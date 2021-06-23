Clear

He was fatally shot in the head trying to drive away from brazen robbers on a New York City street

CNN's John Berman speaks to the fiancée of New York City murder victim Milton Grant about his death and the spike in violent crime in the city.

Posted: Jun 23, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

A robbery turned fatal when three gunmen approached two men in New York City and demanded their property, police said.

Milton Grant, 34, was shot in the head early Monday morning as he tried to drive away from the robbers, according to a news release from the New York City Police Department.

Grant's car then crashed on the side of the street and the man who shot him removed Grant's watch, ring and a chain from his neck, according to police.

Two other suspects forcibly removed a second, unnamed 33-year-old victim's chain from his neck and he was shot in the groin as he was trying to run from the scene.

Surveillance video released by NYPD shows what happened from the time the gunmen approached Grant and the 33-year-old victim on a Manhattan street to the moment where one of the suspects entered Grant's car to take his jewelery after shooting him. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

The killing comes amid a nationwide surge in violent crime that's an area of growing concern for the White House. President Joe Biden on Wednesday was set to unveil a comprehensive strategy on violent crime prevention, signing executive actions with a particular focus on tamping down gun crime, according to administration officials.

"My husband liked nice things, Grant's fiancée, Nixia Jordan told CNN's John Berman on Wednesday.

"He worked hard for his jewelry, his shoes, his clothes, his cars and for someone to just murder him for his belongings instead of working hard for getting his own, it's just, it's a slap in the face, to take a life, just for his jewelry, just for his things," she said.

The three suspects got into a gray, four-door Honda Accord that was driven by a fourth individual, the NYPD said.

First responders transported the 33-year-old male victim to a local hospital and he was said to be in stable condition.

The early Monday shooting was one of eight that day, including two homicides. This came after a particularly bloody Sunday that saw 10 shooting incidents and 11 victims, according to the NYPD.

'We talked about having forever together'

"I never thought that my husband would be taken from me in this way," Jordan said. "We talked about having forever together about raising our kids, we just put them in sports, so now I'm thinking how am I supposed to take them to practice without their dad accompanying me, how am I going to do family vacations without him."

Jordan described Grant as a very confident man. He would always tell you he's the greatest cook and was a great father who was a family man and constantly put his kids and family first, she said.

"He always was around his kids, I don't even know how I'm going to go on. He picked them up from school, he was just a very hands-on father and a very hands-on son. Him and his father's relationship, they're thick as thieves and that's how I wanted my kids to be with him and now they've been robbed of that opportunity."

'It's not even safe to go outside the house anymore'

"I have no idea what needs to be done, but something needs to be done," she said. "It's not even safe to go outside the house anymore."

Though not near the rate of the early 1990s, crime in New York City is spiking once again. Shooting incidents this May were up 73% compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD.

"I think many people are struggling due to Covid, due to unemployment rates, even though we have jobs available, people don't want to work, they'd rather just collect unemployment," Jordan said.

"I feel the government needs to put a stop to people making the claims that have the ability to work."

"Go out and work for your money, go out and work to buy your own things, don't steal, and don't kill just to get those things. Work for them just like my husband did."

In an effort to reduce gun violence and stop the flow of illegaly guns into New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the NYPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are forming a partnership.

The program will allow ATF agents to be embedded directly within the NYPD, permit members of the NYPD working with the ATF's gun-tracing team to have federal agent privileges, and will facilitate the sharing of intelligence information between the two agencies, de Blasio said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
A little warmer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Severe flooding ends one farming family's growing season

Image

Wednesday: Becoming sunny, breezy and warmer. High: 81°

Image

TH Rex rally falls short against Alton

Image

Makinzi Meurer signs with ISU Track & Field

Image

Practice underway for WVFCA All-Star game

Image

Wes Kirk named Coach of the Year

Image

Terre Haute Rotary Club creates new award and awards it to the person it's named after

Image

Washington Community Schools begin upgrades on buildings in it's district

Image

More COVID-19 help is available for Vincennes businesses

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1389634

Reported Deaths: 25598
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55648710469
DuPage924251319
Will769611034
Lake683861018
Kane59471808
Winnebago34143507
Madison30970526
McHenry29197295
St. Clair28359519
Peoria23454343
Champaign21116155
Sangamon19104240
McLean18559188
Tazewell17231305
Rock Island15247329
Kankakee14572217
Kendall1328799
LaSalle12790250
Macon11000211
DeKalb10125121
Vermilion10038143
Adams8718127
Williamson7615134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683778
Ogle621783
Grundy598878
Clinton578991
Coles5773100
Knox5649154
Jackson510265
Henry508070
Livingston490091
Woodford484582
Stephenson482985
Macoupin478388
Effingham476972
Franklin454378
Marion4516117
Jefferson4425122
Monroe438794
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405359
Logan398164
Morgan393682
Christian383975
Montgomery379474
Bureau378484
Fayette322955
Perry320360
Iroquois314267
McDonough291251
Jersey271752
Douglas260736
Saline260357
Lawrence241027
Shelby232838
Union228241
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203727
Ford189050
Warren184349
Clark184033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181953
Wayne181353
Hancock180931
Carroll178537
Edgar177140
Richland176940
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154245
Piatt152414
Clay149943
Mercer149434
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac136040
Wabash135712
Cumberland130319
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84216
Schuyler7827
Brown7326
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5312
Henderson52914
Scott4911
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3294
Unassigned502433
Out of IL360

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 751826

Reported Deaths: 13811
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1033581790
Lake557861011
Allen41721692
St. Joseph37001565
Hamilton36612417
Elkhart29416461
Tippecanoe22926227
Vanderburgh22559400
Porter19364326
Johnson18481389
Hendricks17692317
Clark13231195
Madison13166344
Vigo12629253
LaPorte12425221
Monroe12219176
Delaware10969198
Howard10343225
Kosciusko9636121
Hancock8578147
Bartholomew8172157
Warrick7862156
Floyd7814180
Grant7246179
Wayne7165201
Boone6976103
Morgan6764141
Dubois6222118
Marshall6211116
Cass6023110
Henry5903110
Dearborn589878
Noble581688
Jackson509476
Shelby502296
Lawrence4749122
Gibson445395
Clinton443255
Harrison441775
DeKalb440085
Montgomery438890
Whitley406643
Huntington403181
Steuben400559
Miami395669
Jasper388855
Knox377491
Putnam373461
Wabash362383
Ripley347370
Adams345555
Jefferson336186
White332453
Daviess3033100
Wells295381
Decatur289892
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273172
Scott270156
Clay267148
Washington246236
Randolph245183
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228058
Fountain221448
Sullivan214643
Owen212258
Fulton203443
Jay201032
Carroll193820
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion175144
Franklin170435
Tipton166646
Parke149616
Pike138334
Blackford136232
Pulaski120748
Newton114436
Brown104443
Benton102514
Crawford102516
Martin91815
Warren84015
Switzerland8158
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0424