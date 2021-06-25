Clear

GB News launched two weeks ago. An anchor is already taking a break

CNN's Brianna Keilar rolls the tape on how Fox News host Laura Ingraham conducted an interview with a Capitol rioter who seemed to downplay the attack.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Moira Ritter, CNN Business

An anchor for GB News, a newly-launched TV channel in Britain that has been compared to Fox News in the US, said he is taking a break after just two weeks on the job.

At the end of his regular program Thursday, Andrew Neil, who also serves as chairman of the network, shared that he would "be back before the summer is out, and popping up when you least expect it." Colin Brazier, another presenter for the channel, will be taking over Neil's place during his break.

Neil's break is just his "annual leave" after joining the channel last September, a GB News spokesperson told CNN Business.

In his announcement Thursday night, Neil admitted that GB News had "a bit of a rocky start," but he ensured viewers that the channel was doing well.

"We are up and running as you can see. We get better every day, and there's clearly an appetite for what we're doing. In under two short weeks we've already built a loyal audience which has beaten all of our expectations," Neil told his viewers. "It's often bigger than other news channels and it's growing. That's the real story about GB news to date, and you won't often read that in the papers"

The upstart channel has sparked controversy with its promises to fight "cancel culture" and maintain an "anti-woke" position, a hallmark of Fox News' opinion programs. Despite comparisons, the channel has adamantly ensured it does not see itself as the British Fox News.

"That is an easy, inaccurate shorthand for what we are trying to do," Neil said in an interview with the Evening Standard earlier this month.

Indeed, the network's launch was marred by technical issues and it lost several advertisers just days after its debut. Companies including IKEA, Nivea and brewer Grolsch were among brands that pulled or paused advertising on the channel.

IKEA, which said it originally did not know its ads were running on the channel, said it made the decision to withdraw ads quickly.

"As a newly launched channel, we recognize that it is simply too soon to make an informed decision as to whether advertising there is in line with our advertising policy and brand guidelines," a spokesperson for IKEA UK and Ireland said.

Neil's weekly program included his "Woke Watch" segment in which he discusses issues around "cancel culture," the internet catchphrase that describes the public shaming and ostracism of those whose speech or behavior is deemed objectionable.

In one of his first segments, Neil criticized the National Trust, a UK heritage conservation charity, for producing a report outlining the organization's historic ties to the slave trade and colonialism in the wake of last year's Black Lives Matter protests.

"Cancel culture is insidious, it stands against everything we have stood for since the Enlightenment onwards and that is why it is serious," Neil told the Evening Standard.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crime Stoppers: Academy Sports theft

Image

Following the passing of Don Morris, new council person selected in caucus

Image

Friday Night: Showers continue, breezy. Low: 74

Image

Friday: Scattered showers and storms, breezy and warm. High: 83°

Image

Noah Malone Qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Image

Players Want to Have Fun but Also Want to Win the WVFCA All-Star Game

Image

How is the material shortage impacting local construction?

Image

Vincennes plans for a return of 4th of July parade and fireworks to downtown

Image

'We may reapply, but I'm not sure if we will...' Gibson releases statement as Terre Haute's casino future is unsure

Image

How to stay safe when you see lightning

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1390140

Reported Deaths: 25624
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55662910475
DuPage924461323
Will769851035
Lake684061019
Kane59487808
Winnebago34157508
Madison31004531
McHenry29195296
St. Clair28401519
Peoria23466343
Champaign21122156
Sangamon19117240
McLean18558189
Tazewell17235306
Rock Island15250329
Kankakee14580216
Kendall1329299
LaSalle12791250
Macon11002211
DeKalb10138121
Vermilion10043143
Adams8740127
Williamson7623134
Whiteside7199174
Boone684078
Ogle622283
Grundy599078
Clinton579091
Coles5774101
Knox5652155
Jackson510265
Henry508170
Livingston490391
Woodford484882
Stephenson483185
Macoupin478589
Effingham476972
Franklin454378
Marion4518117
Jefferson4424122
Monroe439194
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405559
Logan398764
Morgan393882
Christian383975
Montgomery379774
Bureau378684
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois315368
McDonough291951
Jersey271752
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232938
Union228641
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford188950
Warren184649
Clark184133
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182253
Wayne181253
Hancock181131
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165025
Moultrie163328
De Witt157229
Mason154345
Piatt152414
Clay149943
Mercer149734
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac136140
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125112
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7827
Brown7366
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned502433
Out of IL370

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752395

Reported Deaths: 13819
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034061787
Lake558741013
Allen41749693
St. Joseph37012565
Hamilton36637423
Elkhart29432461
Tippecanoe22947228
Vanderburgh22575400
Porter19372327
Johnson18492389
Hendricks17706317
Clark13236196
Madison13186344
Vigo12637253
LaPorte12431221
Monroe12236176
Delaware10973198
Howard10356224
Kosciusko9643121
Hancock8586147
Bartholomew8174157
Warrick7866156
Floyd7816180
Grant7250180
Wayne7165201
Boone6994102
Morgan6770141
Dubois6225118
Marshall6216116
Cass6025110
Henry5903110
Dearborn590078
Noble581888
Jackson509376
Shelby502496
Lawrence4758122
Gibson445595
Clinton444055
Harrison441775
DeKalb440685
Montgomery440390
Whitley406844
Huntington403381
Steuben401159
Miami395769
Jasper389255
Knox378591
Putnam373561
Wabash362383
Ripley347470
Adams345555
Jefferson336486
White333353
Daviess3038100
Wells295481
Decatur289992
Greene286985
Fayette284864
Posey274435
LaGrange273272
Scott270456
Clay267348
Washington246436
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228259
Fountain222348
Sullivan214943
Owen212558
Fulton204043
Jay201032
Carroll193820
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175344
Franklin170435
Tipton166846
Parke149616
Pike138434
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton114936
Brown104443
Benton103314
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84115
Switzerland8158
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0423