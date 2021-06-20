Clear

Seven things to know about the NYC mayoral race

Article Image

In the New York City mayoral primary, voters are ranking their choices. Could this new system change the outcome? And why did it cause two candidates to campaign together?

Posted: Jun 20, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Errol Louis

The fiercely contested Democratic primary for mayor of New York is the most consequential election in years. There's no incumbent running: Mayor Bill de Blasio is departing after eight years as required by New York's term limits law, and has not endorsed a successor. That has created a political free-for-all with 13 candidates vying for the keys to City Hall.

The race offers a window into issues of crime, race, social justice and economic inequality that will resonate well beyond the confines of the city and could end up setting the agenda of a Democratic Party seeking to satisfy and expand its restive, politically potent urban base. Furthermore, winning the Democratic primary normally spells victory in November given the city's political makeup.

Here are seven important things to know about the contest.

1. Crime is the number one issue voters are concerned about

New York is in the middle of a crime spike, with homicides up 53% over the last two years and shootings up by more than 100%. Democrats have told pollsters that crime and public safety are their top concerns by a wide margin -- giving a huge boost to candidate Eric Adams, a former state senator who spent 22 years in the New York Police Department before going into politics.

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president since 2014, has vowed to create a specialized unit to tackle gun violence and would reassign detectives from lower-crime districts into areas where violence is surging. His rivals have tried to change the subject from public safety, with some claiming his proposed crackdown on gun violence would bring back controversial stop-and-frisk tactics that a federal court ruled unconstitutional in 2013.

"The worst idea I've ever heard is bringing back stop and frisk and the anti-crime unit from Eric Adams," candidate Maya Wiley said in the final televised debate last week. "Which, one, is racist, two, is unconstitutional, and three, didn't stop any crime, and four, it will not happen in a Maya Wiley administration."

Wiley, a progressive civil rights attorney endorsed by US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and US Sen. Elizabeth Warren, is calling for sharp cuts to the NYPD budget and the creation of an all-civilian board to oversee the department. The high-profile battle between Wiley and Adams is a microcosm of a national debate over whether it's best to quell street violence through targeted policing or by investing in jobs, education, mental health treatment and other services that erode the causes of violent crime.

2. The winner will almost certainly be a woman or person of color

All but one of the city's 109 mayors -- dating back to 1665 -- have been white men, and none have been women. The sole Black mayor, David Dinkins, was voted out of office in 1993 after serving a single term. This year, the top four contenders, according to the polls, include two Black candidates, two women and one Asian-American.

3. Candidates in the campaign's crowded left lane suffered crippling mishaps

New York isn't as progressive as many outsiders think: from 1994 to 2002, across five consecutive terms, the city elected Republicans to City Hall. This year, contenders running from the left included city comptroller Scott Stringer, a political veteran running as a progressive with solid knowledge of how to get things done, and Dianne Morales, a former teacher and social services executive.

Both candidates ran into serious problems. Stringer was accused of harassing behavior by two different women and saw endorsements rescinded by key political supporters, including the left-leaning Working Families Party. Stringer saw his fund raising dry up: in the final period before the primary, he raised less than $50,000. The city comptroller has categorically denied the accusations. Morales suffered a staff revolt that included resignations by key aides, a strike by campaign staffers demanding to form a union and ultimately the summary firing of dozens of workers by Morales to get the effort back on track.

Wiley has tried to assemble the broken pieces of both candidacies, touting herself as the most progressive contender who can actually win. The outcome on primary day will tell whether she succeeded.

4. Andrew Yang has energized a new coalition that includes New York's fast-growing Asian population

As a former presidential candidate, Yang started the race with high name recognition and was initially leading in opinion polls, but that advantage has evaporated in recent weeks. Yang's problems stemmed from a lack of political experience: not only has he never run for public office other than the presidency, records show he never voted in municipal elections during the 20-plus years he has lived in the city, and was attacked by his rivals for leaving the city during the pandemic to stay with his family in a vacation home.

But Yang is still very much in the hunt. With many of the city's powerful officials and unions already committed to other candidates, Yang has built an unusual coalition that includes young voters -- an extension of his presidential policies like lowering the voting age to 16. Yang has also made inroads with Orthodox Jews and has stirred excitement in Chinatown and other neighborhoods with the prospect of becoming the city's first-ever Asian-American mayor. "He's our Shirley Chisholm" is how one Taiwanese-born state senator, John Liu, put it -- a reference to Chisholm's history-making feat of becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress.

The last census showed Asian-Americans to be the fastest-growing ethnic group in New York -- one that has been mobilized in reaction to an alarming wave of anti-Asian hate crimes in the last year. Yang is banking on converting that growth and energy into votes.

5. Several heavy-hitters in the race have never run for office before

Some of the best-funded candidates, with unusually impressive management credentials, are new to politics. Ray McGuire, a former ex-head of investment banking at Citigroup, has raised more than $10 million for the race and is asking voters to think outside the box when picking a mayor. "We need leadership that meets the moment. And today we don't have that leadership," McGuire told me. "It is very clear that this city has been ineptly managed."

Shaun Donovan served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development and director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Barack Obama; before that, he was New York's housing commissioner under Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Those sterling credentials -- plus a multi-million-dollar donation by his father to a political organization that supports Donovan -- have not lifted him out of the single digits in polling, where he remains with McGuire.

6. New York's primary is happening at an unusual time of year, under brand new rules

New York is, for the first time, using ranked-choice voting (RCV) for citywide races. Under ranked choice, voters will select their top five candidates in order of preference. If no candidate wins 50% or more of the vote, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and their votes are reallocated to whoever his or her supporters ranked second. The numbers then get recalculated, and the process repeats until a candidate gets more than 50%.

RCV has been used in Oakland, San Francisco and the state of Maine, but never in a jurisdiction even half the size of New York City. We've already encountered bureaucratic delays and conflicting laws that raise fears a winner won't be declared for weeks after the primary.

7. The logic of ranked choice voting has led rival candidates to team up

Katherine Garcia, a former sanitation commissioner who ran New York's emergency food program during the pandemic, has been critical of Yang, and he has returned the attacks. But in the final days, the two have teamed up, campaigning together before the primary in the hope that core supporters will rank the aligned candidate as No. 2 on the ballot -- a strategy that occasionally helps second-place finishers gather enough votes to move up in subsequent rounds and win ranked-choice elections.

8. The bottom line

Adams heads into the primary with a firm but not commanding lead. Wiley and Garcia have been rising in recent polls, raising the possibility of New York electing its first woman mayor. Yang may end up re-writing the script of how mayors get elected. And the overall uncertainty of ranked choice voting makes it hard to predict the political direction of post-pandemic New York.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Scattered storms, warm evening
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Hazlewood Finishes Second at Olympic Qualifiers

Image

Rex Snap Their Losing Streak

Image

Guerrero Earns Yet Another All-American Honor

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Rex Drop Their Sixth Straight

Image

Collett Wins the 2021 Senior CLASS Award for Baseball

Image

Weekend event looks to help people Stand Up Against Suicide

Image

Shakamak Embracing the Underdog Role Ahead of the State Finals

Image

Post 346 Sweeps Pool Play in the John E. Hayes Invite

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1388634

Reported Deaths: 25566
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55620110461
DuPage923681316
Will769181032
Lake683491014
Kane59419807
Winnebago34106506
Madison30930526
McHenry29182294
St. Clair28316519
Peoria23443342
Champaign21100154
Sangamon19094240
McLean18553187
Tazewell17227305
Rock Island15245329
Kankakee14550217
Kendall1327899
LaSalle12779250
Macon10997211
DeKalb10116121
Vermilion10021142
Adams8677126
Williamson7595134
Whiteside7199174
Boone683677
Ogle620683
Grundy598678
Clinton578991
Coles5770100
Knox5642153
Jackson510065
Henry507870
Livingston489691
Woodford483282
Stephenson481985
Macoupin478288
Effingham476872
Franklin454178
Marion4513117
Jefferson4422122
Monroe438094
Lee419354
Randolph416487
Fulton405159
Logan396964
Morgan393482
Christian383875
Montgomery379474
Bureau378383
Fayette322555
Perry320360
Iroquois313867
McDonough290851
Jersey271652
Douglas260636
Saline260357
Lawrence241127
Shelby232638
Union228141
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203527
Ford188948
Warren184148
Clark183733
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181853
Wayne181053
Hancock180631
Carroll178337
Richland176940
Edgar176740
White170626
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154145
Piatt152414
Clay149643
Mercer149334
Johnson147616
Greene145134
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130119
Menard125012
Jasper116718
Marshall108119
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5302
Henderson52814
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4694
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Out of IL350
Unassigned02433

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 750702

Reported Deaths: 13766
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1032371783
Lake556801007
Allen41671691
St. Joseph36983564
Hamilton36570417
Elkhart29394459
Tippecanoe22894225
Vanderburgh22555400
Porter19354325
Johnson18432388
Hendricks17615317
Clark13207193
Madison13141344
Vigo12612253
LaPorte12418221
Monroe12202175
Delaware10955198
Howard10298225
Kosciusko9626120
Hancock8563145
Bartholomew8167157
Warrick7858156
Floyd7785180
Grant7234179
Wayne7161201
Boone6943103
Morgan6747141
Dubois6215118
Marshall6210116
Cass6008109
Dearborn589778
Henry5895109
Noble580987
Jackson508975
Shelby501096
Lawrence4738122
Gibson444793
Clinton441255
Harrison441173
DeKalb439685
Montgomery437590
Whitley406443
Huntington402681
Steuben399859
Miami393169
Jasper387754
Knox375890
Putnam372360
Wabash360683
Ripley347070
Adams345455
Jefferson335885
White331653
Daviess3033100
Wells295281
Decatur289992
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273072
Scott270156
Clay266548
Washington245434
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234531
Starke228058
Fountain220748
Sullivan214443
Owen211658
Fulton202242
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188155
Perry187237
Rush175926
Vermillion174844
Franklin170335
Tipton166146
Parke149416
Pike138234
Blackford136232
Pulaski120647
Newton113736
Brown104243
Crawford102416
Benton101514
Martin91715
Warren84015
Switzerland8138
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420