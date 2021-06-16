Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Families mourn the loss of loved ones who hesitated on the Covid-19 vaccine

Families are mourning loved ones who died of coronavirus after being hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 10:10 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Killough and Ed Lavandera, CNN

Mike Lewis Jr. was on a call with the doctor last month when he heard the sudden and frantic beeping of machines.

His father, also named Mike Lewis, was being treated for Covid-19 at a hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. The doctor called to say Lewis' heart had stopped earlier in the day, but they revived him and put him on a ventilator.

During that call, however, his heart stopped again. Lewis Jr. described hearing a chaotic scene in the background before the doctor quickly hung up.

"The panic is starting," said Lewis, Jr., recalling the horrifying moment. "The tears are forming."

Half an hour later, the doctor called back with the devastating news. Mike Lewis -- a towering man known as a protector and the life of any party -- had died at 58, just four days after being diagnosed with Covid.

Lewis Jr., 37, is now one of thousands of people dealing with the painful loss of a loved one who didn't get a Covid-19 vaccine at a time when shots are readily available. Like many, his father was juggling multiple jobs and, and as his son put it, didn't make the vaccine a top priority.

"I lost a piece of myself," said Lewis Jr.

The elder Lewis, who was known as "Big Mike" among friends, exercised and drank protein shakes every day before heading off to his job as head of security at the Floridian Social Club in St. Petersburg, where he'd worked for 30 years.

He was an icon in the city's nightlife. His son said people would go to the club just to talk to Lewis outside and listen to his stories. On "teen" nights, Lewis required proof that students had finished their homework before he allowed them inside.

His son had also put off getting the vaccine, feeling nervous about the unknowns. But he described his father's death as a wake-up call, and he and his wife now have appointments to get the shot.

"You got to do what's necessary to make sure you make it out of these times," he said. "Because my dad's gone."

An old-school tent revival

Despite vaccines being widely available for teenagers and adults, demand has slowed drastically since mid-April. At the time, the country was administering an average of 3.4 million doses per day. That moving average is now close to 600,000 per day as of Tuesday, the most recent day for which the figure is available, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local governments are offering financial incentives for people to get the shot. Medical experts and officials are also seeing effective strategies by local pastors, coaches and community leaders working on a grass-roots level to encourage people.

The word-of-mouth approach from trusted voices can be powerful, said the Rev. R.B. Holmes Jr., a prominent pastor who leads the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida​. This spring, his church invested in a mobile medical unit to make health care more accessible in his community.

Last week, they held an old-school tent revival not only for spiritual healing but to combat vaccine hesitancy. Nurses were on site with the mobile unit to administer shots.

"We've got to tell folks the truth, that you have two options: to take the vaccine or to take your chances with Covid-19," Holmes said.

On stage, standing beneath a blue and white striped tent, Holmes sought to tackle the political division that has defined much of the pandemic. "This no Democrat disease. This no Republican disease," Holmes said, wiping his head in the 90-degree heat. "This is a virus."

"If we get enough people vaccinated, we're gonna be all right," he said to nodding heads and mentions of "amen" in the crowd.

Holmes told CNN that if they could vaccinate even just five or 10 people during the revival, they would consider it a major success. "Because we can say we saved lives, and now they're gonna go in and hug grandmama, go to Florida State football games, basketball games, and come back to church."

At the four-day revival, the church vaccinated 18 people.

Regrets about having waited

The reasons for vaccine hesitancy vary widely. In Pasadena, Maryland, Michele Preissler's husband, Darryl, was planning to get the shot eventually. But he was nervous about the impact it would have on his body, given the immunosuppressant medication he was taking for arthritis.

The 63-year-old construction contractor, avid outdoorsman and beloved grandfather went to a wedding in April and started feeling sick a week later. Within a few days, he was admitted and would spend close to a month in the hospital before losing his battle with Covid on May 22.

Michele Preissler described the monthlong illness as a "roller-coaster ride from hell," with several moments when Darryl's condition improved, only to deteriorate again. He ultimately had a major stroke and was taken off life support.

Michele was told he would live three to five minutes without the machines, but he ended up living -- though unconscious -- for nearly 24 hours. His heart simply kept beating.

"I would never like to relive that," she said, referring to his overall fight with the virus. "And I wouldn't wish it on anyone."

While Michele -- who works in the medical field -- got her vaccine in March, she said her husband got busy with work and she regrets not scheduling an appointment for him. "He wasn't stopping to do it for himself. I was gonna have to do it. And now I'm mad I didn't. And I can't change that."

The couple was set to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary later this year, and they were looking forward to retirement plans, especially traveling with their new camper.

Michele grew tearful while reading handwritten messages in his funeral book. "I don't have a normal now," she said, flipping through the pages. "My normal is gone."

A survivor's words of warning

Josh Garza, 43, could have been one of the first Americans eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine. He is diabetic and battles high blood pressure, and those underlying conditions would have put him near the top of the eligibility list.

Garza believed that following all the health protocols would keep him safe. He says he dismissed the idea of getting vaccinated immediately and never gave the vaccine a chance.

"I didn't want to be the guinea pig," said Garza. "I was just opposed to it."

But earlier this year, Garza was diagnosed with Covid-19 and the virus quickly took over his body. Garza would spend four months at Houston Methodist Hospital fighting for his life.

Doctors say Garza developed Covid-19 pneumonia and the virus triggered severe inflammation that caused irreversible lung tissue damage. But his case was so severe that not even a ventilator or high-flow oxygen machines could help him.

On X-ray scans, Garza's lungs were barely visible, hidden by the cloudy image reflecting the virus infecting his chest. Garza says he was days away from dying until he was able to receive a double lung transplant in April.

Garza said he battles feelings of anger with himself for not getting vaccinated but said he's also grateful he's alive to tell others his story. The memory of seeing the dead bodies of Covid patients being moved past his hospital room keep flashing in Garza's mind.

"If could do it all over again, I'd get it," Garza said, referring to the vaccine. "No doubt. What I went through is probably the worst I've ever seen."

Garza is now recovering from the lung transplant operation and says he's feeling much better. He's reunited at home with his family and said he hopes his experience will persuade others who are opposed to getting vaccinated to change their minds.

"Think about your family. Because what I went through, I had to put my family through, also," said Garza. "I wish people would at least reconsider, or at least listen to what we went through, and hopefully you never have to go through that -- ever."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
One Last Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Peyton Yeryar lives up to his goal

Image

Shakamak coaches shave their heads for state finals

Image

Guerrero earns another All-American honor

Image

'Heaps of Jeeps' will overtake Vincennes this weekend - all to support a good cause

Image

A local FFA member is competing for Indiana FFA State Office

Image

Drug-Free Vigo County holds mock trials to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol

Image

Sullivan County COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Several Vigo County businesses honored by the governor for longevity and service

Image

Today was nice - but a warmup is coming, Kevin has the details

Image

Rose-Hulman engineers take their love of racing to Vegas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387904

Reported Deaths: 25505
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55597610438
DuPage923281316
Will769071031
Lake683241011
Kane59394804
Winnebago34070501
Madison30911526
McHenry29179294
St. Clair28287519
Peoria23443340
Champaign21094154
Sangamon19075237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17217304
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14536216
Kendall1327198
LaSalle12768249
Macon10992211
DeKalb10101121
Vermilion10000141
Adams8667126
Williamson7573134
Whiteside7197174
Boone682977
Ogle620683
Grundy598778
Clinton578791
Coles5765100
Knox5640153
Jackson510065
Henry507470
Livingston489691
Woodford482382
Stephenson481585
Macoupin478288
Effingham476672
Franklin454678
Marion4511117
Jefferson4418122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416387
Fulton405259
Logan396263
Morgan393282
Christian383875
Montgomery379274
Bureau378283
Fayette322155
Perry319960
Iroquois313267
McDonough290451
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232437
Union227040
Crawford214425
Bond208724
Cass203127
Ford188648
Warren183748
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181753
Wayne180853
Hancock180231
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176240
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162928
De Witt157329
Mason154145
Piatt152314
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147216
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Henderson53114
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02422

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749835

Reported Deaths: 13752
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1031281779
Lake555181006
Allen41642691
St. Joseph36959564
Hamilton36537416
Elkhart29373459
Tippecanoe22871224
Vanderburgh22544400
Porter19339325
Johnson18412388
Hendricks17594317
Clark13202193
Madison13128344
Vigo12606253
LaPorte12400221
Monroe12175175
Delaware10949198
Howard10270225
Kosciusko9615119
Hancock8556145
Bartholomew8162157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7775180
Grant7230179
Wayne7158201
Boone6922103
Morgan6742141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6208116
Cass5997109
Henry5894108
Dearborn589078
Noble580287
Jackson508774
Shelby500897
Lawrence4735121
Gibson444293
Harrison441073
Clinton440455
DeKalb438985
Montgomery434890
Whitley406042
Huntington402281
Steuben399359
Miami392968
Jasper387054
Knox375790
Putnam372160
Wabash360683
Ripley346570
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White330853
Daviess3031100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286685
Fayette284864
Posey273735
LaGrange273072
Scott269955
Clay266048
Washington245034
Randolph244683
Jennings235249
Spencer234231
Starke227858
Fountain219147
Sullivan214043
Owen211258
Fulton202142
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188155
Perry187037
Rush175726
Vermillion174044
Franklin170235
Tipton166046
Parke149016
Pike138134
Blackford136132
Pulaski120347
Newton113036
Brown104043
Crawford102316
Benton101114
Martin91615
Warren83615
Switzerland8108
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420