Clear

Trump's 'book of all books' undoubtedly a work of fiction

Article Image

Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond analyzes a new book that says former President Donald Trump repeatedly suggested sending Americans infected with Covid-19 to Guantanamo Bay.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 10:30 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 10:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

Watch out, Holy Bible! Step aside, Don Quixote! Former President Donald Trump says he's writing "the book of all books." Despites his attempts to build hype, obstacles loom. The first is that he's likely to be the least reliable narrator since Patrick Bateman in "American Psycho." And that was a work of fiction.

Memoirs are meant to be grounded in truth, particularly presidential ones. But just as Trump governed outside many norms, anything he produces in book form is likely to fall outside the boundaries of nonfiction. Indeed, whatever he publishes should be regarded as fake news until proven otherwise. Remember, this is the man who, according to The Washington Post, made more than 30,000 false and misleading claims while in office. He also fomented a violent attack on the Capitol with baseless claims of election fraud.

Where the former President's memoir is concerned, the foundational misleading claim is that he's currently "writing like crazy," which he released in a statement last week. Notorious for being called "The President who Doesn't Read" by The Atlantic, Trump is famously impatient with the written word -- a necessary skill for outlining a book, not to mention the actual penning of it. Previous books decorated with his name have been produced by ghostwriters, and given the way he treated ghost writer Meredith McIver, he may have trouble finding one this time.

McIver, whom I met when I wrote a 2015 biography of Trump, became his scapegoat when errors were identified in two previous Trump books. (Both errors involved misstatements about Trump's net worth.) She also took the heat for apparent plagiarism of passages she says were accidentally left in after she sought inspiration from Michelle Obama that were noted in Melania Trump's address to the 2016 Republican National Convention. After this happened, McIver seemed to drop off the face of the earth.

While I don't know what happened with the Melania Trump speech, as someone who has done some high-profile ghost work (no, I'm not saying for whom), I do know that reputable ghostwriters won't help those who are bent on deception. In Trump's case, deception could be Job One. Trump has shown genuine hostility toward facts in his handling of the Covid-19 crisis and in his refusal to accept that President Joe Biden him beat him in the last election.

When he's not resisting established truths, Trump has to be watched for twisting them. A prime example: Insisting he never met people he clearly knows -- like artist Lil Jon, twice a contestant on "The Apprentice" and once called a great friend by Trump. When later asked about him, Trump claimed he had no idea who he was.

With McIver standing as a cautionary example and Trump's funhouse version of reality, he'll have to find a ghost whose standards allow for collaborating with a fabulist. If her experience doesn't scare writers off, they may want to consider Tony Schwartz, who wrote "The Art of the Deal" for Trump. In the time since Trump became President, Schwartz has often aired his regrets. saying at one point, "I've contributed to creating the public image of the man who is sociopathic and people don't realize it."

Of course, money can often soothe the squeamish, so Trump could find such a person, especially if he offers to pay a big fee. But then there's the problem of finding a publisher who is willing to pay a big advance. Trump will want to surpass the $65 million paid to the Obamas for their post-White House books -- and a publisher that will be comfortable putting its imprimatur on "the book of all books."

Although some readers may doubt it, quality publishers still hew to certain standards for what they issue. In my 30-year experience in books, editors and publishers' lawyers have all enforced guidelines that ensure a work is factual and fair. The result is that whether you pick up a book from Macmillan, Random House, Viking, Simon & Schuster (I've worked with each of them), or any number of reputable others, you should expect that a nonfiction title is grounded in reality.

The matter of standards explains why Simon & Schuster was willing to ante-up for Vice President Mike Pence, who has shown some respect for the truth, but likely won't consider putting out Trump's presidential memoir. In fact, when Politico recently polled the major publishers, most said they wouldn't touch a Trump project. They cited two main reasons. One was his unreliability. The other was related to morale inside their respective companies.

Even before Trump left office, hundreds of editors, authors, and other professionals signed an open letter titled, "No book deals for traitors," which called for publishers to decline proposals from outgoing administration officials. "We believe in the power of words," the letter reads, "and we are tired of the industry we love enriching the monsters among us, and we will do whatever is in our power to stop it."

For the former President, being shunned by the powerful major publishers may be painful, as he has always tried to associate himself with winners. But alternatives can be found, and they may satisfy his desire to cash in. One option would be to make an arrangement with a niche right-wing publisher. But I would recommend he simply self-publish the book (despite the damage a lie-filled book could cause), cutting out the middle man and pocketing every penny, minus expenses.

Think of all the millions of Trump fans who would buy his book because they love him. Add to that the millions more who can't resist the chance to peek inside his mind because they hate him. All would prefer something unedited, unvarnished, and thus, genuinely Trump. He surely knows this, which means that by his light, he's guaranteed to produce a book that will sell like crazy and draw crowds if he ever takes to the road to promote it. For a man who values money and attention, not truth or literary quality, it may well be the book of all books.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Another Nice Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Rotary Club creates new award and awards it to the person it's named after

Image

Washington Community Schools begin upgrades on buildings in it's district

Image

More COVID-19 help is available for Vincennes businesses

Image

City crews working to figure out what led to Terre Haute sinkhole

Image

Vigo County needs dispatchers

Image

Woman charged after police said she passed out on the lawn of Turkey Run Inn, with unattended children in her room

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel to be inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Gear for Grunts Car show set for this weekend; here's how you can take part and help a good cause

Image

New flower business in Sullivan hopes to bring joy to the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1389443

Reported Deaths: 25592
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55642910467
DuPage924131318
Will769631033
Lake683861018
Kane59457808
Winnebago34140507
Madison30959526
McHenry29200295
St. Clair28348519
Peoria23455343
Champaign21112155
Sangamon19103240
McLean18560188
Tazewell17232305
Rock Island15247329
Kankakee14562217
Kendall1328599
LaSalle12789250
Macon10998211
DeKalb10123121
Vermilion10035143
Adams8694127
Williamson7609134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683878
Ogle621183
Grundy598778
Clinton578991
Coles5774100
Knox5647154
Jackson510165
Henry507970
Livingston489991
Woodford484482
Stephenson482785
Macoupin478388
Effingham476972
Franklin454278
Marion4515117
Jefferson4424122
Monroe438694
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405359
Logan398364
Morgan393482
Christian383975
Montgomery379374
Bureau378484
Fayette322955
Perry320360
Iroquois314167
McDonough291051
Jersey271752
Douglas260736
Saline260457
Lawrence241127
Shelby232838
Union228241
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203527
Ford189048
Warren184349
Clark183933
Jo Daviess182724
Pike182153
Wayne181253
Hancock180931
Carroll178537
Edgar177040
Richland176940
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154245
Piatt152414
Clay149743
Mercer149334
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac135940
Wabash135612
Cumberland130219
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84116
Schuyler7817
Brown7326
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5302
Henderson52814
Scott4891
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Unassigned512433
Out of IL350

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 751526

Reported Deaths: 13799
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1033281788
Lake557151010
Allen41710692
St. Joseph36998565
Hamilton36604417
Elkhart29413461
Tippecanoe22914227
Vanderburgh22559400
Porter19359326
Johnson18477389
Hendricks17689317
Clark13228195
Madison13158344
Vigo12625253
LaPorte12420221
Monroe12211176
Delaware10968198
Howard10337225
Kosciusko9630121
Hancock8577147
Bartholomew8172157
Warrick7860156
Floyd7812180
Grant7242179
Wayne7162201
Boone6972103
Morgan6765141
Dubois6221118
Marshall6211116
Cass6017110
Henry5902110
Dearborn589878
Noble581688
Jackson509176
Shelby501796
Lawrence4745122
Gibson445094
Clinton442755
Harrison441775
DeKalb439885
Montgomery438490
Whitley406643
Huntington403181
Steuben400259
Miami395269
Jasper388654
Knox376391
Putnam373260
Wabash362383
Ripley347270
Adams345555
Jefferson336186
White332253
Daviess3033100
Wells295381
Decatur289892
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273172
Scott270156
Clay267148
Washington246136
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228058
Fountain221048
Sullivan214643
Owen212158
Fulton203042
Jay200932
Carroll193720
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion174844
Franklin170335
Tipton166446
Parke149616
Pike138134
Blackford136232
Pulaski120747
Newton114336
Brown104243
Crawford102516
Benton101914
Martin91715
Warren84015
Switzerland8148
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0420