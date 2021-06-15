Clear

New emails reveal a Trump White House gone mad

Article Image

CNN's Poppy Harlow and Elie Honig discuss new emails that shine a light on how former President Donald Trump and his allies pressured the Justice Department to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Elie Honig

The newly-revealed series of emails sent by former President Donald Trump's senior advisers after Trump's 2020 election loss to top Justice Department officials are stark evidence of a White House gone mad.

The emails themselves look like the stuff that normally gets routed to your spam folder: wild conspiracy theories about election fraud, absurd suggestions on strategy to overturn the already-completed and certified election, desperate entreaties from unhinged fantasists dreaming of flipping the election's outcome. But these were not junk emails from some trolls -- they were sent from the top echelons of power in the White House to the Justice Department, in a genuine effort to overturn an American election.

In a sense, none of this is surprising. The emails, sent in December 2020 and January 2021 -- well after it was clear to any reasonable person that the election was over and Joe Biden had defeated Trump -- are the inevitable end result of four years of Trump using the Justice Department as a political tool, with US Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and William Barr largely playing right along.

At times, Trump and his largely compliant attorneys general used the Justice Department to shield politically-connected people from consequences for their conduct. Barr protected Trump when he infamously misled Congress and the American public about the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. Later, after public entreaties by Trump, Barr intervened in an unprecedented manner to undermine his own department's prosecutions of Michael Flynn and Roger Stone (both of whom later received full pardons from Trump).

Even more disturbing, new evidence has emerged suggesting that Trump's Justice Department served not only as a shield for the powerful but also as a weapon to pursue his perceived political opponents. The Justice Department secretly obtained private phone records from media outlets (including CNN), which had been the subject of public attacks by Trump, Democratic members of Congress, their families and staff, and even Trump's own White House counsel, Don McGahn. Congress and the Justice Department now must investigate disturbing questions about how and why these investigations were initiated and carried out in secret.

The newly-disclosed emails from then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other officials to top Justice Department brass reveal yet another dangerous abuse of power to benefit Trump. This time, Trump's advisers, in a desperate quest to lend institutional heft to their manic ravings about election fraud, tried to enlist perhaps the most powerful ally of all: the Justice Department.

Thankfully, the Justice Department declined to act upon the ravings of Trump's advisers, to the credit of then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen (who had taken over after Barr's departure in December 2020) and other top brass.

The emailed reactions of officials within the department appropriately reflect a sense of incredulity and dismay at the efforts of Trump's staffers to get them on board with trying to overturn a democratic election. In one internal Justice Department email, Rosen asks "Can you believe this?" and in another, a top department adviser characterized the White House's outreach as "pure insanity."

"Pure insanity," indeed. But it's worse than that, really. In one respect, the White House acted from a sense of delusion, both about the actual outcome of the 2020 election and about its chances to reverse it.

But in a more sinister sense, Trump and his top advisers acted purposefully and deliberately. Their efforts to steal an election and undercut democracy are as clear as the words on the page. And as the efforts of Trump and his followers to continue spreading the Big Lie continue and intensify, we need to remember just how close Trump and his enablers came to succeeding the first time.

Now, your questions:

Robert (Arizona): Has the new Justice Department shown any willingness to revisit the policy against formally charging a sitting president with a crime?

No. The Justice Department's policy against indicting a sitting president was adopted in 1973 and updated and reaffirmed in 2000. More recently, in 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller cited the policy as a primary reason for his decision to neither charge Trump with any crime nor state clearly whether he found that Trump had in fact committed a crime.

The policy at issue is strictly of the Justice Department's own making; it is not encoded in any statute or Supreme Court decision. Therefore, the Justice Department is free to revisit and perhaps revise the policy, if it so chooses. To date, however, neither Attorney General Merrick Garland nor any of his top brass have given any public indication that they intend to reexamine the no-indictment policy.

Greg (Canada): If Congress doesn't act, does the attorney general have the authority to set up a commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurrection?

The attorney general certainly does have the authority to investigate the Capitol insurrection for potential criminality. Indeed, the Justice Department already has charged more than 400 people with crimes relating to the January 6 attack on the Capitol, including the recent indictment of several members of the Oath Keepers.

A commission, however, would likely be tasked with a broader mission to investigate and report on the Capitol insurrection, beyond criminal charges. While the attorney general theoretically could appoint a team to conduct such an investigation, that would not fall comfortably within the Justice Department's typical function of investigating and bringing criminal charges (and civil lawsuits).

Also, while the Justice Department certainly holds subpoena power for its criminal investigations, it likely would not have subpoena power for a non-criminal investigative commission. And questions could emerge about the political legitimacy of a Justice Department investigation conducted without the authorization or support of Congress.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Nice Weather Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rotary Club awards the Paul Harris Community Award

Image

Larger than life Illinois town set to kick off a weekend of fun

Image

Jasper County Fair gears up to return after the pandemic

Image

The Red Cross is facing a blood shortage, here's how you can help

Image

Storms are in the forecast, find out when here

Image

Take a step back in time this weekend at Fowler Park

Image

Grant will help Rose-Hulman with STEM program

Image

Several medical devices recalled over cancer concerns

Image

Pride Center offers new support for transgender name changes

Image

Man charged in Knox County murder has previous drug convictions, history of domestic violence reports

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387679

Reported Deaths: 25490
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55590210427
DuPage923181318
Will768831028
Lake683111011
Kane59389804
Winnebago34064501
Madison30904526
McHenry29175294
St. Clair28271519
Peoria23440339
Champaign21090153
Sangamon19073237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17213304
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14533216
Kendall1327598
LaSalle12767249
Macon10991211
DeKalb10101121
Vermilion9993141
Adams8659126
Williamson7570134
Whiteside7196174
Boone682977
Ogle620583
Grundy598678
Clinton578791
Coles5763100
Knox5640153
Jackson509865
Henry507370
Livingston489691
Woodford481982
Stephenson481585
Macoupin478288
Effingham476472
Franklin454778
Marion4512117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416187
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan393082
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378383
Fayette322055
Perry319960
Iroquois313167
McDonough290151
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188348
Warren183748
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike181753
Wayne180753
Hancock180131
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176440
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162928
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152314
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7276
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL50
Unassigned02420

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749532

Reported Deaths: 13746
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030911775
Lake554681006
Allen41636691
St. Joseph36947564
Hamilton36527416
Elkhart29363459
Tippecanoe22862225
Vanderburgh22542400
Porter19331325
Johnson18405388
Hendricks17588317
Clark13200193
Madison13120344
Vigo12604253
LaPorte12394221
Monroe12163175
Delaware10947198
Howard10263225
Kosciusko9614119
Hancock8549144
Bartholomew8162157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7772180
Grant7229179
Wayne7155201
Boone6917103
Morgan6736141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6206116
Cass5991108
Henry5894108
Dearborn588978
Noble580186
Jackson508674
Shelby500897
Lawrence4732121
Gibson444093
Harrison440773
Clinton440055
DeKalb438785
Montgomery434690
Whitley406042
Huntington402281
Steuben399259
Miami392768
Jasper386954
Knox375790
Putnam372160
Wabash360583
Ripley346570
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White330253
Daviess3031100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284864
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269955
Clay265848
Washington244934
Randolph244683
Jennings235149
Spencer234231
Starke227558
Fountain218647
Sullivan213943
Owen211058
Fulton201542
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175726
Vermillion173644
Franklin170235
Tipton165846
Parke149016
Pike138034
Blackford136132
Pulaski120247
Newton112736
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton101014
Martin91515
Warren83615
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420