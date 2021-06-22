Clear

We spent two nights on patrol with the NYPD. Here's what they told us about spiking crime in the city

CNN's Jim Sciutto speaks with NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and NYPD officers about the increase in violent crime in the city, while communities across the US debate the role of policing following George Floyd's murder.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 4:20 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Jim Sciutto, Chief National Security Correspondent, and Shelby Vest, CNN

The New York Police Department's 46th Precinct, covering the South Bronx, was once known as the most dangerous square mile in America. Though not near the rate of the early 1990s, crime in New York City is spiking once again. Shooting incidents this May were up 73% compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD.

We joined officers of the 4-6 on patrol on two busy nights and found them responding to a crime wave on a scale they have never experienced.

"I grew up in the South Bronx. I've never seen this," Officer Yesenia Rosado told CNN.

Here, these officers find many of the shooters and victims are still in their teens.

"It sucks to see 16-year-old kids shooting and killing each other," said Officer Katherine Torres. "And that's what we do see a lot of here. We have 16-year-olds with robbery patterns and murder charges and it's like they didn't actually get to be kids."

Police officers and commanders blame a mix of factors for the rise in crime. The end of the pandemic has brought residents out of their homes. Guns have flooded these communities, often traveling a so-called "iron pipeline" of trafficked weapons from southern states with more lax gun laws.

The jump in crime in New York City has also coincided with changes to policing and the justice system. New York enacted bail reform to reduce or eliminate jail time for suspects while awaiting trial for many misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Police say this has had the unintended consequence of putting repeat offenders back on the street.

"I'll still be at work and they'll be back at the precinct picking up their property before I'm even done with court," said Officer Michael Kearns.

There's a growing animosity

George Floyd's killing -- and a series of police-involved shootings over the last few years -- have eroded trust in police across the country. In the 4-6, familiar neighborhoods have become hostile ground for police, turning officers into targets in communities they know and many even grew up in.

"I will say words matter," Inspector Joseph Seminara, commanding officer of the 46th Precinct, told CNN. "I think a lot of the small element here, that's making quality of life miserable, that's making the hard-working community feel emboldened, that it's OK to ignore a lawful command by the police. It's OK to fight the police. Words matter."

The growing animosity creates real dangers for these officers on the beat.

"We've had people threaten us, you know, threaten to kill us, threaten to kill our families," Officer Rosado told me. "'I hope your family dies. I hope your family gets raped.' You know like, stuff like that, that we're supposed to brush off. "

This environment can have a debilitating effect on the rank and file. The NYPD is now shedding officers faster than it can recruit new ones. Some are retiring early or simply leaving the force. Officers say it is partly a problem of morale.

The NYPD has had its own failures. The 2014 death of Eric Garner during an arrest in which an officer used a chokehold did not result in charges but still resonates here. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, who repeatedly condemned Floyd's killing, says police departments have the responsibility to police their own aggressively.

"We have over 6 million calls for service a year," Commissioner Shea said. "We may have negative encounters where we have to arrest people, without force being used, but hundreds of thousands of times a year. Jim, one bad incident can set you back so far and you see that across the country."

As New York and other cities simultaneously grapple with the aftermath of Floyd's killing and the rise in crime, police are debating a whole range of police policies and tactics.

"We had a situation last year with the murder of George Floyd where we had hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people marching and they had a voice too and they had a point of view," Shea said. "So I think what we need is balance. What worries me is over time when we move too quick and now we have to recalibrate and kind of play catch up if you will."

'We are never going to let it go back to the bad old days'

Shea and one of his predecessors, Bill Bratton, concede police overused some tactics such as stop and frisk. The practice reached nearly 700,000 stops in 2011, according to NYPD data. Two years later a judge ruled the policy was unconstitutional as applied since the NYPD focused too heavily on Black and Hispanic people. The decision allowed stop and frisk to continue but with new limits. In 2019, the NYPD says it recorded just over 13,000 stops.

"It's how you do it and do you overuse it? And who are you stopping, in what neighborhoods and for what reason? That's the discussion. Clearly when there was almost 700,000 in one year, I don't think you need a courtroom to know that's too far one way," Shea said.

Nationwide, there is now a far broader debate about the very definition of policing.

When we joined them on patrol, we found officers repeatedly facing difficult decisions over the incidents they address versus those better suited for EMS or social services. On patrol, we witnessed a familiar kind of call for them: A man experiencing a potential mental health episode -- possibly brandishing a weapon. In fact, "EDP," shorthand for emotionally disturbed person, is a phrase we heard repeatedly on police radio.

The officers we met remain committed to the job of policing, but we could sense their frustration. Just a few years ago, violent crime across the city was at its lowest in decades.

"We are never going to let it go back to the bad old days. We have a spike in violence right now, as many other cities do," Shea told me. When I asked him if it was controllable, he said, "Absolutely. We're going to need help though. We're going to need help."

This may be the broader lesson today: The recognition there are problems policing alone cannot solve. One group with a big presence in the 4-6 is Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence (BRAG), a program of the youth services provider Good Shepherd Services. Program director David Caba, a former convict and younger brother of a victim of gun violence, works as a violence interrupter, a civilian who tries to diffuse and deescalate conflicts before they turn violent.

"We not only help you in terms of the violence that's going on, but also what else do you have going on that you need help with?" Caba told CNN. "Maybe there's a substance abuse issue. Maybe you need some housing. There's a difference with us. With us there's no badge, there's no gun, there's no handcuffs, there's no bulletproof vest. It's our credibility. That is our strength."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Nice and sunny!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New COVID-19 variant raising concerns

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 75°

Image

Shakamak baseball finishes as 1A state runner-up

Image

Etling host football camp for Wabash Valley players

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods adding Sprint Football

Image

Gas tax increase in Illinois

Image

Event spaces are seeing a surge in people celebrating once again

Image

Carle Richland Memorial Hospital donates former clinic in Newton

Image

Terre Haute death investigation

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid phony Amazon calls

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1389443

Reported Deaths: 25592
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55642910467
DuPage924131318
Will769631033
Lake683861018
Kane59457808
Winnebago34140507
Madison30959526
McHenry29200295
St. Clair28348519
Peoria23455343
Champaign21112155
Sangamon19103240
McLean18560188
Tazewell17232305
Rock Island15247329
Kankakee14562217
Kendall1328599
LaSalle12789250
Macon10998211
DeKalb10123121
Vermilion10035143
Adams8694127
Williamson7609134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683878
Ogle621183
Grundy598778
Clinton578991
Coles5774100
Knox5647154
Jackson510165
Henry507970
Livingston489991
Woodford484482
Stephenson482785
Macoupin478388
Effingham476972
Franklin454278
Marion4515117
Jefferson4424122
Monroe438694
Lee419354
Randolph416587
Fulton405359
Logan398364
Morgan393482
Christian383975
Montgomery379374
Bureau378484
Fayette322955
Perry320360
Iroquois314167
McDonough291051
Jersey271752
Douglas260736
Saline260457
Lawrence241127
Shelby232838
Union228241
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203527
Ford189048
Warren184349
Clark183933
Jo Daviess182724
Pike182153
Wayne181253
Hancock180931
Carroll178537
Edgar177040
Richland176940
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154245
Piatt152414
Clay149743
Mercer149334
Johnson148116
Greene145234
Massac135940
Wabash135612
Cumberland130219
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84116
Schuyler7817
Brown7326
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5302
Henderson52814
Scott4891
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4704
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Unassigned512433
Out of IL350

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 751526

Reported Deaths: 13799
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1033281788
Lake557151010
Allen41710692
St. Joseph36998565
Hamilton36604417
Elkhart29413461
Tippecanoe22914227
Vanderburgh22559400
Porter19359326
Johnson18477389
Hendricks17689317
Clark13228195
Madison13158344
Vigo12625253
LaPorte12420221
Monroe12211176
Delaware10968198
Howard10337225
Kosciusko9630121
Hancock8577147
Bartholomew8172157
Warrick7860156
Floyd7812180
Grant7242179
Wayne7162201
Boone6972103
Morgan6765141
Dubois6221118
Marshall6211116
Cass6017110
Henry5902110
Dearborn589878
Noble581688
Jackson509176
Shelby501796
Lawrence4745122
Gibson445094
Clinton442755
Harrison441775
DeKalb439885
Montgomery438490
Whitley406643
Huntington403181
Steuben400259
Miami395269
Jasper388654
Knox376391
Putnam373260
Wabash362383
Ripley347270
Adams345555
Jefferson336186
White332253
Daviess3033100
Wells295381
Decatur289892
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273172
Scott270156
Clay267148
Washington246136
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234631
Starke228058
Fountain221048
Sullivan214643
Owen212158
Fulton203042
Jay200932
Carroll193720
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion174844
Franklin170335
Tipton166446
Parke149616
Pike138134
Blackford136232
Pulaski120747
Newton114336
Brown104243
Crawford102516
Benton101914
Martin91715
Warren84015
Switzerland8148
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0420