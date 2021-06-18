Clear

Sickle cell scientist fights for a cure for herself and others

Lakiea Bailey found out she had sickle cell disease when she was 3 years old. Today she leads a patient advocacy group while advising the government on a cure.

Posted: Jun 18, 2021 8:00 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2021 8:00 AM
Posted By: Amy Chillag, CNN

Lakiea Bailey has tried to hide the pain and breathlessness she feels from her disease for most of her life.

As a child, she missed weeks out of every school year because of sickle cell -- a painful, genetic disease that's believed to impact 100,000 Americans.

Patients' red blood cells are "sickle" shaped and can clump together to impede blood flow to the rest of the body, causing serious problems, including strokes and organ failure.

As a studious young woman yearning to be normal, she hid her condition from her professors when she went off to college. But she says it only made her life harder.

When the condition flares up, an event known as a sickle cell crisis, "you cannot move, you can barely breathe without intense full-body pain in some cases, or it might simply be two arms, one leg, a foot," the 42-year-old told CNN.

Bailey has endured hundreds of surgical procedures, blood transfusions and hospitalizations over her lifetime. She remembers, as a child, fearing the night because that's when her sickle cell crises most often hit.

"I thought there was something about the hours between 2 and 5 a.m. that was just dangerous," she said.

From patient to doctorate

Bailey's mother told her that because she was sick she always had to work hard to get ahead.

"I often studied during breaks, and I enjoyed it," she said. "I was a huge nerd that read medical dictionaries for fun."

Curious about what causes diseases like hers, she excelled in school and got a bachelor's degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia. While working on her doctorate she became extremely ill. Her grit helped her push through.

"I wrote papers from hospital beds, presented abstracts from hospital beds, won awards from a hospital bed," she said.

She eventually earned a doctorate in molecular hematology and regenerative medicine at Augusta University's Medical College of Georgia.

Bailey won multiple awards while in school, including the Fisher Scientific Award for Overall Excellence in Biomedical Research, and she coauthored several studies published in international scientific journals.

"I think that knowledge, that sickle cell disease was always sort of waiting in the shadows, kept me running forward and pushing ahead."

Founding the Sickle Cell Consortium

In 2014, Bailey founded the Sickle Cell Consortium, a non-profit that advocates for patients and their families. For her it's personal -- her mother struggled for three years to get young Bailey a proper diagnosis.

The organization helps families find the care they need, including mental health resources, and shares ways to avoid sickle cell crises. It also educates families on the latest treatments and clinical trials.

"I had this rather ambitious goal of creating a mini-United Nations where all of the different sickle cell organizations and patient caregiver leaders could come together on a single level field and identify major needs and gaps."

The group holds sickle cell "Warrior Conventions," national community gatherings organized by patients and caregivers. They hold workshops, hear from leaders and scientists and give out more than 100 scholarships, bonding over their shared challenges.

In the US, the blood disease primarily affects people of African or Caribbean descent. Worldwide, it also shows up among people living in Greece, Italy and India.

Today the only known cure is a bone marrow transplant. But the procedure has significant risks and patients need to find a matching donor, which is difficult.

"The registry needs a greater number of Black and brown people willing to save the lives of other Black and brown people," said Bailey.

Searching for a bone marrow donor

Bailey is fighting her own personal battle to find a donor. She's had one match but it fell through.

Sickle cell has impacted most of her organs. She's suffered multiple strokes and has required a complete hip replacement.

There are good days and bad ones when she has a hard time catching her breath or talking. But the fatigue is the biggest problem.

"You can learn to be in pain, but when you spend so much of your life absolutely exhausted and no amount of rest can capture or help you feel better -- it throws everything else off."

Meantime, Bailey fights on, helping find a cure.

She helps drug companies work on gene therapy. She's on the National Institutes of Health's Sickle Cell Disease Advisory Committee, and she is an executive member of the government's Cure Sickle Cell initiative created by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

Sickle cell inflicts harm on many fronts. But this tough scientist is pushing back in so many ways-- and she's not alone.

"In the next 5 to 10 years, we are working very hard to make sure that future generations do not have to live with this disease."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot! Strong storms possible tonight!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday: Sunny and hot, heat index: 105. High: 99

Image

Liz Evans returning to U.S.A Olympic Track & Field trail

Image

Liz Evans returning to U.S.A Olympic Track & Field Trails

Image

Hazlewood chasing U.S.A Olympic dream

Image

Post 346 beats Crawfordsville

Image

SWMC brings Prettyman in

Image

Knox County Chamber of Commerce earns statewide recognition

Image

$75 Million dollars planned to upgrade US 231 in Martin County

Image

Vermillion County Historical Society says it will use grant to make repairs to a 150-year-old building

Image

Ivy Tech will freeze tuition rates for the next two years, plus cover the cost of your textbooks for a year

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1388515

Reported Deaths: 25552
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55617910456
DuPage923621316
Will769241031
Lake683501014
Kane59416806
Winnebago34096504
Madison30923526
McHenry29183294
St. Clair28309519
Peoria23444342
Champaign21101154
Sangamon19092239
McLean18552187
Tazewell17225304
Rock Island15245329
Kankakee14547216
Kendall1328199
LaSalle12777250
Macon10997211
DeKalb10112121
Vermilion10020142
Adams8674126
Williamson7585134
Whiteside7198174
Boone683477
Ogle620683
Grundy598678
Clinton578891
Coles5769100
Knox5641153
Jackson510365
Henry507870
Livingston489791
Woodford483382
Stephenson481985
Macoupin478288
Effingham476972
Franklin454678
Marion4514117
Jefferson4421122
Monroe438194
Lee419554
Randolph416487
Fulton405259
Logan396763
Morgan393482
Christian383875
Montgomery379374
Bureau378383
Fayette322555
Perry320160
Iroquois313367
McDonough290851
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241227
Shelby232538
Union227340
Crawford214525
Bond208724
Cass203227
Ford188948
Warren184148
Clark183733
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181853
Wayne180953
Hancock180631
Carroll178137
Richland176940
Edgar176640
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154145
Piatt152414
Clay149643
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145134
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130119
Menard125012
Jasper116318
Marshall108220
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7017
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Calhoun5292
Henderson52814
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3284
Out of IL160
Unassigned02432

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 750432

Reported Deaths: 13764
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1031991782
Lake556411007
Allen41662691
St. Joseph36974564
Hamilton36561417
Elkhart29390459
Tippecanoe22886225
Vanderburgh22549400
Porter19348325
Johnson18432388
Hendricks17608317
Clark13206193
Madison13139344
Vigo12608253
LaPorte12415221
Monroe12188175
Delaware10954198
Howard10285225
Kosciusko9619119
Hancock8562145
Bartholomew8164157
Warrick7856156
Floyd7781180
Grant7232179
Wayne7160201
Boone6939103
Morgan6746141
Dubois6214118
Marshall6208116
Cass6000109
Dearborn589578
Henry5895109
Noble580787
Jackson508975
Shelby500896
Lawrence4738122
Gibson444593
Clinton441455
Harrison441073
DeKalb439485
Montgomery436390
Whitley406343
Huntington402481
Steuben399759
Miami393169
Jasper387454
Knox375890
Putnam372160
Wabash360683
Ripley346970
Adams345355
Jefferson335785
White331553
Daviess3033100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273072
Scott270156
Clay266448
Washington245234
Randolph244783
Jennings235349
Spencer234431
Starke227958
Fountain220348
Sullivan214343
Owen211658
Fulton202142
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188155
Perry187137
Rush175826
Vermillion174644
Franklin170335
Tipton166146
Parke149316
Pike138234
Blackford136232
Pulaski120547
Newton113736
Brown104043
Crawford102316
Benton101414
Martin91615
Warren83815
Switzerland8118
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420