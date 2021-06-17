Clear

After showdown abroad, Biden faces one at home

President Joe Biden convenes the highest-stakes talks of his long career when he joins Russia's Vladimir Putin for a summit, an encounter set to test his decades of experience on the world stage and lay down an early marker of his diplomatic skills.

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 2:30 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 2:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson and Maeve Reston, CNN

President Joe Biden now turns to a puzzle almost as thankless as negotiating with Vladimir Putin -- pushing his stalled agenda through a deadlocked Congress.

Air Force One delivered Biden back to Washington after his talks with the Russian President that capped his European tour. He now gets to wrestle with the limits of a 50-50 Senate, Republican obstruction and splits between moderate and progressive Democrats that threaten his ambitious plans to rebuild the nation's physical infrastructure, tackle the climate crisis and expand the social safety net.

After successfully enacting a massive Covid-19 rescue bill and rolling out an unprecedented vaccination drive, the President is now under increasing pressure to satisfy Democratic hopes of transformative reform in a fast narrowing window for action.

Biden may also be contending with the crosswinds of the mounting pressure from progressives on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire, so that Biden would be in position to name a replacement before Democrats potentially lose their majorities in the midterms.

The White House rejected assessments that Biden's agenda was in trouble when the President left for Europe last week. And while the political equation in Washington is challenging, the President's hopes of solving his legislative Rubik's cube may have improved slightly while he was abroad.

There were signs of movement, for instance, as the latest bipartisan group trying to hash out a deal on infrastructure met Wednesday on Capitol Hill. Members and leaders, however, acknowledged there is still a long way to go as they try to find consensus on how to pay for the improvements. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Senate Republican, told reporters the group has done a good job trying to address the concerns of both parties but said "a lot of details ... need to be filled in."

In another potentially positive sign for the President, conservative West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin, a major impediment to progressive dreams of a transformational presidency, is circulating changes and proposed additions to two voting rights bills. Those bills are seen by Democrats as the best hope of countering scores of statehouse measures drawn up by Republicans that make it harder to vote and easier to rig the results of elections.

But the glimmers of hope for the Democratic agenda pale in comparison to Biden's task of keeping his own party united, and dealing with the reality that Republicans can put the brakes on his plans because of the Senate requirement for a supermajority of 60 votes to pass major legislation.

To pass an infrastructure bill for instance, the President will first have to secure a deal among 20 bipartisan senators now looking for common ground. Any deal will be well short of the original $2 trillion bill he had originally envisaged and will center on traditional projects like roads and bridges while removing controversial social spending he had packed into his original blueprint. Another issue is how to pay for the package, with Republicans refusing to scale back tax cuts introduced in the 2017 law passed by then-President Donald Trump.

Progressives demand action on their priorities

Complicating Biden's challenge, progressive Democrats are skeptical that any Senate compromise will satisfy their priorities. And they warn that they would not agree to such a pared back compromise without a commitment to pass items like home health care and climate change mitigation measures, which were in the original infrastructure bill, through the Senate by using a simple majority device used for budget legislation known as reconciliation.

"We've already wasted three weeks of bipartisan negotiations only for them to lead nowhere," Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal of Washington told reporters on a press call.

"I have been saying for weeks that we are not going to be able to get the votes for a smaller package unless there is simultaneous movement of an agreed-upon reconciliation package that includes everything."

Democratic Sens. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Jeff Merkley of Oregon similarly said this week that they will not support a bipartisan infrastructure package unless they have a guarantee that climate action will be included in a separate reconciliation package.

Markey said "it's time" to move beyond bipartisan infrastructure negotiations and for Democrats to "go our own way." He underscored the urgency of getting something done before the August recess, a key deadline that is looming for Biden.

"We shouldn't leave here until we get it done. We cannot let Republican calls for bipartisanship deny the American people the climate action that they have been demanding," he said. "There has to be a guarantee, an absolute unbreakable guarantee that climate is going to be at the center of any infrastructure deal which we cut."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has already started a dual track process by conferring with members of the Budget Committee about the package that Democrats would try to advance on their own through reconciliation. It remains unclear whether moderate Democrats like Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would support such an approach, which would require agreement among all 50 Democrats.

Schumer emerged from a meeting with Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee Wednesday night calling it a "great first discussion." Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia said the first votes could come in July and that the group discussed including climate and immigration provisions.

Kaine acknowledged that it will be difficult to build consensus among all 50 Democrats: "You can't say we're unified because we haven't discussed all the details and there are 50 people."

Biden appeared to indicate, however, that he believes that a two-track process could unlock both a new infrastructure bill as well as progressive goals.

Biden hopes to bring 'bookends' together

"I know that Schumer and Nancy have moved forward on a reconciliation provision as well. So I'm still hoping we could put together the two bookends here," the President said in Geneva, also referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

A small group of Democrats senators also met with White House officials to brief them on the bipartisan framework for the infrastructure plan, and Manchin said the group hoped to release more details next week.

Steven J. Ricchetti, a counselor to Biden, said the discussion was "very cordial and productive." But Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said the group is trying to navigate "lots of preconditions from our Republican friends" as well as those of the President, "so it makes it challenging."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell previewed the challenges in winning GOP support on Tuesday when he laid out his requirements for a deal: "Put me down as listening and hopeful that somehow, some way, we'll be able to move forward with an infrastructure bill that does two things."

McConnell has a choice to make. There are a number of Republicans who want an infrastructure deal to show their constituents they can get something done ahead of midterm elections. But given that a compromise would be a huge accomplishment for a President who has made unity and bipartisanship an unlikely theme of his administration in fraught partisan times, Republicans may ultimately be unwilling to give Biden the win.

McConnell has always been 'No'

Throughout the early months of Biden's presidency, Democrats have maintained a fragile peace within their fractured party even as progressives clamor for Biden to go bigger and bolder in tackling the climate crisis and addressing income inequality, which he attempted to do in part with some of his proposals to improve the lot of home health care workers in the broad, initial infrastructure bill

Progressives are also fighting for two pieces of legislation -- the "For the People Act" and the "John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act" -- that they see as crucial to reversing state laws based on Trump's lies about voter fraud in the last election which in many cases discriminate against minority voters and introduce partisan control of elections. Some moderate Democrats are uneasy with the scope of the bills. And Republicans are adamantly opposed. That means they cannot pass in their current form without an effort to abolish the 60-vote filibuster threshold, a step Manchin for instance says he will refuse to take.

But on Wednesday, Manchin also circulated changes and proposed additions to both the "For the People" act and "John Lewis Voting Rights Act" -- that he could live with as Democrats strategize about how they can overcome the steep hurdle of getting 60 votes on a voting bill. Manchin has also been reaching out to GOP senators, CNN's Manu Raju reported Wednesday, holding a Zoom meeting Monday night with Republicans to see if they could reach consensus, a source familiar with the talks told CNN.

Still, signs of optimism in an institution as polarized as Congress are often only the prelude to disappointment. And given the narrowing window for Biden to capitalize on the apex of his power and influence with midterm elections looming next year, and with only a few weeks before lawmakers go home for the summer, the pieces need to come together soon.

Republicans are looking ahead to the 2022 elections, promising a blockade of Biden's agenda. Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso noted at an event this week that McConnell came under criticism during Barack Obama's presidency by saying that he wanted to make sure Obama was "a one-term president."

"I want to make Joe Biden a one-half-term president," Barrasso said in an appearance before The Ripon Society. "And I want to do that by making sure they no longer have House, Senate, White House."

Biden's dwindling moment for fundamental reform was also underscored this week when McConnell refused to guarantee that he would confirm a Supreme Court nominee if the GOP wins back control of the US Senate.

When the President was asked about McConnell's comments during his foreign trip, his answer encapsulated the shadow that Republican obstruction cast over his entire agenda.

"Mitch has been nothing but 'No' for a long time and I'm sure he means exactly what he says, but we'll see."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
One Last Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Peyton Yeryar lives up to his goal

Image

Shakamak coaches shave their heads for state finals

Image

Guerrero earns another All-American honor

Image

'Heaps of Jeeps' will overtake Vincennes this weekend - all to support a good cause

Image

A local FFA member is competing for Indiana FFA State Office

Image

Drug-Free Vigo County holds mock trials to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol

Image

Sullivan County COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Several Vigo County businesses honored by the governor for longevity and service

Image

Today was nice - but a warmup is coming, Kevin has the details

Image

Rose-Hulman engineers take their love of racing to Vegas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387904

Reported Deaths: 25505
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55597610438
DuPage923281316
Will769071031
Lake683241011
Kane59394804
Winnebago34070501
Madison30911526
McHenry29179294
St. Clair28287519
Peoria23443340
Champaign21094154
Sangamon19075237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17217304
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14536216
Kendall1327198
LaSalle12768249
Macon10992211
DeKalb10101121
Vermilion10000141
Adams8667126
Williamson7573134
Whiteside7197174
Boone682977
Ogle620683
Grundy598778
Clinton578791
Coles5765100
Knox5640153
Jackson510065
Henry507470
Livingston489691
Woodford482382
Stephenson481585
Macoupin478288
Effingham476672
Franklin454678
Marion4511117
Jefferson4418122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416387
Fulton405259
Logan396263
Morgan393282
Christian383875
Montgomery379274
Bureau378283
Fayette322155
Perry319960
Iroquois313267
McDonough290451
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232437
Union227040
Crawford214425
Bond208724
Cass203127
Ford188648
Warren183748
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181753
Wayne180853
Hancock180231
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176240
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162928
De Witt157329
Mason154145
Piatt152314
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147216
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Henderson53114
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02422

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749835

Reported Deaths: 13752
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1031281779
Lake555181006
Allen41642691
St. Joseph36959564
Hamilton36537416
Elkhart29373459
Tippecanoe22871224
Vanderburgh22544400
Porter19339325
Johnson18412388
Hendricks17594317
Clark13202193
Madison13128344
Vigo12606253
LaPorte12400221
Monroe12175175
Delaware10949198
Howard10270225
Kosciusko9615119
Hancock8556145
Bartholomew8162157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7775180
Grant7230179
Wayne7158201
Boone6922103
Morgan6742141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6208116
Cass5997109
Henry5894108
Dearborn589078
Noble580287
Jackson508774
Shelby500897
Lawrence4735121
Gibson444293
Harrison441073
Clinton440455
DeKalb438985
Montgomery434890
Whitley406042
Huntington402281
Steuben399359
Miami392968
Jasper387054
Knox375790
Putnam372160
Wabash360683
Ripley346570
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White330853
Daviess3031100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286685
Fayette284864
Posey273735
LaGrange273072
Scott269955
Clay266048
Washington245034
Randolph244683
Jennings235249
Spencer234231
Starke227858
Fountain219147
Sullivan214043
Owen211258
Fulton202142
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188155
Perry187037
Rush175726
Vermillion174044
Franklin170235
Tipton166046
Parke149016
Pike138134
Blackford136132
Pulaski120347
Newton113036
Brown104043
Crawford102316
Benton101114
Martin91615
Warren83615
Switzerland8108
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420