587
Fulton405259
Logan398964
Morgan394182
Christian383975
Montgomery379874
Bureau378684
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois315468
McDonough292051
Jersey271852
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union228741
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189150
Warren184849
Clark184533
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182453
Hancock181531
Wayne181253
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165025
Moultrie163428
De Witt157329
Mason154545
Piatt152414
Clay150243
Mercer149834
Johnson148116
Greene145334
Massac136140
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125112
Jasper116718
Marshall108219
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7837
Brown7386
Pulaski7017
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned512433
Out of IL380

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752699

Reported Deaths: 13822
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034221787
Lake559201013
Allen41763693
St. Joseph37020565
Hamilton36650423
Elkhart29440461
Tippecanoe22956228
Vanderburgh22584400
Porter19373327
Johnson18500389
Hendricks17713317
Clark13240196
Madison13190344
Vigo12643253
LaPorte12433221
Monroe12242177
Delaware10974198
Howard10370224
Kosciusko9645121
Hancock8590147
Bartholomew8177157
Warrick7867156
Floyd7816180
Grant7254180
Wayne7169201
Boone6997102
Morgan6776141
Dubois6226118
Marshall6222116
Cass6028110
Henry5903110
Dearborn590178
Noble582088
Jackson509476
Shelby502896
Lawrence4762122
Gibson445995
Clinton444555
Harrison441775
Montgomery440990
DeKalb440885
Whitley406944
Huntington403381
Steuben401359
Miami396569
Jasper389555
Knox378591
Putnam373661
Wabash362483
Ripley347470
Adams345555
Jefferson336486
White333653
Daviess3040100
Wells295481
Decatur290092
Greene287085
Fayette284964
Posey274535
LaGrange273372
Scott270457
Clay267548
Washington246437
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228259
Fountain223048
Sullivan215143
Owen213158
Fulton204043
Jay201232
Carroll193920
Orange188355
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175744
Franklin170535
Tipton167046
Parke149716
Pike138434
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton115136
Brown104443
Benton103414
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84215
Switzerland8178
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0423