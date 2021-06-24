Clear

Deep blue cities don't want to 'defund the police'

Article Image

CNN's John Avlon looks deeper into the New York City race for mayor and how it compares to mayor's of city's past.

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 10:50 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by John Avlon

New York City is often seen as the essence of big city liberalism.

There's no question that it's a Democratic city -- with a six-to-one Democratic registration advantage over Republicans, who are also outnumbered by independent voters. But that deep blue hue conceals a real diversity of opinion. And that's what Tuesday's Democratic primary for mayor showed.

It was a crowded field to succeed the unpopular incumbent Bill de Blasio, but first-round results showed that center-left candidates captured more than 67% of the Democratic primary vote -- while candidates in the far-left lane attracted only about 30%. And this broadly parallels national splits within the Democratic Party.

But as former House Speaker Tip O'Neill famously said, "all politics is local." So let's dig a little deeper. The clear leader at this point, Eric Adams, is a former police officer and current Brooklyn Borough President, who promised to be tough on crime, rejecting calls to "defund the police."

That message resonated because violent crime is on the rise in New York City as it is in many cities across the country. Last year, the city saw a 97% increase in shootings and a 45% rise in murder, and crime has continued to spike in 2021.

That's much higher than when de Blasio took office -- though well below the city's murder peak in the early 1990s during the administration of Mayor David Dinkins.

And that may account for why Dinkins' successor -- Rudy Giuliani -- had an approval rating of 55%, nearly 20 points above where de Blasio's approval rating is today -- 37%. And that was before the attacks of 9/11 put the spotlight on Giuliani. Giuliani was succeeded by Republican-turned-independent Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who served three terms and, after leaving office, enrolled as a Democrat and ran a brief, losing campaign for his party's nomination for president.

Now de Blasio defenders will point to the fact that he was elected by landslides twice. But those were general elections with record low turnout -- and that goes to the heart of how elections get skewed when the race is effectively decided in closed partisan primaries.

It's no secret that the Trump years decimated Republicans as a political force in big cities -- and they're not coming back any time soon. The result is that cities like New York have gone from having competitive general elections to being one-party towns.

Consider the fact that de Blasio won the 2013 Democratic nomination with 40% of the vote. But only 22% of Democrats participated in that primary -- and so, as the New York Times' Sam Roberts pointed out -- it meant that only 3% of all New Yorkers voted for de Blasio at that point.

Since then, 600,000 more New Yorkers have joined the Democratic Party And while turnout is up, still only roughly a quarter of Democrats participated in this week's primary, with Adams currently having, in incomplete returns, fewer total votes than de Blasio did in his primary eight years ago.

Thankfully, this year, New York City embarked on an experiment with Ranked Choice Voting -- a system used in cities like London -- where voters ranked their top five choices. All we know now is who won the first round -- and over the next few days or perhaps even weeks, thanks to the sclerotic Board of Elections, we'll see who gets pushed past 50% as a result of the second choices of voters who backed losing candidates.

This at least ensures a more representative outcome. It's a step in the right direction. But it's not enough. In the general election, the odds are against Republican Curtis Sliwa because Democrats have such an overwhelming advantage in the city. It's likely we'll see a far smaller number of voters choosing the next mayor of America's largest city than when we had a competitive open general election in 2001.

And here's where America's current debate about strengthening democracy through election reforms could come into play. To ensure a more robust and representative general election, New York City should embrace open primaries allowing all registered voters to vote -- including the city's 1 million independent voters, who are effectively disenfranchised in closed partisan primaries.

Ranked-choice voting could then allow the top three candidates to compete in a general election run-off, ensuring a real choice for all voters to focus on for the next five months, instead of having a mayor-elect selected by a quarter of the voters in one political party in a city of 8 million people.

If this sounds radical, it might surprise you that over 80% of America's mayors are elected in non-partisan elections -- including in the vast majority of the nation's 30 biggest cities.

All this is a reminder that democracy is always a work in process, and we should not be afraid to experiment with ways to ensure that more voters can meaningfully participate in the process -- because representative electorates lead to representative results.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Noah Malone Qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Image

Players Want to Have Fun but Also Want to Win the WVFCA All-Star Game

Image

How is the material shortage impacting local construction?

Image

Vincennes plans for a return of 4th of July parade and fireworks to downtown

Image

'We may reapply, but I'm not sure if we will...' Gibson releases statement as Terre Haute's casino future is unsure

Image

How to stay safe when you see lightning

Image

There's a lot of rain in the forecast - Kevin breaks down the details

Image

ISU camp works to get girls interested in tech and engineering

Image

Vigo County suicide rate down since last year

Image

No Vacancy: Terre Haute Humane Society is dealing with an animal dumping problem

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1389892

Reported Deaths: 25606
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55655610470
DuPage924461322
Will769851035
Lake683971019
Kane59475808
Winnebago34146508
Madison30990526
McHenry29197295
St. Clair28377519
Peoria23461343
Champaign21118155
Sangamon19112240
McLean18559188
Tazewell17234305
Rock Island15248329
Kankakee14574216
Kendall1329099
LaSalle12791250
Macon11000211
DeKalb10132121
Vermilion10039143
Adams8727127
Williamson7619134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683778
Ogle621983
Grundy598878
Clinton578991
Coles5774100
Knox5649155
Jackson510265
Henry508170
Livingston490291
Woodford484682
Stephenson482985
Macoupin478388
Effingham476972
Franklin454378
Marion4516117
Jefferson4425122
Monroe439094
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405459
Logan398864
Morgan393782
Christian383975
Montgomery379674
Bureau378484
Fayette322855
Perry320360
Iroquois314668
McDonough291651
Jersey271752
Douglas260836
Saline260657
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union228341
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189050
Warren184749
Clark184033
Jo Daviess182624
Pike182153
Wayne181253
Hancock180931
Carroll178537
Edgar177240
Richland176940
White170626
Washington164925
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154245
Piatt152414
Clay149943
Mercer149534
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac136040
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7827
Brown7326
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4901
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3304
Unassigned502433
Out of IL360

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 752108

Reported Deaths: 13816
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1033831790
Lake558431013
Allen41736693
St. Joseph37007565
Hamilton36617417
Elkhart29425461
Tippecanoe22938228
Vanderburgh22565400
Porter19369327
Johnson18486389
Hendricks17696317
Clark13233195
Madison13176344
Vigo12631253
LaPorte12429221
Monroe12226176
Delaware10970198
Howard10349224
Kosciusko9643121
Hancock8578147
Bartholomew8174157
Warrick7864156
Floyd7815180
Grant7248179
Wayne7164201
Boone6979103
Morgan6768141
Dubois6224118
Marshall6214116
Cass6024110
Henry5903110
Dearborn589878
Noble581688
Jackson509476
Shelby502396
Lawrence4753122
Gibson445595
Clinton443555
Harrison441775
DeKalb440385
Montgomery439890
Whitley406744
Huntington403381
Steuben400859
Miami395769
Jasper389155
Knox377691
Putnam373461
Wabash362383
Ripley347370
Adams345555
Jefferson336186
White332753
Daviess3035100
Wells295481
Decatur289892
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey274335
LaGrange273272
Scott270356
Clay267148
Washington246336
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228159
Fountain222048
Sullivan214843
Owen212358
Fulton204043
Jay201032
Carroll193820
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175344
Franklin170435
Tipton166646
Parke149616
Pike138334
Blackford136232
Pulaski120847
Newton114936
Brown104443
Benton102614
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84115
Switzerland8158
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424