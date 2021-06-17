Clear
BREAKING NEWS USGS confirms a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in Parke County Full Story

This CNN Hero offers Skid Row's homeless food and hope, but she also brings 'Beauty 2 the Streetz'

She's helping to keep Skid Row's residents fed and cared for. Through Beauty 2 the Streetz, she gives them a chance to see something in themselves other than homelessness.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 4:10 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Allie Torgan, CNN

Before the Covid-19 health and economic crisis, the nation's homeless population was already on the rise.

Now, more than a year after the last official population count, many of those working with homeless communities believe numbers are much higher.

"I would estimate we've got about 8,000 people who are sleeping out on the streets or in some of the shelters," said Shirley Raines, whose non-profit serves the homeless community on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles. By the last official count in early 2020, more than 4,500 individuals resided in the roughly 50-block area.

"There are more women on the street than before," Raines said, noting that a women's shelter had closed down amid the pandemic. "The resources had dried up."

Existing data does not reflect the devastating impact of the pandemic. But if Raines's estimate is accurate, that's a Skid Row surge of more than 40 percent since Covid-19 hit.

For the past six years, Raines and her organization, Beauty 2 the Streetz, have been a mainstay on Skid Row, providing food, clothing, hair and makeup services -- and most recently health and hygiene items -- to thousands of people.

Rain or shine, she sets up "shop" weekly at the corner of 5th and Townes to serve those she calls "Kings" and "Queens." Her goal: to make the homeless feel human, whether that means a haircut, a facial, a hearty meal, or a hug.

"It's not so much just giving them makeup or doing their hair, it's also the physical touch," Raines said. "People need physical touch. That's what was hard when the pandemic hit. We had to stop doing hair, we had to stop doing barber services. And that might be the nicest touch they've had all day."

Raines, who for years struggled with financial insecurity, grief and loss after the death of her first son, says she knows how it feels to be labeled.

"The world looked at me and thought probably the same thing they think about the homeless when they pass them by," she said. "You never know what anyone's going through, you know?"

In 1990, Raines' then 2-year-old son Demetrius was staying with Raines' grandmother when he accidentally ingested medication and was hospitalized.

He died on Sept. 6, 1990, just shy of his third birthday.

"I blamed myself for not having stability. If only I'd had my own backyard. If only I'd had my stuff together," Raines said. "The woman who had given me so much in life was also the cause of my greatest loss. And how do you rationalize that as a 20-year-old? You don't. You break inside."

Soon after, Raines also faced the loss of her grandmother and then her son's biological father to cancer.

"I just fell apart. I lived a very unhappy life. I couldn't keep anything together," she said. "I'm telling you, anything that I could do to get myself out of this planet, this world, I tried it. And I'm still here, you know? And I'm like, 'What is this about?'"

After struggling with anxiety and panic disorder for decades, it was Raines' twin sister who stepped in, urging Raines to find a purpose for her pain.

That purpose came in 2017 when Raines joined a church group on a feeding mission.

"I went to Skid Row, I'm like, 'Oh, this is where all the broken people are? Oh, I've been looking for y'all all my life," she said. "I never wanted to leave. It's a place where people have amazing hearts, but nobody can see it because they can't see the forest for the trees."

At first, Raines, who sports brightly colored hair and makeup, passed out clothing, food and water. But when several Skid Row residents complimented her appearance, she offered to do their hair and makeup.

"I started with the Trans community," Raines said. "They were telling me that no one would give them women's clothes because they were men. I'm like, 'Girl, I'll bring you some women's clothes. I'll bring wigs, I'll bring you eyelashes.'"

Raines saw the immediate lift in their spirit when their souls were cared for.

"It plants a little bit of self-esteem in them, so they feel like, OK, maybe no one knows I'm homeless because I have a fresh cut," she said.

Early on, Raines teamed up with a community group of motorcycle enthusiasts called 'Fighters for The World MC' who accompany her on Skid Row to provide safety and structure.

"They're like big brothers," Raines said. "A lot of the homeless would get lost. They couldn't find us, but they learned to follow the sounds of the bikes."

As Raines' efforts evolved into a full-scale operation, with music playing and lines forming around the block, she began providing more supplies and essentials: rape whistles, tents, sleeping bags, hygiene items -- and she teamed up with local health officials to offer more services.

Heidi Behforouz, medical director for Housing for Health, a program of the L.A. County Department of Health Services, has worked with Raines on the streets and says "she is giving people hope, a break, dignity, some fun ... just reminding us that we're all human."

"I think Shirley represents the best of us," Behforouz said. "There are common denominators that we all share. And I think it's critical in this moment, when we've all been through relative trauma, to have moments of peace, and happiness, and dignity."

Before the pandemic, Raines was making 400 meals a week in her one-bedroom apartment kitchen in Long Beach and driving three times a week to Downtown Los Angeles to feed and bring supplies to people.

Then, as Covid-19 affected many organizations' efforts, services dried up. But Raines pivoted, opting for bagged lunches and a tweaked schedule -- and she kept going.

"When I went out there, it was like a scene from The Walking Dead," Raines said. "All the resources had stopped. People stopped coming to feed. People were starving. Some people had socks tied around their face, around their nose."

Raines struggled to find enough drinking water and food to purchase, so she appealed to her followers over social media who stepped up with donations and supplies.

In tandem with the health department, which provided masks, sanitizer and PPE, Raines said her group and other L.A. County non-profits and community projects worked tirelessly to serve the unseen community.

"We just had to use our best judgment and figure out some ways to still keep them fed, while keeping them safe, and while keeping us safe," Raines said.

Today, as vaccination rates are on the rise and a sense of normality is returning, Raines is offering help by way of food and supplies twice a week and expanding partnerships with local groups to let this often-overlooked population know there is hope.

"My sun didn't come out for 30 years. It was 30 years' worth of tomorrows before I even saw the break of day. I would be lying if I said I was always completely happy from doing this. It didn't take away the pain of my son dying. But I've certainly gotten better. I can say his name now. He is the reason I do what I do."

Want to get involved? Check out the Beauty 2 the Streetz website and see how to help.

To donate to Beauty 2 the Streetz via GoFundMe, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot weather returns!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vaccine efforts are stepping up in Vigo County

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 90°

Image

Peyton Yeryar lives up to his goal

Image

Shakamak coaches shave their heads for state finals

Image

Guerrero earns another All-American honor

Image

'Heaps of Jeeps' will overtake Vincennes this weekend - all to support a good cause

Image

A local FFA member is competing for Indiana FFA State Office

Image

Drug-Free Vigo County holds mock trials to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol

Image

Sullivan County COVID-19 vaccine

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1388261

Reported Deaths: 25531
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55610710451
DuPage923511316
Will769241031
Lake683331013
Kane59404804
Winnebago34083503
Madison30917526
McHenry29180294
St. Clair28297519
Peoria23442341
Champaign21097154
Sangamon19087239
McLean18547187
Tazewell17224304
Rock Island15242328
Kankakee14543216
Kendall1327899
LaSalle12772249
Macon10995211
DeKalb10109121
Vermilion10014141
Adams8669126
Williamson7581134
Whiteside7197174
Boone683277
Ogle620683
Grundy598778
Clinton578791
Coles5768100
Knox5640153
Jackson510265
Henry507670
Livingston489891
Woodford482982
Stephenson481885
Macoupin478188
Effingham477072
Franklin454878
Marion4512117
Jefferson4419122
Monroe438094
Lee419553
Randolph416487
Fulton405259
Logan396363
Morgan393382
Christian383875
Montgomery379374
Bureau378383
Fayette322655
Perry320160
Iroquois313267
McDonough290551
Jersey271552
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232437
Union227040
Crawford214425
Bond208724
Cass203227
Ford188848
Warren184048
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181853
Wayne180853
Hancock180431
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176340
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie163128
De Witt157229
Mason154145
Piatt152414
Clay149643
Mercer149334
Johnson147216
Greene145234
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130119
Menard125012
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47411
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02427

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 750170

Reported Deaths: 13763
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1031661782
Lake556071007
Allen41654691
St. Joseph36963564
Hamilton36552417
Elkhart29381459
Tippecanoe22879225
Vanderburgh22546400
Porter19347325
Johnson18423388
Hendricks17603317
Clark13202193
Madison13130344
Vigo12609253
LaPorte12408221
Monroe12181175
Delaware10949198
Howard10281225
Kosciusko9619119
Hancock8560145
Bartholomew8163157
Warrick7855156
Floyd7777180
Grant7231179
Wayne7158201
Boone6932103
Morgan6743141
Dubois6212118
Marshall6208116
Cass5999109
Henry5895108
Dearborn589178
Noble580587
Jackson508875
Shelby500896
Lawrence4737122
Gibson444693
Harrison441073
Clinton440655
DeKalb439385
Montgomery435390
Whitley406143
Huntington402281
Steuben399559
Miami393069
Jasper387354
Knox375890
Putnam372160
Wabash360683
Ripley346670
Adams345355
Jefferson335685
White331053
Daviess3032100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286885
Fayette284864
Posey273835
LaGrange273072
Scott270156
Clay266248
Washington245234
Randolph244683
Jennings235349
Spencer234331
Starke227958
Fountain219648
Sullivan214043
Owen211458
Fulton202142
Jay201032
Carroll193420
Orange188155
Perry187037
Rush175826
Vermillion174644
Franklin170235
Tipton166146
Parke149116
Pike138134
Blackford136132
Pulaski120447
Newton113336
Brown104043
Crawford102316
Benton101314
Martin91615
Warren83615
Switzerland8108
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420