5 things to know for June 21: Gun violence, coronavirus, voting, Russia, Ethiopia

The Biden administration is preparing to impose additional sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

The heat is finally off for the southwestern US, which will cool down this week after a wave of record-breaking temperatures.

1. Gun violence

Ten mass shootings happened across the nation this weekend, leaving at least seven people dead and more than 40 injured. It was the latest in a streak of violent weekends in America. The weekend before this, there were also 10 mass shootings that left 12 people dead across seven states. (CNN defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter.) This weekend's violence included shootings at several parties and celebrations, including in California, Indiana and Colorado. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 293 mass shootings in 2021 so far.

2. Coronavirus

It's been a little over 500 days since the first coronavirus death was recorded in the US. Though much of the country is heading back to normal, there are still signs of wariness: States with high rates of unvaccinated adults, like Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming, are at particular risk for the spreading Delta variant. The US also has extended restrictions on nonessential travel to Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, China has administered more than 1 billion doses in its unparalleled vaccination drive. That accounts for almost 40% of the 2.5 billion shots given globally. In Brazil, a more tragic milestone has emerged. The country surpassed 500,000 coronavirus deaths, and angry citizens are putting the blame squarely on President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic.

3. Voting rights

The Senate is set to vote soon on whether to advance the For The People Act, a sweeping elections overhaul that would, among other things, make Election Day a public holiday, expand early voting and ban partisan gerrymandering. The bill doesn't have Republican support, but Democratic lawmakers are hoping to come to some sort of compromise. Democrats believe the bill would counteract efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to restrict voting rights. As those efforts unfold, Georgia's secretary of state announced last week the state is purging more than 100,000 names from voter registration rolls in an attempt to keep the state's voter files "up to date."

4. Russia

The Biden administration is preparing to impose more sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny. It's only been a few days since President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, when Biden made it clear the US is not happy with the situation regarding the Russian dissident. The Biden administration imposed a round of sanctions in March over Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment. Those sanctions represented Biden's first significant move against Moscow. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said yesterday the Biden administration is "not going to pull our punches" with regard to chemical weapons or other issues, like cyberattacks.

5. Ethiopia

Ethiopians are heading to the polls today for the country's first multiparty election in 16 years. The race to elect a new parliament has been postponed twice due to the pandemic and logistical constraints, and it now comes amid nationwide unrest, famine and a raging humanitarian crisis in the country's Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a recipient of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, is expected to be reelected. But opposition party members have said Abiy's government has jailed and silenced political rivals and thus eliminated the possibility of free and fair elections. The US State Department said last week it "is gravely concerned about the environment" under which Ethiopia's elections will be held. Ethiopia is an influential powerhouse in East Africa, with a population of more than 100 million people.

THIS JUST IN ...

Tokyo 2020 makes a spectator decision

Olympics organizers announced they will allow spectators at the Games this year amid the pandemic but set a 50% cap at venues, up to a maximum of 10,000 people. Organizers said they could restrict fan attendance further if there were an emergency or a rise in Covid-19 infections.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Happy summer solstice! 

It's time to break out your flowered headgear and celebrate the seasonal apex.

'Sesame Street' introduces family with 2 gay dads during Pride Month

Welcome to the neighborhood, gentlemen!

Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett welcome newborn twin sons, Thunder and Saint Leo

"Thunder Bolt?" Now, that's a baby-name power move if we've ever seen one.

Lo, Amazon Prime Day is upon us 

And that's a bummer for some sellers who can't afford to give discounts (or whose wares are caught up in global shipping snarls).

Store offers color-coded bracelets to show social distancing comfort levels

Can this just ... be a regular thing? Because I, too, would like a big bag of red bracelets implying "no contact."

TODAY'S NUMBER

38,680

That's how many people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, according to estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's the largest projected number of deaths since 2007, despite a 13.2% decrease in miles traveled from the prior year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If you're not involved, if you are not your best advocate, you're asking someone else to fill that void."

Danica Roem, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates and the state's first lawmaker to identify as transgender. Roem says LGBTQ people "have to care" about politics because "politics cares about" them, for better or worse.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Home Sweet Home 

Watch this resourceful bird go from empty nest to cozy home -- and first egg! -- in just a few minutes. (Click here to view.)

Terre Haute
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers early today!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Image

Monday: Showers early, sunshine returns. High: 74

Image

Funds raised to help low income parents

Image

The Storm Team talks heat and safety for our pets

Image

One event aims to bring awareness to homeless vets

Image

Power outages are leaving one family with a huge mess to clean up

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Heaps of Jeeps helps raise money for Wabash Valley first responders

Image

Sullivan County Recycling Center helping dispose of tires with 'Tire Amnesty'

Image

Catholic Charities holds Quick Quack 5k and 15k

Image

Olympian honored in Vigo County

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1388634

Reported Deaths: 25566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55620110461
DuPage923681316
Will769181032
Lake683491014
Kane59419807
Winnebago34106506
Madison30930526
McHenry29182294
St. Clair28316519
Peoria23443342
Champaign21100154
Sangamon19094240
McLean18553187
Tazewell17227305
Rock Island15245329
Kankakee14550217
Kendall1327899
LaSalle12779250
Macon10997211
DeKalb10116121
Vermilion10021142
Adams8677126
Williamson7595134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683677
Ogle620683
Grundy598678
Clinton578991
Coles5770100
Knox5642153
Jackson510065
Henry507870
Livingston489691
Woodford483282
Stephenson481985
Macoupin478288
Effingham476872
Franklin454178
Marion4513117
Jefferson4422122
Monroe438094
Lee419354
Randolph416487
Fulton405159
Logan396964
Morgan393482
Christian383875
Montgomery379474
Bureau378383
Fayette322555
Perry320360
Iroquois313867
McDonough290851
Jersey271652
Douglas260636
Saline260357
Lawrence241127
Shelby232638
Union228141
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203527
Ford188948
Warren184148
Clark183733
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181853
Wayne181053
Hancock180631
Carroll178337
Richland176940
Edgar176740
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154145
Piatt152414
Clay149643
Mercer149334
Johnson147616
Greene145134
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130119
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5302
Henderson52814
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4694
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Out of IL350
Unassigned02433

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 751242

Reported Deaths: 13795
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1032931788
Lake556911009
Allen41692692
St. Joseph36990565
Hamilton36588417
Elkhart29398461
Tippecanoe22901226
Vanderburgh22556400
Porter19356325
Johnson18471389
Hendricks17682317
Clark13226195
Madison13149344
Vigo12614253
LaPorte12419221
Monroe12207176
Delaware10966198
Howard10321225
Kosciusko9630121
Hancock8576146
Bartholomew8169157
Warrick7860156
Floyd7811180
Grant7242179
Wayne7162201
Boone6966103
Morgan6761141
Dubois6218118
Marshall6209116
Cass6016110
Henry5900110
Dearborn589878
Noble581488
Jackson509076
Shelby501496
Lawrence4742122
Gibson444894
Clinton442355
Harrison441875
DeKalb439885
Montgomery438090
Whitley406543
Huntington402681
Steuben400159
Miami395269
Jasper388054
Knox375991
Putnam372960
Wabash361983
Ripley347170
Adams345555
Jefferson335886
White331953
Daviess3033100
Wells295281
Decatur289992
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273072
Scott270156
Clay267148
Washington246036
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228058
Fountain220948
Sullivan214643
Owen211858
Fulton202942
Jay200932
Carroll193620
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion174844
Franklin170335
Tipton166246
Parke149416
Pike138234
Blackford136232
Pulaski120647
Newton113936
Brown104243
Crawford102516
Benton101714
Martin91715
Warren84015
Switzerland8148
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0420