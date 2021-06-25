Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

This CNN Hero is fighting to save lives in Philadelphia's communities of color through Covid-19 vaccination and testing

Dr. Ala Stanford formed the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium to bring testing and vaccinations to communities of color hit hard by the pandemic in her hometown of Philadelphia. She also sat down with a group of students who raised concerns and asked what's actually in the vaccine.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: By Kathleen Toner, CNN

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced that 70% of the city's adults had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine -- reaching President Biden's goal for the nation ahead of schedule.

Yet that doesn't tell the whole story. Only one-quarter of those vaccinations have gone to Black residents even though they make up more than 40% of the city's population.

Throughout the pandemic, people of color have been devastated by Covid-19 in the US -- dying at a much greater rate than white Americans. Now, as deaths have fallen with increased vaccinations, those dying are younger and more disproportionately Black.

Since April 2020, Dr. Ala Stanford has been working to change that. Her group, the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium, has brought testing and vaccines to more than 75,000 residents of Philadelphia's minority neighborhoods.

"We are intentional about focusing on communities that have the low vaccination rates and the highest positivity rates," said Stanford, whose organization has been praised as a model to reduce health care inequality by the CDC. "Those who are most vulnerable ... they need to have the support."

It's an unlikely path for Stanford, a pediatric surgeon, but she's always defied expectations. Born to teen parents in north Philadelphia, her family often struggled to make ends meet. But that didn't keep Stanford from dreaming big.

"I knew I wanted to be a doctor from the time I was about 8 years old ... and I never believed I couldn't do it," she said. "That grit that comes from being a poor kid raised in Philadelphia is what has given me the tenacity to press on, no matter what."

She became a surgeon and built a successful private practice. But in March 2020, her work slowed dramatically when the country shut down, so she hunkered down at home with her husband and three young sons.

Early that April, she was disturbed to hear about the high fatalities of Black residents in Philadelphia. Then a Drexel University researcher reported that people in affluent white areas of the city were being tested six times more frequently than those in poor minority areas.

Stanford knew that people of color were more vulnerable to Covid-19 for many reasons, including that they were likely to be essential workers. Knowing they weren't getting tested deeply upset her.

"This was your working-class community. They were keeping the city and the country running," she said. "But wherever Black people were, one thing that was tough to come by was testing."

So, she gathered up PPE from her office, got testing kits, rented a van and headed out to bring free testing to areas where positivity rates were the highest.

"The first day we did a dozen tests. The second time we went out, we did about 150 tests. And the third time ... there were 500 people lined up before we started," she said.

Throughout 2020, they provided free testing in the parking lots of local churches, mosques, community centers and SEPTA stations, eventually offering antibody testing and flu shots as well as Covid testing.

In January, Stanford and her team began offering Covid vaccinations and for the first few months, vaccinated an average of 1,000 people a day. The group also ran a 24-hour "Vax-A-Thon" at which they inoculated more than 4,000 people.

The volunteer effort that Stanford initially funded from her own pocket is now a large operation with 70 employees and more than 200 volunteers.

In recent weeks, as the pace of vaccinations has slowed, the group found new ways to reach those in need. Their events now often include music, free refreshments, t-shirt giveaways and other incentives. More than 1,000 people have signed up for their home vaccination program and they've targeted teenagers with special events as well as high school visits to answer questions about the vaccine.

The group is currently based at Deliverance Evangelistic Church in North Philadelphia. In the fall, they plan to open a health equity center there until they ultimately open their own permanent facility.

Stanford's efforts have brought her such acclaim that she's now under consideration to be the city's next health commissioner.

Laushae Hightower, 78, has become one of the group's unofficial ambassadors -- regularly bringing carloads of family and friends from his neighborhood.

"Anybody that wants to come, I'll bring 'em," he said. "My little bit of bringing them up here pales to what she's doing."

For Stanford, that support means that her efforts to earn the trust of the community have paid off.

"Just seeing folks come out, day in and day out ... their presence says everything," Stanford said. "This wasn't my job, but I could not allow one additional life to be lost when I knew that I could do something about it. "

CNN's Kathleen Toner spoke with Stanford about her work. Below is an edited version of their conversation.

CNN: What's the atmosphere like when you vaccinate people?

Dr. Ala Stanford: Honestly, the atmosphere is joy. It's new beginnings. It's exhaling for a lot of people because they've finally done it. It's also emotional -- a lot of tears for folks because it takes them back to a person that they lost. We had a woman whose mother had died the night before from Covid. When she came up she was still sobbing and we just built a circle around her, held hands around her and let her cry.

CNN: How have you dealt with people's fear or hesitation about getting vaccinated?

Stanford: We tried to prepare for it. In the fall, we conducted a survey that gave us some insight into what would make people more comfortable taking the vaccine when it became available. Then in December, I got vaccinated. I'd had Covid, so I'd thought about not getting vaccinated because I knew I had antibodies, but I took on that responsibility because people were following my lead. Then, when we started vaccinating, we had one day where we ran out of vaccine, so I said to the city, "This hesitancy in the Black community, we are not seeing it." They were lined up.

But there are people who have concerns -- understandably -- and it's not my job to persuade. It's my job to educate and allow you to make an informed decision about your health. So, I listen to what the reason is why they're not getting vaccinated -- sometimes it's lack of education, sometimes it's fear, sometimes they can't even tell you why. Sometimes the questions they have, there are no answers for. So, I just state the facts and I'm honest with them. But you're more likely statistically to die if you're African American and you contract coronavirus. That is a fact. Regardless of how much money you make or not, regardless of comorbid conditions or not. I tell them, "You have to weigh the risks and benefits" and I'm available to listen and answer. It's not a one-time conversation for some people. Some people need to come back and watch a couple of people get it. And then they're like, "OK, Doc. I'm ready."

CNN: How did the idea for your new center come about?

Stanford: The pandemic has made it glaringly obvious how we are missing the mark with health equity in the United States, so we're opening a multi-disciplinary clinic on October 1st where we can do family practice, pediatrics, phlebotomy and flu shots. Who knows -- we may need to do booster shoots for coronavirus.

But this is answering the need of the community. People just started showing up to say, "Hey Doc, could you look at my labs?" or "I've got this lump on my neck. Is this normal?" So that's what's next for us. Our mission has always been about getting Black and brown communities the access and care they deserve.

Want to get involved? Check out the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium website and see how to help.

To donate to the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium via GoFundMe, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered Storms, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coaches for WVFCA All-Star Game Ready to Show Off Local Talent

Image

You could turn $50 into $10,000 through St. Ben's Raffle - here's how to buy a ticket

Image

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

Image

Rain, rain, and more rain - Kevin has your weekend forecast

Image

'I was struck by lightning in my house.' What you are doing inside your home could make a difference with lightning safety

Image

An ATV, a trip to the store, and witness reports: Here's what court docs say led to an arrest in a Terre Haute death investigation

Image

Todd Thacker sworn into county council

Image

Local fire department shows off its new building and gets ready for annual fish fry

Image

Farmersburg town hall flood

Image

Flooding and roads

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local officials react to setback in Terre Haute casino process

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1390140

Reported Deaths: 25624
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55662910475
DuPage924461323
Will769851035
Lake684061019
Kane59487808
Winnebago34157508
Madison31004531
McHenry29195296
St. Clair28401519
Peoria23466343
Champaign21122156
Sangamon19117240
McLean18558189
Tazewell17235306
Rock Island15250329
Kankakee14580216
Kendall1329299
LaSalle12791250
Macon11002211
DeKalb10138121
Vermilion10043143
Adams8740127
Williamson7623134
Whiteside7199174
Boone684078
Ogle622283
Grundy599078
Clinton579091
Coles5774101
Knox5652155
Jackson510265
Henry508170
Livingston490391
Woodford484882
Stephenson483185
Macoupin478589
Effingham476972
Franklin454378
Marion4518117
Jefferson4424122
Monroe439194
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405559
Logan398764
Morgan393882
Christian383975
Montgomery379774
Bureau378684
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois315368
McDonough291951
Jersey271752
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232938
Union228641
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford188950
Warren184649
Clark184133
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182253
Wayne181253
Hancock181131
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165025
Moultrie163328
De Witt157229
Mason154345
Piatt152414
Clay149943
Mercer149734
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac136140
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125112
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7827
Brown7366
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned502433
Out of IL370

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752395

Reported Deaths: 13819
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034061787
Lake558741013
Allen41749693
St. Joseph37012565
Hamilton36637423
Elkhart29432461
Tippecanoe22947228
Vanderburgh22575400
Porter19372327
Johnson18492389
Hendricks17706317
Clark13236196
Madison13186344
Vigo12637253
LaPorte12431221
Monroe12236176
Delaware10973198
Howard10356224
Kosciusko9643121
Hancock8586147
Bartholomew8174157
Warrick7866156
Floyd7816180
Grant7250180
Wayne7165201
Boone6994102
Morgan6770141
Dubois6225118
Marshall6216116
Cass6025110
Henry5903110
Dearborn590078
Noble581888
Jackson509376
Shelby502496
Lawrence4758122
Gibson445595
Clinton444055
Harrison441775
DeKalb440685
Montgomery440390
Whitley406844
Huntington403381
Steuben401159
Miami395769
Jasper389255
Knox378591
Putnam373561
Wabash362383
Ripley347470
Adams345555
Jefferson336486
White333353
Daviess3038100
Wells295481
Decatur289992
Greene286985
Fayette284864
Posey274435
LaGrange273272
Scott270456
Clay267348
Washington246436
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228259
Fountain222348
Sullivan214943
Owen212558
Fulton204043
Jay201032
Carroll193820
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175344
Franklin170435
Tipton166846
Parke149616
Pike138434
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton114936
Brown104443
Benton103314
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84115
Switzerland8158
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0423