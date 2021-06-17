Clear
BREAKING NEWS USGS confirms a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Parke County Full Story

The 30 most bizarre lines from Donald Trump's interview with Sean Hannity

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses questions posed by former President Donald Trump while he called into Fox News on the need for young people to get vaccinated.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Out of office and having shut down his revolutionary communications site blog, former President Donald Trump has lost much of his ability to drive the daily national political conversation.

But he still has a telephone! And that means he can, whenever he wants, call into friendly outlets to spout his latest, um, observations on the state of the country and world.

Which is what he did on Wednesday night, chatting with Fox News' Sean Hannity about, well, everything. Below the lines you need to see.

1. "Well, I guess the overall is, we didn't get anything. We gave a very big stage to Russia, and we got nothing."

This is Trump's analysis of President Joe Biden's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Which is sort of ironic because when Trump got together with Putin in Helsinki in 2018, he undermined America's intelligence community by saying that "both sides" were to blame for Russia interfering in the 2016 election. And away we go!

2. "And performance art, you will take a look at how various people performed, namely, the two people. And you have to form your own judgment. It's not for me to say."

Uh, you literally just said that "we got nothing." Also, "performance art?"

3. "I think it was a good day for Russia. I don't see what we got out of it."

But, wasn't it "not for (you) to say?"

4. "Look, for five years, from the day I came down the escalator, we have been under investigation, and it turned out to be all false stuff. It was a terrible thing with the 'Russia, Russia, Russia,' which actually made it difficult to deal with Russia."

Just to be clear here: Robert Mueller's special counsel investigation did not conclude that the allegations against Trump and his 2020 campaign were "all false stuff." Here's exactly what Mueller wrote: "(I)f we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgment. ... Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

5. "And now it's up to 19 different things where we were accused, and it turned out to be absolutely false, whether it's the Wuhan lab, the good old Wuhan lab. When I mentioned that, it was like a firestorm. Hydroxychloroquine, now great reviews are coming out on that."

While the Biden administration has said that the possibility exists that the coronavirus originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, neither it nor anyone in the scientific community has said that's where the virus definitively originated. Trump's claims about the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to combat Covid-19 appears to be rooted in a false reading of emails from Dr. Anthony Fauci.

6. "But it's all coming out. I think the people understand it. I think that, in many ways, we're stronger now than ever before. They understand that deception and the horror that these people put this country through. It's really very sad, actually."

Strong. But also sad.

7. "But literally, from the day of that wonderful ride down the escalator, from that moment on, investigation after investigation."

Trump's fascination with a 15-second ride down an escalator is both fascinating and utterly weird.

8. "But you know what? I left that up to DOJ. I left that up to the people running DOJ. And I wasn't involved."

HA HA HA. White House counsel Don McGahn testified under oath last week that Trump told him to lean on deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to fire Mueller. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was sending emails to the attorney general asking him to investigate a conspiracy theory that Italian satellites had changed votes from Trump to Biden. Come on, man!

9. "Everyone still waiting for Durham, what happened to Durham? How was that allowed to go into another administration? It's just -- it's shocking."

The John Durham probe, looking into the origins of the FBI counter-intelligence investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, is ongoing. We know little about it other than Durham and his team spent $1.5 million on the investigation between October 2020 and March 2021.

10. "But hopefully, you have an attorney general now that will be fair. But I will say that the people running the justice -- and the people in it, don't forget, you have tens of thousands of people, and they were put there by Obama."

The people who oversaw the creation of the Durham investigation and the timeline of its progress were ALL appointed by Trump.

11. "There was such guilt and such a horrible thing happened. They were spying on my campaign. You know, if you think about it, all the way back, almost at the beginning, when I -- when I made a statement that my campaign was spied on, it was one of the biggest moments. It was -- nobody could believe it."

[narrator voice] They weren't.

12. "Then it turned out that I was more than spied on, much worse than being spied on. But they didn't do anything about it. And to me, that's a terrible thing for our country."

Again, no.

13. "How many Chevrolets are being sold in Berlin? Not too many. How many Chevrolets are being sold in Paris? Not too many. Maybe none."

Trump was criticizing the lack of reciprocity of certain countries in selling American goods here. But for the record, from what I could find, there were more than 200,000 Chevrolets registered in Germany in 2019. In the first half of the last decade, roughly 20,000 Chevrolets were being sold in France a year. Both of those numbers are larger than "none."

14. "And then we got hit by the pandemic. And nobody did as good a job with the pandemic as we did."

In an October 2020 CNN poll, 6 in 10 Americans disapproved of the way Trump and his administration had handled the coronavirus pandemic. So ...

15. "I got along really well with [Putin]. Nobody was tougher on Russia, he would say that. But nobody was tougher on Russia."

Just a reminder: The Mueller report, as well as the Senate Intelligence Committee, concluded that Russia meddled in the election to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton because they believed the billionaire businessman would be better for their interests.

16. "I think we had a, you know, great shot at having an unbelievable relationship with Russia. It could have been fantastic. It could have been really beneficial to both countries."

Well, other than the myriad of human rights abuses, the ransomware attacks and the interfering in an American election and then lying about it ...

17. "They're making windmills all over the place to ruin our land and kill our birds, to kill everything."

Trump is consistent about very, very few things. His hatred of windmills is one of them.

18. "The money from Russia, $3.5 million from the wife of the mayor of Moscow -- the former mayor of Moscow."

Trump appears to be referring here to an allegation that a firm affiliated with Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in 2014 from the wife of late Moscow mayor Yuri Luzhkov. BIden has denied it. CNN fact-checkers rate the claim "false."

19. "We no longer have a fair and free press. Whether you like it or not, and I hate to say it to you, because you're a big believer in the press despite what you go through, but we no longer have a free and fair press."

Ah yes, Sean Hannity, paragon of the free and independent media.

20. "Now, when you look at China, and you look at the military apparatus, which I was really doing a big job on."

A "big job," you say?

21. "I really hope and I believe it was an accident, it was incompetence. I guess some people don't necessarily agree with that. They think maybe there was purpose to it, which would be absolutely terrible."

This is Trump floating the conspiracy theory that Covid-19 was purposely released from a lab in Wuhan. Hannity, in case you were wondering, didn't call him out on that. Oh, you weren't wondering? Right.

22. "Look, countries have been destroyed over what they did, and whether by accident or not. And I would hope that it was accident. I hope that it was through incompetence or an accident."

See above.

23. "I can tell you from personal experience, Canada is very, very tough. Canada is as tough as anybody."

Blame Canada.

24. "Now Canada treats this country very, very badly."

I can't help but think Justin Trudeau's lustrous mane has something to do with this. Somehow.

25. "And shockingly, we were supposed to win easily at 64 million votes, and we got 75 million votes, and we didn't win. But let's see what happens on that."

Joe Biden got 81 million votes.

26. "You know, they talk about me with Russia, I get along with Putin. I had a good relationship with Putin. But I was so tough."

Yes, yes, you've have said that.

27. "So, I'm very honored to say that my endorsement means more than any endorsement that has ever been given by anybody."

More than anyone ever?!!? Well, at least he's "honored" to say it.

28. "So, I'm working on '22, getting a lot of good senators and a lot of good congresspeople elected."

Mitch McConnell grimaces.

29. "But if you look at the numbers, people are liking me more now than ever before."

Can you imagine actually saying this sentence out loud? Also, he's not getting more popular.

30. "I am under siege. I agree with you on that."

Yeah, this feels like a good place to end.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot weather returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vaccine efforts are stepping up in Vigo County

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 90°

Image

Peyton Yeryar lives up to his goal

Image

Shakamak coaches shave their heads for state finals

Image

Guerrero earns another All-American honor

Image

'Heaps of Jeeps' will overtake Vincennes this weekend - all to support a good cause

Image

A local FFA member is competing for Indiana FFA State Office

Image

Drug-Free Vigo County holds mock trials to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol

Image

Sullivan County COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1388261

Reported Deaths: 25531
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55610710451
DuPage923511316
Will769241031
Lake683331013
Kane59404804
Winnebago34083503
Madison30917526
McHenry29180294
St. Clair28297519
Peoria23442341
Champaign21097154
Sangamon19087239
McLean18547187
Tazewell17224304
Rock Island15242328
Kankakee14543216
Kendall1327899
LaSalle12772249
Macon10995211
DeKalb10109121
Vermilion10014141
Adams8669126
Williamson7581134
Whiteside7197174
Boone683277
Ogle620683
Grundy598778
Clinton578791
Coles5768100
Knox5640153
Jackson510265
Henry507670
Livingston489891
Woodford482982
Stephenson481885
Macoupin478188
Effingham477072
Franklin454878
Marion4512117
Jefferson4419122
Monroe438094
Lee419553
Randolph416487
Fulton405259
Logan396363
Morgan393382
Christian383875
Montgomery379374
Bureau378383
Fayette322655
Perry320160
Iroquois313267
McDonough290551
Jersey271552
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232437
Union227040
Crawford214425
Bond208724
Cass203227
Ford188848
Warren184048
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181853
Wayne180853
Hancock180431
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176340
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154145
Piatt152414
Clay149643
Mercer149334
Johnson147216
Greene145234
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130119
Menard125012
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02427

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 750170

Reported Deaths: 13763
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1031661782
Lake556071007
Allen41654691
St. Joseph36963564
Hamilton36552417
Elkhart29381459
Tippecanoe22879225
Vanderburgh22546400
Porter19347325
Johnson18423388
Hendricks17603317
Clark13202193
Madison13130344
Vigo12609253
LaPorte12408221
Monroe12181175
Delaware10949198
Howard10281225
Kosciusko9619119
Hancock8560145
Bartholomew8163157
Warrick7855156
Floyd7777180
Grant7231179
Wayne7158201
Boone6932103
Morgan6743141
Dubois6212118
Marshall6208116
Cass5999109
Henry5895108
Dearborn589178
Noble580587
Jackson508875
Shelby500896
Lawrence4737122
Gibson444693
Harrison441073
Clinton440655
DeKalb439385
Montgomery435390
Whitley406143
Huntington402281
Steuben399559
Miami393069
Jasper387354
Knox375890
Putnam372160
Wabash360683
Ripley346670
Adams345355
Jefferson335685
White331053
Daviess3032100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273072
Scott270156
Clay266248
Washington245234
Randolph244683
Jennings235349
Spencer234331
Starke227958
Fountain219648
Sullivan214043
Owen211458
Fulton202142
Jay201032
Carroll193420
Orange188155
Perry187037
Rush175826
Vermillion174644
Franklin170235
Tipton166146
Parke149116
Pike138134
Blackford136132
Pulaski120447
Newton113336
Brown104043
Crawford102316
Benton101314
Martin91615
Warren83615
Switzerland8108
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420