5 things to know for June 24: Infrastructure, Covid, Afghanistan, Capitol, Canada

CNN's Erin Burnett and Paula Reid discuss the significance of the ongoing release of officer body camera videos by the Justice Department from the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 7:40 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 7:40 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

An extraordinary heat wave could hit the northwestern US this weekend, with triple-digit temperatures all the way up to Oregon. To make matters worse, people in some of these places may not have AC, since such record-breaking temps are almost unheard of.

1. Infrastructure

Senators and White House officials have reached a bipartisan deal on an infrastructure bill, according to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. That's a significant breakthrough on one of President Biden's biggest legislative goals, but there's much left to be done. Senators are slated to meet with Biden today to discuss details of the plan. A lot of Republicans may still not support it. And some progressive Democrats still plan to support a bipartisan version of an infrastructure package, then use parliamentary processes to pass a larger, big-ticket bill without bipartisan support. The current agreement is worth around $1.2 trillion, with $579 billion in new spending.

2. Coronavirus

Just 10% of the world's population is fully vaccinated from Covid-19, new data shows. In the US, two groups are being hit especially hard by the virus right now: Black Americans and younger people. Throughout the pandemic, Black people have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19, accounting for about 12.5% of the population but more than 15% of total deaths, according to the CDC. The average age of people dying from the virus has also recently shifted younger. Adults under 40 made up about 3% of Covid-19 deaths in May, more than double their proportion of total deaths since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, a Covid-19 outbreak at the US Embassy in Kabul has now ballooned to 159 cases, with several people on oxygen.

3. Afghanistan

The Taliban is rapidly regaining control of areas in Afghanistan as the US troop withdrawal continues ahead of the White House's September 11 deadline. Since May, the group has taken control of at least 50 of the country's 370 districts, according to the UN's special envoy on Afghanistan. The Taliban puts the figure higher, at 90. Dire warnings about the future stability of Afghanistan have sounded since Biden announced the US and NATO troop withdrawal two months ago. While a possible resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan was always a known risk, conditions are now worse than expected -- and the ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the country's government have proven to be thin at best.

4. Capitol riot

A judge handed down the first sentence related to the January 6 Capitol riot -- and rebuked the GOP in the process. A woman from Indiana had pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor for trespassing inside the Capitol and avoided jail time with a probation sentence. But US Judge Royce Lamberth said some Republican lawmakers' attempts to downplay the insurrection are "utter nonsense," adding, "I don't know what planet they were on." Meanwhile, an alleged member of the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty to charges related to the insurrection, marking the first plea deal among the Capitol riot cases against extremist groups. The Oath Keepers is a far-right coalition of largely ex-military and law enforcement that organized paramilitary training and attendance at political events. A handful of others have filed guilty pleas, admitting their roles in the riot.

5. Canada

Hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada. The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan is due to host a news conference today to announce the "horrific and shocking discovery." This tragedy comes after the remains of 215 children were found in late May buried near the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors in Canada called on officials to conduct a thorough investigation of every former residential school in the wake of that discovery. In recent years, Canada has been contending with the damaging legacy of the country's residential schools, where thousands of mostly Indigenous children were separated from their families and forced to attend.

