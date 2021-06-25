Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Architect: Miami is my home. I am struggling to reconcile how Champlain Towers South could have partially fallen

Article Image

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Andy Alvarez became emotional telling families to have hope and spoke of his experiences in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Kobi Karp

When sunrise paints the skyline of downtown Miami in hues of gold, blue, orange and pink, the light sliding across the buildings, highlights more than just a dazzling display of architectural design. Many of these buildings are also a triumph of innovative structural technology. They are a testament to the dual nature of coastal, tropical Florida: long stretches of pristine sand and placid surf that are regularly transformed by violent, often deadly storms.

I have spent the best part of my career here designing and preserving historic structures that can withstand what nature throws at them -- the flooding and erosion from extreme rains and high tides, the projectiles tossed by tropical storms and hurricanes. We Miami architects design apartment buildings -- vertical homes -- following the highest standards in safety, like high-impact windows and reinforced concrete structure on vertical pilings, without sacrificing the structural allure that makes Miami so breathtaking.

I was up before dawn as usual on Thursday to make coffee and watch the sun come up. I sat outside, opened my phone and saw the reports of a collapsed building on the 87th block of Collins Avenue in Surfside: Champlain Tower Condominiums. I was in high school in 1981, the year it was built. Its concrete piles, shear walls and columns with floors of horizontal concrete slabs represented what has been the gold standard of coastal construction for nearly 100 years.

Those standards got tougher after Hurricane Andrew, a Category 5 storm, battered Florida in 1992. The state implemented new building codes with strict safety requirements that all new and existing structures had to meet. They were among the most stringent in the industry.

And they worked. A paper by James Done of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, prepared in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania found that ,"A multiple regression analysis finds homes built after implementing a statewide Florida Building Code (FBC) in the early 2000s experience significantly lower losses than homes built in the previous decade, in agreement with previous literature."

Understanding the structural integrity of the buildings that face the ocean on Miami Beach, I have struggled to reconcile the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South, which had 136 units. Within hours of the collapse I began fielding questions from the media and others on the probable cause of the structural failure that led to the collapse of the northeast facing facade. (It's still not fully clear what caused the collapse.)

I reviewed the live images and video footage, which revealed that the collapse began at the internal aspect of the edifice. The structural failure appears to have happened at the core of the building, where the horizontal concrete slabs meet the vertical concrete columns and shear walls, which are designed to resist lateral forces. The videos show that shortly after the compromise of the internal structure the building falls away from the ocean to the west, which suggests the concrete slabs disengaged from the internal backbone of the building, causing a "pancake" collapse.

Post-tension reinforcement -- or rebar -- gives 6-8 inch concrete slabs with the high structural integrity; however, building floors are not designed to absorb the load produced by the collapse of a floor. Therefore, when the initial slab fell, this may have caused a buckling effect between floors and the complete collapse of the northeast block of the building.

In live images, we see the vertical elevator shafts and stairwells, which are commonly where the shear walls connect to the horizontal slabs, providing the necessary lateral strength. The quagmire question now becomes how is only half of the building compromised? Champlain Towers was undergoing its 40-year building inspection at the time of the event, though documents have not yet been submitted to Surfside officials, according to the town clerk. Information from that ongoing process may produce insights into the cause of the collapse.

To be certain, over the course of the days, weeks and months ahead, forensic engineers will shed light on what went so terribly wrong.

I am moved by the cohesive efforts of the first responders, the city and government officials, media and my neighbors, as we rally our efforts. But my heart is heavy with the loss of life from this tragedy. Miami is my home.

The collapse at Champlain Towers is unique, and not necessarily representative of the potential problems of such construction. When the cause of a structural compromise is revealed, it must be treated as an opportunity to reevaluate our maintenance and inspections, materials and construction to innovate.

Every day, I am inspired and humbled by my role and responsibility as an architect.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered Storms, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coaches for WVFCA All-Star Game Ready to Show Off Local Talent

Image

You could turn $50 into $10,000 through St. Ben's Raffle - here's how to buy a ticket

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Image

Rain, rain, and more rain - Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

'I was struck by lightning in my house.' What you are doing inside your home could make a difference with lightning safety

Image

An ATV, a trip to the store, and witness reports: Here's what court docs say led to an arrest in a Terre Haute death investigation

Image

Todd Thacker sworn into county council

Image

Local fire department shows off its new building and gets ready for annual fish fry

Image

Farmersburg town hall flood

Image

Flooding and roads

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1390140

Reported Deaths: 25624
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55662910475
DuPage924461323
Will769851035
Lake684061019
Kane59487808
Winnebago34157508
Madison31004531
McHenry29195296
St. Clair28401519
Peoria23466343
Champaign21122156
Sangamon19117240
McLean18558189
Tazewell17235306
Rock Island15250329
Kankakee14580216
Kendall1329299
LaSalle12791250
Macon11002211
DeKalb10138121
Vermilion10043143
Adams8740127
Williamson7623134
Whiteside7199174
Boone684078
Ogle622283
Grundy599078
Clinton579091
Coles5774101
Knox5652155
Jackson510265
Henry508170
Livingston490391
Woodford484882
Stephenson483185
Macoupin478589
Effingham476972
Franklin454378
Marion4518117
Jefferson4424122
Monroe439194
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405559
Logan398764
Morgan393882
Christian383975
Montgomery379774
Bureau378684
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois315368
McDonough291951
Jersey271752
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232938
Union228641
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford188950
Warren184649
Clark184133
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182253
Wayne181253
Hancock181131
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165025
Moultrie163328
De Witt157229
Mason154345
Piatt152414
Clay149943
Mercer149734
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac136140
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125112
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7827
Brown7366
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned502433
Out of IL370

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752395

Reported Deaths: 13819
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034061787
Lake558741013
Allen41749693
St. Joseph37012565
Hamilton36637423
Elkhart29432461
Tippecanoe22947228
Vanderburgh22575400
Porter19372327
Johnson18492389
Hendricks17706317
Clark13236196
Madison13186344
Vigo12637253
LaPorte12431221
Monroe12236176
Delaware10973198
Howard10356224
Kosciusko9643121
Hancock8586147
Bartholomew8174157
Warrick7866156
Floyd7816180
Grant7250180
Wayne7165201
Boone6994102
Morgan6770141
Dubois6225118
Marshall6216116
Cass6025110
Henry5903110
Dearborn590078
Noble581888
Jackson509376
Shelby502496
Lawrence4758122
Gibson445595
Clinton444055
Harrison441775
DeKalb440685
Montgomery440390
Whitley406844
Huntington403381
Steuben401159
Miami395769
Jasper389255
Knox378591
Putnam373561
Wabash362383
Ripley347470
Adams345555
Jefferson336486
White333353
Daviess3038100
Wells295481
Decatur289992
Greene286985
Fayette284864
Posey274435
LaGrange273272
Scott270456
Clay267348
Washington246436
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228259
Fountain222348
Sullivan214943
Owen212558
Fulton204043
Jay201032
Carroll193820
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175344
Franklin170435
Tipton166846
Parke149616
Pike138434
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton114936
Brown104443
Benton103314
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84115
Switzerland8158
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0423