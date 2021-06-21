Clear

Lordstown executives sold millions of dollars in stock before problems became public

What do Jay-Z, A-Rod, Ciara, Serena Williams, Shaq, hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, former house speaker Paul Ryan, and Richard Branson all have in common? One word, well, acronym: SPACs.

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 7:40 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Lordstown Motors, the embattled electric truck startup, is facing more scrutiny after several of its top executives sold off millions in dollars of stock prior to its dismal first-quarter earnings report.

Regulatory filings show five Lordstown executives, including its former chief financial officer and its current president, sold more than $8 million in stock in early February. The Wall Street Journal first reported the transactions.

In one instance, John Vo, who oversees Lordstown's propulsion division, sold 99.3% of his vested shares, netting himself more than $2.5 million. Lordstown's president, Rich Schmidt, sold 39% of his vested shares and made $4.6 million, according to filings. Other executives sold off hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stock, too.

On March 17, Lordstown Motors announced a net loss of $100.6 million in 2020, bringing in just $2.6 million in sales. Lordstown has not yet begun delivering its Endurance pickup truck, which the company says will be available by the end of 2021.

The company said in a statement that the executives' "transactions were made for reasons unrelated to the performance of the company or viability of the Endurance, and each such director and executive retained substantial Lordstown Motors equity holdings in the form of shares and options following the sales and transfers described in the company's public filings."

But the timing of the sales -- a month before the company's earnings report -- is unusual. Many companies prevent executives from selling stock for a stretch leading up to their financial disclosures.

The Lordstown executives sold the stock in the mid $20s per share, near its all-time high. The stock started to slip after the executive share sales. Shares fell more after the company's disappointing quarterly financial report. They fell even further in late March after Hindenburg Research, a firm that makes bets that the price of a company's stock will go down, questioned the validity of the contracts that Lordstown Motors was telling investors it had in hand. It also said that the an Endurance had caught fire on its first test drive.

Lordstown's stock tumbled below $9 in May. Shares fell 4% to $10.20 Monday.

The controversial stock sales are the latest blemish for the company, which is named after the former General Motors factory in Ohio that it took over after the legacy automaker sold it.

Last week, Lordstown said that it has no firm orders for its vehicles, backtracking on assurances it made earlier this week that the company had enough committed buyers for its pickup truck to keep production going through 2022.

That news followed the announcement that its CEO and chief financial officer were stepping down. Lordstown didn't give a concrete reason for the departures of CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Gas tax increase in Illinois

Image

Event spaces are seeing a surge in people celebrating once again

Image

Carle Richland Memorial Hospital donates former clinic in Newton

Image

Terre Haute death investigation

Image

Crash under investigation on Terre Haute's east side

Image

Police identify person found dead in southern Vigo County water as alleged car thief

Image

Police identify person found dead in southern Vigo County water as alleged car thief

Image

Police: Chase and standoff that ended in Vermillion County started as a threat against Illinois gas station employees

Image

After weekend storms - here's what Kevin says we can expect next

Image

Following a scaled back 2020, Brazil Rotary 4th of July Celebration set to return in full force

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1388634

Reported Deaths: 25566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55620110461
DuPage923681316
Will769181032
Lake683491014
Kane59419807
Winnebago34106506
Madison30930526
McHenry29182294
St. Clair28316519
Peoria23443342
Champaign21100154
Sangamon19094240
McLean18553187
Tazewell17227305
Rock Island15245329
Kankakee14550217
Kendall1327899
LaSalle12779250
Macon10997211
DeKalb10116121
Vermilion10021142
Adams8677126
Williamson7595134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683677
Ogle620683
Grundy598678
Clinton578991
Coles5770100
Knox5642153
Jackson510065
Henry507870
Livingston489691
Woodford483282
Stephenson481985
Macoupin478288
Effingham476872
Franklin454178
Marion4513117
Jefferson4422122
Monroe438094
Lee419354
Randolph416487
Fulton405159
Logan396964
Morgan393482
Christian383875
Montgomery379474
Bureau378383
Fayette322555
Perry320360
Iroquois313867
McDonough290851
Jersey271652
Douglas260636
Saline260357
Lawrence241127
Shelby232638
Union228141
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203527
Ford188948
Warren184148
Clark183733
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181853
Wayne181053
Hancock180631
Carroll178337
Richland176940
Edgar176740
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154145
Piatt152414
Clay149643
Mercer149334
Johnson147616
Greene145134
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130119
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5302
Henderson52814
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4694
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Out of IL350
Unassigned02433

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 751242

Reported Deaths: 13795
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1032931788
Lake556911009
Allen41692692
St. Joseph36990565
Hamilton36588417
Elkhart29398461
Tippecanoe22901226
Vanderburgh22556400
Porter19356325
Johnson18471389
Hendricks17682317
Clark13226195
Madison13149344
Vigo12614253
LaPorte12419221
Monroe12207176
Delaware10966198
Howard10321225
Kosciusko9630121
Hancock8576146
Bartholomew8169157
Warrick7860156
Floyd7811180
Grant7242179
Wayne7162201
Boone6966103
Morgan6761141
Dubois6218118
Marshall6209116
Cass6016110
Henry5900110
Dearborn589878
Noble581488
Jackson509076
Shelby501496
Lawrence4742122
Gibson444894
Clinton442355
Harrison441875
DeKalb439885
Montgomery438090
Whitley406543
Huntington402681
Steuben400159
Miami395269
Jasper388054
Knox375991
Putnam372960
Wabash361983
Ripley347170
Adams345555
Jefferson335886
White331953
Daviess3033100
Wells295281
Decatur289992
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273072
Scott270156
Clay267148
Washington246036
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228058
Fountain220948
Sullivan214643
Owen211858
Fulton202942
Jay200932
Carroll193620
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion174844
Franklin170335
Tipton166246
Parke149416
Pike138234
Blackford136232
Pulaski120647
Newton113936
Brown104243
Crawford102516
Benton101714
Martin91715
Warren84015
Switzerland8148
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0420