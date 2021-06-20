Clear

It has been 500 days since the first known US death from Covid-19. Variants and low vaccination rates threaten to prolong the pandemic

Andy Slavitt, former White House Senior Adviser for Covid and author of "Preventable", talks about the Delta variant, vaccinations and Obamacare.

Posted: Jun 20, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

As the United States continues on a path to near pre-pandemic normalcy, experts remain concerned over low vaccination rates and the spread of variants, which could potentially exacerbate a pandemic that has upended life for more than a year and inflicted a damaging toll on Americans and the world.

New York and California, which were home to some of the nation's deadliest virus hotspots last year, are fully reopening in time for the summer as Sunday marks the 500th day since the first known Covid-19 death in the US.

California officials announced in April 2020 that a 57-year-old woman who died on February 6 that year passed away from coronavirus complications, more than three weeks before what was previously believed to be the nation's first death in Washington state.

Since then, at least 601,740 Americans have died from Covid-19, according to the most recent data from Johns Hopkins University. Recent months brought overall fewer cases, hospitalizations and deaths -- progress health experts attribute to vaccines.

With more than 300 million total vaccine doses administered as of this week, the US has gone through major coronavirus milestones worthy of celebration: From reporting a current seven-day moving average of 13,997 daily new cases this week compared to the peak of 251,834 cases on January 10, to administering an average of more than 3 million vaccine doses per day in April, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But there's still a long way to go, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen warned Saturday evening.

"We certainly have to acknowledge that we have come a long way, and we're out of the worst of it. We're not going to see the massive surges that we saw over the holidays," said Wen, who is the former health commissioner for Baltimore.

"The problem, though, is that we should really be looking at the numbers for each community instead of looking at the US as a whole because while the US as a whole is doing so much better, and there are pockets of the country that have very high vaccination rates, we also have pockets of the country that are actually undergoing massive surges right now where their hospitals are getting full again," Wen said.

While health experts agree full vaccination offers protection against some variants of Covid-19, Wen added that it's unknown whether a variant resistant to vaccines will emerge.

"We just don't know. If it's anything that we've learned during Covid-19, it's how much we need to be humble in the face of this virus," she said.

She noted that it's "certain" new variants will develop, which could make vaccines slightly ineffective, but not entirely.

"This is another reason why those who are unvaccinated should be vaccinated as soon as possible," Wen said.

Vaccination lags continue in some states

As of Saturday, 44.9% of the total US population was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 53.2% had received at least one dose.

Fourteen states have fully vaccinated more than half of their population, CDC data shows, and 16 states have accomplished President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.

Nationally, 65.3% of adults have received at least one dose, with the current pace of vaccinations at 1.3 million doses per day, according to CDC data Saturday.

Mississippi, one of the Southern states where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the country, has fully vaccinated 30% of its total population while 33% has received at least one dose, state health data published Friday shows.

Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told CNN on Saturday the state is so far behind in vaccinations in part because of "a dynamic of so many individuals who do not have primary health care physicians on a day-to-day basis, and this is another example of how this pandemic is highlighting the disparities in health care."

In Hinds County, where Jackson is located, 40% of the total population is at least partially vaccinated while 36% is fully inoculated, according to state data.

"If we see people who do not have primary health care physicians and we're asking them to get vaccinated, we're asking them to deviate from the norms that they have in every other fashion of their lives," Lumumba added. "People who have not been to the doctor in many years, and in some instances never, and now we're trying to encourage them to ... go get a shot in their arm."

Lumumba noted one way to encourage vaccination is "meeting people where they are," whether that's in barbershops or churches. He noted that vaccine accessibility and historical mistrust within Black and brown communities are contributing factors to the low vaccination rate in his city, whose population is about 85% Black.

Variants on the rise

Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee and Wyoming join Mississippi in being among the states with the lowest vaccination rates. That's a problem because experts have been warning that emerging variants could cause serious illness for the unvaccinated.

The CDC has predicted the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, could become the dominant strain in the US.

The Delta variant, along with the Gamma or P.1 variant, have been deemed variants of concern by the CDC—meaning their danger comes from their ability to transmit more easily or cause more severe disease.

The Gamma variant, first identified in Brazil, has been detected in every US state where the CDC has variant information.

Vaccination has been shown as the best way for the US to get ahead of the variants. A recent study by Public Health England found that two doses of a coronavirus vaccine are "highly effective against hospitalization" caused by the Delta variant. The study found the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization after two doses.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy previously told CNN there isn't enough data to indicate the effectiveness of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine in regard to the Delta variant, but it has shown it can help prevent hospitalizations and deaths when people are infected with other strains.

"The key is get vaccinated, get both doses," Murthy said.

Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHealth, a system of hospitals and clinics based in Missouri, told CNN on Friday that the Delta variant is unlike others.

"We can't tell why one patient is doing poorly and one is doing well. There's just something different about how this variant is affecting the immune system of our patients," Edwards said.

He added along with low vaccination rates in Missouri, the Delta variant is playing a big role in the surge of cases at his hospitals.

"I think the Delta variant is what's fueling this," he said. "Much of the South, Midwest, much of the places that have low vaccination rates -- if confronted with the Delta variant, will see a similar kind of surge of patients as we're beginning to see right now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
A hot first day of Summer!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Hazlewood Finishes Second at Olympic Qualifiers

Image

Rex Snap Their Losing Streak

Image

Guerrero Earns Yet Another All-American Honor

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rex Drop Their Sixth Straight

Image

Collett Wins the 2021 Senior CLASS Award for Baseball

Image

Weekend event looks to help people Stand Up Against Suicide

Image

Shakamak Embracing the Underdog Role Ahead of the State Finals

Image

Post 346 Sweeps Pool Play in the John E. Hayes Invite

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1388634

Reported Deaths: 25566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55620110461
DuPage923681316
Will769181032
Lake683491014
Kane59419807
Winnebago34106506
Madison30930526
McHenry29182294
St. Clair28316519
Peoria23443342
Champaign21100154
Sangamon19094240
McLean18553187
Tazewell17227305
Rock Island15245329
Kankakee14550217
Kendall1327899
LaSalle12779250
Macon10997211
DeKalb10116121
Vermilion10021142
Adams8677126
Williamson7595134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683677
Ogle620683
Grundy598678
Clinton578991
Coles5770100
Knox5642153
Jackson510065
Henry507870
Livingston489691
Woodford483282
Stephenson481985
Macoupin478288
Effingham476872
Franklin454178
Marion4513117
Jefferson4422122
Monroe438094
Lee419354
Randolph416487
Fulton405159
Logan396964
Morgan393482
Christian383875
Montgomery379474
Bureau378383
Fayette322555
Perry320360
Iroquois313867
McDonough290851
Jersey271652
Douglas260636
Saline260357
Lawrence241127
Shelby232638
Union228141
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203527
Ford188948
Warren184148
Clark183733
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181853
Wayne181053
Hancock180631
Carroll178337
Richland176940
Edgar176740
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154145
Piatt152414
Clay149643
Mercer149334
Johnson147616
Greene145134
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130119
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5302
Henderson52814
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4694
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Out of IL350
Unassigned02433

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 751242

Reported Deaths: 13795
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1032931788
Lake556911009
Allen41692692
St. Joseph36990565
Hamilton36588417
Elkhart29398461
Tippecanoe22901226
Vanderburgh22556400
Porter19356325
Johnson18471389
Hendricks17682317
Clark13226195
Madison13149344
Vigo12614253
LaPorte12419221
Monroe12207176
Delaware10966198
Howard10321225
Kosciusko9630121
Hancock8576146
Bartholomew8169157
Warrick7860156
Floyd7811180
Grant7242179
Wayne7162201
Boone6966103
Morgan6761141
Dubois6218118
Marshall6209116
Cass6016110
Henry5900110
Dearborn589878
Noble581488
Jackson509076
Shelby501496
Lawrence4742122
Gibson444894
Clinton442355
Harrison441875
DeKalb439885
Montgomery438090
Whitley406543
Huntington402681
Steuben400159
Miami395269
Jasper388054
Knox375991
Putnam372960
Wabash361983
Ripley347170
Adams345555
Jefferson335886
White331953
Daviess3033100
Wells295281
Decatur289992
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273072
Scott270156
Clay267148
Washington246036
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228058
Fountain220948
Sullivan214643
Owen211858
Fulton202942
Jay200932
Carroll193620
Orange188255
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion174844
Franklin170335
Tipton166246
Parke149416
Pike138234
Blackford136232
Pulaski120647
Newton113936
Brown104243
Crawford102516
Benton101714
Martin91715
Warren84015
Switzerland8148
Union72810
Ohio57911
Unassigned0420