Clear

Putin got exactly what he wanted from Biden in Geneva

CNN's Matthew Chance asks Russian President Vladimir Putin if he was committed to stopping cyber attacks on the United States. Hear Putin's response.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Matthew Chance and Luke McGee, CNN

Even before US President Joe Biden met with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, expectations were low.

Beyond some basic commitments on reinstating diplomats and agreeing to open "constructive" dialogue with the US on issues like cyber security and foreign policy, Putin gave no indication that the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting on Wednesday had compelled a change of heart. No number of friendly words, it seems, will stop the Russian leader from continuing to forcefully pursuing his political agenda both at home in Russia and abroad with near total impunity.

Despite saying at the top of his press conference that he didn't think there was "any kind of hostility" between himself and Biden, Putin launched into a familiar diatribe of anti-US whataboutism to deflect criticism of the Russian Federation.

When asked by CNN about cyber-attacks on US institutions coming from Russian soil, Putin brought up cyber-attacks on Russia. "As far as cyber security is concerned, we agreed that we would begin consultations on that issue and I believe that it is extraordinarily important. Obviously, both sides have to assume certain obligations there," he also said.

Probed on Russian domestic politics, Putin repeatedly criticized America's stability and moral standing, pointing to the January 6 Capitol riot and killing of George Floyd. For many black people in America "you don't have time to open your mouth and you are shot dead," he said.

When asked about Russia's crackdown on domestic political opposition -- in particular the arrest of Alexey Navalny -- the Russian President even suggested that the well-known dissident actually wanted to get arrested.

"This man knew that he was breaking the law of Russia. He has been twice convicted ... He wanted consciously to break the law. He did exactly what he wanted to do. So what kind of discussion can we be having (about him)?"

On the subject of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea, Putin claimed that his country's military activity in the region was entirely in line with international law, and that Americans in fact were the aggressor for "building up capabilities on the Russian frontier." On the sensitive matter of Ukraine joining NATO, he said there was "nothing to discuss."

Regular observers of the Russian president are accustomed to this level of confidence and dismissiveness. Putin is a man so secure in his absolute power at home that he can walk into a meeting with the most powerful person on earth with virtually nothing to lose.

What Putin walked away with

The optics of the summit were almost tailored to suit Putin's domestic needs. The meetings were requested by the US, which as far as the Kremlin is concerned, confirms that Putin is a leader of similar stature to the US President.

"This is exactly what the Kremlin wants. To talk to the US as equals and in such a way that the other side does not demand a change of position as a condition of dialogue," says Oleg Ignatov, Crisis Group's senior Russia analyst based in Moscow.

"There is no doubt that Putin will continue to test Biden if the dialogue deadlocks or develops in a direction that is disadvantageous to Moscow. This is not yet the beginning of the normalization of relations. It is a pause in their further deterioration," he adds.

However counterintuitive it might be for Putin to poke the US President in the eye later down the line, the Russian president's every action is done with a view to how it will play for him domestically.

Keir Giles, Senior Consulting Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House, points out that standing up to the US has been a large part of Putin's success at home.

"His robust response both to softball questions from tame Russian media and to challenges from foreign journalists will win points at home from those Russians who share his conviction that it is the West who is the dangerous, unpredictable, aggressive partner in the relationship," he says.

Of course, Wednesday's events also play into a longer narrative that has taken hold over the past decade: the West, no matter how hard it talks on Russia, has been largely incapable of reining in Putin and his allies. In the eyes of Putin's opponents, there have been insufficient repercussions for a man who poisons political opponents, meddles in other countries' elections, supports the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in bombing his own country, and annexed foreign territory.

In the eyes of many of his supporters, Putin's meeting with the US President will look like proof that Russia's top dog is entirely justified in his actions. They can argue that he has reasonably agreed to work with the US on big international issues like security and restored conventional diplomatic channels. And he managed to do so while highlighting the flaws in American society and defending his own.

The summit has also given Putin an opportunity to pause the fallout from deteriorating relations between Moscow and DC, as the US might now be reluctant to place additional economic sanctions on Russia or reprimand Putin for arresting dissenters at home. All of which could be useful when Russia holds parliamentary elections later this year.

In short, Putin went to Geneva and got exactly what he wanted. And he left Switzerland with a huge diplomatic victory, simply by turning up.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
One Last Pleasant Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'Heaps of Jeeps' will overtake Vincennes this weekend - all to support a good cause

Image

A local FFA member is competing for Indiana FFA State Office

Image

Drug-Free Vigo County holds mock trials to keep kids away from drugs and alcohol

Image

Sullivan County COVID-19 vaccine

Image

Several Vigo County businesses honored by the governor for longevity and service

Image

Today was nice - but a warmup is coming, Kevin has the details

Image

Rose-Hulman engineers take their love of racing to Vegas

Image

Vigo County kids take a step into nature

Image

Miss Indiana and Miss Indiana's Outstanding Teen pageants kick-off

Image

Vincennes University board approves tuition rate hike

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387904

Reported Deaths: 25505
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55597610438
DuPage923281316
Will769071031
Lake683241011
Kane59394804
Winnebago34070501
Madison30911526
McHenry29179294
St. Clair28287519
Peoria23443340
Champaign21094154
Sangamon19075237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17217304
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14536216
Kendall1327198
LaSalle12768249
Macon10992211
DeKalb10101121
Vermilion10000141
Adams8667126
Williamson7573134
Whiteside7197174
Boone682977
Ogle620683
Grundy598778
Clinton578791
Coles5765100
Knox5640153
Jackson510065
Henry507470
Livingston489691
Woodford482382
Stephenson481585
Macoupin478288
Effingham476672
Franklin454678
Marion4511117
Jefferson4418122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416387
Fulton405259
Logan396263
Morgan393282
Christian383875
Montgomery379274
Bureau378283
Fayette322155
Perry319960
Iroquois313267
McDonough290451
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232437
Union227040
Crawford214425
Bond208724
Cass203127
Ford188648
Warren183748
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181753
Wayne180853
Hancock180231
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176240
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162928
De Witt157329
Mason154145
Piatt152314
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147216
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135612
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7286
Pulaski7007
Stark64824
Edwards57712
Henderson53114
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02422

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749835

Reported Deaths: 13752
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1031281779
Lake555181006
Allen41642691
St. Joseph36959564
Hamilton36537416
Elkhart29373459
Tippecanoe22871224
Vanderburgh22544400
Porter19339325
Johnson18412388
Hendricks17594317
Clark13202193
Madison13128344
Vigo12606253
LaPorte12400221
Monroe12175175
Delaware10949198
Howard10270225
Kosciusko9615119
Hancock8556145
Bartholomew8162157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7775180
Grant7230179
Wayne7158201
Boone6922103
Morgan6742141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6208116
Cass5997109
Henry5894108
Dearborn589078
Noble580287
Jackson508774
Shelby500897
Lawrence4735121
Gibson444293
Harrison441073
Clinton440455
DeKalb438985
Montgomery434890
Whitley406042
Huntington402281
Steuben399359
Miami392968
Jasper387054
Knox375790
Putnam372160
Wabash360683
Ripley346570
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White330853
Daviess3031100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286685
Fayette284864
Posey273735
LaGrange273072
Scott269955
Clay266048
Washington245034
Randolph244683
Jennings235249
Spencer234231
Starke227858
Fountain219147
Sullivan214043
Owen211258
Fulton202142
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188155
Perry187037
Rush175726
Vermillion174044
Franklin170235
Tipton166046
Parke149016
Pike138134
Blackford136132
Pulaski120347
Newton113036
Brown104043
Crawford102316
Benton101114
Martin91615
Warren83615
Switzerland8108
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420