Clear

This honors student considered giving up when he had to learn on his phone. He is far from alone, experts fear

Many students are feeling the negative impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had their academic performance. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 10:30 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Jason Carroll and Meridith Edwards, CNN

Lewis Echevarria has big dreams of becoming a lawyer, specializing in immigration or constitutional law. An honors student, he was already planning to apply to Rutgers University in his home state of New Jersey. But that was before the pandemic.

When students were sent home and everyone switched to virtual learning, he tried to make do as best as he could.

"I did my schoolwork on my phone for two or three months," he told CNN.

"That was horrible -- having to navigate from Google Classroom to the Google documents back to Google Classroom." He would display documents on his TV screen to see them before going back to tapping on his phone.

Echevarria's work suffered. "My grades went down tremendously, all across the board," he said.

His school district in Camden got him a laptop for his junior year, but he struggled with motivation.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to pass this year because my grades went down. It was hard for me to focus. It was hard for me to even want to get up from my bed, just to go sit in front of a computer," he said.

"There were many times where I felt like calling quits on education."

Echevarria's problems were recognized by his teachers at the Creative Arts Morgan Village Academy, who reached out to get him back on track.

But he is far from alone, and many students may not be able to bounce back so strongly.

Katrina McCombs, superintendent of the Camden City Schools District, rues that the local dynamic of graduations versus dropouts had been going in the right direction before last year. Now, the disruption of the pandemic can start to be measured.

"Just like the rest of the students across the state of New Jersey, we're looking at about a 30 percentage point drop in performance, focused on mastering standards," she said.

"And we know it's important for students to master skills in their grade levels, as they're matriculating up, to set them up to be able to successfully graduate later."

The district plans to use extra funding from the federal rescue plan as well as the state to have more teachers spending time with students who need the help.

"The key is teamwork," said Nicole Harrigan, principal of the K-8 H.B. Wilson Family School, also in Camden. "It has to be the students, the parents, the administration, the teachers, all of us working together to do this work, to get them where they need to be. As long as we all work together, it's possible to help them. Now they may not be where they should be, but they can get closer to where they need to be."

Schools in Camden, one of the poorer areas of New Jersey, were closed for more than a year while in other parts of the country classes got back sooner. And that could impact students.

"What we anticipate is the longer students have been out, the longer they've been faced with virtual instruction, the more severe the impact is likely to be," said Sandy Addis, Chairman of the National Dropout Prevention Center.

"The long-term impact of this pandemic shutdown is going to be much more than one year. Students across all grade levels have experienced learning loss. And it's not just the learning loss for this current year. Many of them have lost ground developmentally, particularly younger kids," he warned.

While the academic loss may show up in grades, Addis said solutions were not as simple as teaching our way out of the problems. Children have also lost emotional and social skills and, for some, school may have been the best and safest part of their day. Losing that will have taken a toll.

Addis stressed it was important to keep children with the rest of their peers rather than retaining them to repeat a grade, calling retention the "kiss of death for graduation."

Students who are a year older than the rest of their classmates feel out of place, and are at far more risk of dropping out in higher grades, he said. And that could keep the impact of the pandemic affecting children years after they have returned to the classroom.

Echevarria, the New Jersey teen, is again looking at graduating on time as part of his high school's Class of 2022. He says he's now more confident having got past the challenges of virtual learning.

But he wants his senior year to be in the classroom and sounds almost wistful about the school building he's been out of since March 2020.

"Walking through those hallways sets your mind that you're in school, you're here to learn," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Another Nice Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Rotary Club creates new award and awards it to the person it's named after

Image

Washington Community Schools begin upgrades on buildings in it's district

Image

More COVID-19 help is available for Vincennes businesses

Image

City crews working to figure out what led to Terre Haute sinkhole

Image

Vigo County needs dispatchers

Image

Woman charged after police said she passed out on the lawn of Turkey Run Inn, with unattended children in her room

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel to be inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

Gear for Grunts Car show set for this weekend; here's how you can take part and help a good cause

Image

New flower business in Sullivan hopes to bring joy to the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1389443

Reported Deaths: 25592
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55642910467
DuPage924131318
Will769631033
Lake683861018
Kane59457808
Winnebago34140507
Madison30959526
McHenry29200295
St. Clair28348519
Peoria23455343
Champaign21112155
Sangamon19103240
McLean18560188
Tazewell17232305
Rock Island15247329
Kankakee14562217
Kendall1328599
LaSalle12789250
Macon10998211
DeKalb10123121
Vermilion10035143
Adams8694127
Williamson7609134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683878
Ogle621183
Grundy598778
Clinton578991
Coles5774100
Knox5647154
Jackson510165
Henry507970
Livingston489991
Woodford484482
Stephenson482785
Macoupin478388
Effingham476972
Franklin454278
Marion4515117
Jefferson4424122
Monroe438694
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405359
Logan398364
Morgan393482
Christian383975
Montgomery379374
Bureau378484
Fayette322955
Perry320360
Iroquois314167
McDonough291051
Jersey271752
Douglas260736
Saline260457
Lawrence241127
Shelby232838
Union228241
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203527
Ford189048
Warren184349
Clark183933
Jo Daviess182724
Pike182153
Wayne181253
Hancock180931
Carroll178537
Edgar177040
Richland176940
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154245
Piatt152414
Clay149743
Mercer149334
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac135940
Wabash135612
Cumberland130219
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84116
Schuyler7817
Brown7326
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5302
Henderson52814
Scott4891
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Unassigned512433
Out of IL350

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 751526

Reported Deaths: 13799
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1033281788
Lake557151010
Allen41710692
St. Joseph36998565
Hamilton36604417
Elkhart29413461
Tippecanoe22914227
Vanderburgh22559400
Porter19359326
Johnson18477389
Hendricks17689317
Clark13228195
Madison13158344
Vigo12625253
LaPorte12420221
Monroe12211176
Delaware10968198
Howard10337225
Kosciusko9630121
Hancock8577147
Bartholomew8172157
Warrick7860156
Floyd7812180
Grant7242179
Wayne7162201
Boone6972103
Morgan6765141
Dubois6221118
Marshall6211116
Cass6017110
Henry5902110
Dearborn589878
Noble581688
Jackson509176
Shelby501796
Lawrence4745122
Gibson445094
Clinton442755
Harrison441775
DeKalb439885
Montgomery438490
Whitley406643
Huntington403181
Steuben400259
Miami395269
Jasper388654
Knox376391
Putnam373260
Wabash362383
Ripley347270
Adams345555
Jefferson336186
White332253
Daviess3033100
Wells295381
Decatur289892
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273172
Scott270156
Clay267148
Washington246136
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228058
Fountain221048
Sullivan214643
Owen212158
Fulton203042
Jay200932
Carroll193720
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion174844
Franklin170335
Tipton166446
Parke149616
Pike138134
Blackford136232
Pulaski120747
Newton114336
Brown104243
Crawford102516
Benton101914
Martin91715
Warren84015
Switzerland8148
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0420