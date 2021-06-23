Clear

His wife died by suicide after a 13-month battle with long-haul Covid. He hopes help is on the way for others

Nick Guthe said his wife Heidi Ferrer, a well-known Hollywood screenwriter, had been battling debilitating symptoms for more than a year before she died by suicide. Guthe tells CNN's Alisyn Camerota about his late wife's struggle as a Covid-19 "long hauler." If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Filmmaker Nick Guthe says in the months before his wife, Heidi Ferrer, died by suicide, she suffered debilitating long-haul Covid symptoms.

It started last summer, with "excruciating, unexplained" pain in her feet, Guthe told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday.

Digestive problems followed. She suffered body aches and her heart would race every time she got out of bed. And several weeks before her death last month, neurological tremors began that wouldn't let her sleep for more than an hour at a time, Guthe said.

They tried to get answers, but doctors pointed to other causes instead, none which seemed to fit with what Ferrer was experiencing, Guthe told CNN.

It took months to get more advanced and accurate testing that eventually led Ferrer to be referred to a long-haul Covid clinic. The referral letter for that facility arrived a day before she died, her husband said.

"That's how hard it is to get people to pay attention to people with long-haul Covid," he said.

Ferrer was one of what some experts say could be millions of "long haulers" -- people who have faced lingering symptoms after a bout with Covid-19. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said earlier this year preliminary research found about 10 to 30% of people who had Covid-19 may develop long-term health issues.

There are potentially hundreds of symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, sleep disorders, anxiety, fevers and gastrointestinal symptoms -- all of which can last for months, and "can range from mild to incapacitating," Collins wrote in February, when he announced an initiative to identify the cause, prevention, and treatments for the post-Covid condition.

For now, almost everything about it remains a mystery: There's no diagnostic test, no specific treatment and doctors can't predict who will have symptoms and what they will be.

'Just hang on'

Guthe said his wife got the Covid-19 vaccine in March, after hearing from other long haulers that it helped improve some of their symptoms. But in her case, Guthe said, it didn't help.

Neurological tremors continued to keep her up at night and in the last month of her life, Guthe said she had brain fog that made even reading a book "almost impossible."

"She had indicated that if things got really bad she didn't know how she could continue, she didn't know how she could keep going, and I just kept saying, you know, 'Just hang on, you know, hang on, medical science is moving at the quickest rate it ever has,'" Guthe said.

"But I think she just felt that she was only going to diminish, she was going to lose the ability to walk, end up in a wheelchair, not be able to bathe herself," he said.

On Wednesday, Guthe said he had the same message for others who are facing what his wife did: Hang on.

"I believe that help is on the way, but we need our government to step in now and fund research right away and provide mental health support services for people like her," he said.

"We need to pay attention, and it's not just about suicide. It's about people re-entering the workforce. This is an economic issue. We have trained people... who are not going to be able to go back to their jobs because they are exhausted, they are bedridden."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
A Mild, Breezy Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New partnership hopes to bring high tech to Knox County farmers

Image

Fireworks shortages and the Wabash Valley

Image

New traffic safety tool, built into the pavement, set to activate Terre Haute intersection

Image

Caucus set for Thursday to fill empty Vigo County Council seat - here are the candidates

Image

Local officials are on board for a new hydrogen plant coming to Terre Haute

Image

Today was nice - but rain is in the forecast. Kevin explains

Image

Earthquakes and the Wabash Valley

Image

Local man honored in Linton Freedom Festival

Image

Terre Haute camp that works to help kids celebrates its anniversary

Image

From Train Dept. to restaurant: Historic Shelburn building gets new life

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1389634

Reported Deaths: 25598
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55648710469
DuPage924251319
Will769611034
Lake683861018
Kane59471808
Winnebago34143507
Madison30970526
McHenry29197295
St. Clair28359519
Peoria23454343
Champaign21116155
Sangamon19104240
McLean18559188
Tazewell17231305
Rock Island15247329
Kankakee14572217
Kendall1328799
LaSalle12790250
Macon11000211
DeKalb10125121
Vermilion10038143
Adams8718127
Williamson7615134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683778
Ogle621783
Grundy598878
Clinton578991
Coles5773100
Knox5649154
Jackson510265
Henry508070
Livingston490091
Woodford484582
Stephenson482985
Macoupin478388
Effingham476972
Franklin454378
Marion4516117
Jefferson4425122
Monroe438794
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405359
Logan398164
Morgan393682
Christian383975
Montgomery379474
Bureau378484
Fayette322955
Perry320360
Iroquois314267
McDonough291251
Jersey271752
Douglas260736
Saline260357
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union228241
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189050
Warren184349
Clark184033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181953
Wayne181353
Hancock180931
Carroll178537
Edgar177140
Richland176940
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154245
Piatt152414
Clay149943
Mercer149434
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac136040
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7827
Brown7326
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4911
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3294
Unassigned502433
Out of IL360

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 751826

Reported Deaths: 13811
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1033581790
Lake557861011
Allen41721692
St. Joseph37001565
Hamilton36612417
Elkhart29416461
Tippecanoe22926227
Vanderburgh22559400
Porter19364326
Johnson18481389
Hendricks17692317
Clark13231195
Madison13166344
Vigo12629253
LaPorte12425221
Monroe12219176
Delaware10969198
Howard10343225
Kosciusko9636121
Hancock8578147
Bartholomew8172157
Warrick7862156
Floyd7814180
Grant7246179
Wayne7165201
Boone6976103
Morgan6764141
Dubois6222118
Marshall6211116
Cass6023110
Henry5903110
Dearborn589878
Noble581688
Jackson509476
Shelby502296
Lawrence4749122
Gibson445395
Clinton443255
Harrison441775
DeKalb440085
Montgomery438890
Whitley406643
Huntington403181
Steuben400559
Miami395669
Jasper388855
Knox377491
Putnam373461
Wabash362383
Ripley347370
Adams345555
Jefferson336186
White332453
Daviess3033100
Wells295381
Decatur289892
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273172
Scott270156
Clay267148
Washington246236
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228058
Fountain221448
Sullivan214643
Owen212258
Fulton203443
Jay201032
Carroll193820
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175144
Franklin170435
Tipton166646
Parke149616
Pike138334
Blackford136232
Pulaski120748
Newton114436
Brown104443
Benton102514
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84015
Switzerland8158
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424