Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden bets on his own, old-fashioned belief that Washington can work

President Joe Biden told reporters he wouldn't sign the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless key provisions that are not in the plan are addressed through the reconciliation process, and fired back at criticism that Democrats are divided over the legislation.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Joe Biden is using words not heard in Washington for many a long year, like "trust," "consensus" and "compromise." He's even convinced that "friends" on the other side of the nation's deep political chasm will keep their word.

The unusual outbreak of civility heralded by a bipartisan infrastructure deal may well turn out to be a rare exception to the rule of raging partisan warfare, given the intricate task that lies ahead in getting it into law.

But for now, the agreement is offering what may be a temporary respite from the normally acerbic way of doing business between the White House and Capitol Hill. And it is offering new insights into how Biden views his presidency and his lonely belief that politically estranged Americans can come together.

The President can at least now look those who voted for him in the eye and tell them that so far he has delivered on a promise to suck the venom from politics and create space for lawmakers of goodwill to work.

This spirit of compromise was boosted on Thursday when bipartisan negotiators announced they had also agreed to a "framework" for reforms to policing in the wake of the murder of George Floyd last year -- although, as with the infrastructure bill, much work remains to be done.

After a succession of presidencies scarred by disconnects between the Oval Office and congressional leaders, and when democracy itself was attacked by ex-President Donald Trump, Biden is effectively offering a moment of national relief. The sight of the President surrounded by Republicans and moderate Democratic senators outside the West Wing on Thursday was a vision he had spent months invoking on the campaign trail that skeptics had doubted would happen.

To voters who chose the oldest President in US history and hoped he would restore some calm, moderation and normalcy to Washington after the volcanic Trump years, this may prove to be a powerful image.

Still, getting a deal on infrastructure is far from passing it in Congress. It's possible that the complicated formula Biden will use to do so -- pairing it with a multitrillion-dollar spending plan to attract progressives -- actually contains the seeds of the agreement's destruction. And peace is far from breaking out all over Washington. Just this week, Republicans in the Senate killed a massive voting rights bill. And the party remains in the thrall of a former President who incited an insurrection rather than leave office peacefully.

But in the East Room of the White House on Thursday afternoon, Biden reflected on the deal, and conjured a fleeting picture of a functional Washington, working in a way that hasn't happened for years.

Asked by a reporter if he could guarantee the votes would be there, Biden launched into one of his regular discourses on his political philosophy.

"I don't have any guarantee. But what I do have is a pretty good read over the years of how the Congress and the Senate works," Biden said, laying out a give-and-take theory of government that contrasts with the absolutism in both parties in what is a deeply ideological age. He defended concessions in what was originally a bill worth more than $2 trillion as essential to securing some of what he wanted -- for instance, in funding for Amtrak.

"I asked for 90 and got $66 billion," Biden said. "Electric buses -- $7.5 billion. I asked for 15. I couldn't get all of it, but we compromised. Electric infrastructure ... charging stations along the road. I asked for 15. I got seven-and-a-half."

The President, who spent decades in the Senate, also showed generosity to political opponents who stand against much of his ambitious domestic agenda but for whom the differences aren't personal.

"Mitt Romney has never broken his word to me," Biden said, of the senator from Utah and former Republican presidential nominee whom he and then-President Barack Obama defeated in a bitter 2012 election.

"You know, the senator from Alaska (Lisa Murkowski), ... the senator ... from Maine (Susan Collins), they've never broken their word. They're friends. The people I was with today are people that I trust. I don't agree with them on a lot of things, but I trust them when they say, 'This is the deal.' "

Critics on both sides over infrastructure deal

The biggest threat to Biden's deal may be time. With several summer congressional recesses looming, it will take extraordinary dexterity by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to muscle the infrastructure measure through Congress. In Washington, the longer a compromise waits to be enshrined into law, the more likely it is to fall apart.

Some liberal Democrats are dismayed that Biden ceded so much to Republicans. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, called the deal "paltry" and "pathetic" in an interview with CNN's Manu Raju.

Republicans, meanwhile, are balking at the pairing of infrastructure with the huge spending plan Democrats will try to pass by a simple majority in the 50-50 Senate. If only one bill makes to his desk, Biden said, "I'm not signing it."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly accused the President of caving to his "left-wing base" in comments that raised serious doubts for the prospects of the delicate compromise.

"Less than two hours after publicly commending our colleagues and actually endorsing the bipartisan agreement, the President took the extraordinary step of threatening to veto it," McConnell said.

"It almost makes your head spin," McConnell said.

The Kentucky Republican has made no secret of his desire to thwart Biden's presidency as he seeks to win back the Senate majority in midterm elections next year. So the temptation to deprive Biden of a win will be intense.

But Republicans also have a decision to make. Backing the deal could deliver to their constituents as well. Crumbling roads, bridges, airports and coastal defenses don't distinguish between conservatives and liberals. McConnell could also defuse Democratic midterm election accusations of total obstruction if he lets the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal become law. But GOP senators are likely to face fierce pressure from pro-Trump media to wound Biden. And it may prove unpalatable for many of their members to back an infrastructure bill moving with a $6 trillion progressive wish list.

On the other hand, it will give them a chance to renew their attacks on Sen. Bernie Sanders-style "socialism" on the midterm trail -- a fact White House press secretary Jen Psaki may have had in mind when she mentioned to Jake Tapper a spending bill closer to $4 trillion.

Biden: 'My party is rational'

The other leg of the rickety legislative stool on which the compromise rests is the internal cohesion of the Democratic Party itself. Both Pelosi and Biden threw their support behind the spending deal -- which will require the use of a budget maneuver known as reconciliation to bypass GOP filibuster tactics in the Senate.

That appeared, in the short term, to appease progressives. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who will be a vital voice in selling the plan, told CNN's Ryan Nobles that the "assurance goes a really long way."

The bill is expected to include items like tens of billions of dollars for home health care, an expansion of federal health benefits and money for affordable housing. Many of the programs were included in Biden's original jobs and infrastructure plan and were removed to win Republican support.

Sanders, who is writing the measure and heads the Senate Budget Committee, is likely to go further than even Biden's ambitious plans -- and his price tag is already raising concerns among moderate Democrats like West Virginia's Sen. Joe Manchin. Every single Democratic senator must vote for the spending bill in the Senate for it to pass. If it doesn't, Pelosi said she's not bringing up the infrastructure measures in the House.

At a progressive rally on Thursday on Washington's National Mall, Sanders referred dismissively to the "so-called bipartisan bill," but he promised his bill would be the "most consequential bill for working families in the modern history of this country."

Despite the deep differences within the Democratic Party -- and unease with Biden's openness to Republican ideas -- the President is betting that logic will prevail.

"My party is divided but my party is also rational. If they can't get every single thing they want but all that they have in the bill before them is good, are they going to vote no? I don't think so," he said.

Such a view is consistent with the President's belief that for all its dysfunction and polarization and despite the assault on truth and fact that has overwhelmed it in recent years, the US political system can still work.

It's a long-shot bet few other top politicians would make, and it will likely determine the success of his presidency.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Noah Malone Qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Image

Players Want to Have Fun but Also Want to Win the WVFCA All-Star Game

Image

How is the material shortage impacting local construction?

Image

Vincennes plans for a return of 4th of July parade and fireworks to downtown

Image

'We may reapply, but I'm not sure if we will...' Gibson releases statement as Terre Haute's casino future is unsure

Image

How to stay safe when you see lightning

Image

There's a lot of rain in the forecast - Kevin breaks down the details

Image

ISU camp works to get girls interested in tech and engineering

Image

Vigo County suicide rate down since last year

Image

No Vacancy: Terre Haute Humane Society is dealing with an animal dumping problem

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1390140

Reported Deaths: 25624
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55662910475
DuPage924461323
Will769851035
Lake684061019
Kane59487808
Winnebago34157508
Madison31004531
McHenry29195296
St. Clair28401519
Peoria23466343
Champaign21122156
Sangamon19117240
McLean18558189
Tazewell17235306
Rock Island15250329
Kankakee14580216
Kendall1329299
LaSalle12791250
Macon11002211
DeKalb10138121
Vermilion10043143
Adams8740127
Williamson7623134
Whiteside7199174
Boone684078
Ogle622283
Grundy599078
Clinton579091
Coles5774101
Knox5652155
Jackson510265
Henry508170
Livingston490391
Woodford484882
Stephenson483185
Macoupin478589
Effingham476972
Franklin454378
Marion4518117
Jefferson4424122
Monroe439194
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405559
Logan398764
Morgan393882
Christian383975
Montgomery379774
Bureau378684
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois315368
McDonough291951
Jersey271752
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232938
Union228641
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford188950
Warren184649
Clark184133
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182253
Wayne181253
Hancock181131
Carroll178537
Edgar177241
Richland176940
White170626
Washington165025
Moultrie163328
De Witt157229
Mason154345
Piatt152414
Clay149943
Mercer149734
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac136140
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125112
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7827
Brown7366
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned502433
Out of IL370

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752395

Reported Deaths: 13819
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1034061787
Lake558741013
Allen41749693
St. Joseph37012565
Hamilton36637423
Elkhart29432461
Tippecanoe22947228
Vanderburgh22575400
Porter19372327
Johnson18492389
Hendricks17706317
Clark13236196
Madison13186344
Vigo12637253
LaPorte12431221
Monroe12236176
Delaware10973198
Howard10356224
Kosciusko9643121
Hancock8586147
Bartholomew8174157
Warrick7866156
Floyd7816180
Grant7250180
Wayne7165201
Boone6994102
Morgan6770141
Dubois6225118
Marshall6216116
Cass6025110
Henry5903110
Dearborn590078
Noble581888
Jackson509376
Shelby502496
Lawrence4758122
Gibson445595
Clinton444055
Harrison441775
DeKalb440685
Montgomery440390
Whitley406844
Huntington403381
Steuben401159
Miami395769
Jasper389255
Knox378591
Putnam373561
Wabash362383
Ripley347470
Adams345555
Jefferson336486
White333353
Daviess3038100
Wells295481
Decatur289992
Greene286985
Fayette284864
Posey274435
LaGrange273272
Scott270456
Clay267348
Washington246436
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228259
Fountain222348
Sullivan214943
Owen212558
Fulton204043
Jay201032
Carroll193820
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175344
Franklin170435
Tipton166846
Parke149616
Pike138434
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton114936
Brown104443
Benton103314
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84115
Switzerland8158
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0423