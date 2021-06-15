Clear

Biden and Putin to meet in summit reverberating with Cold War echoes

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to Amanpour about how President Biden and NATO can deal with Russia ahead of Biden's meeting with Putin.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Joe Biden's showdown with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday is one of the most critical summits of recent times, and not just because relations between the two nations -- which together own 90% of the world's nuclear weapons -- have plummeted to post-Cold War lows.

The Presidents will meet in Geneva on Wednesday for talks resonating with historic echoes of past Soviet-US confrontations. Their nations are at a strategic crossroads that if not properly navigated could erupt into a disastrous escalation on a new battlefield -- in cyberspace.

The talks also represent a critical early political trial for Biden and exemplify the all-encompassing challenge facing a presidency anchored on a fight to preserve democracy, which is under siege at home and abroad.

After all, Putin's core foreign policy goal is the fracturing of US political stability and prestige. He is accused of meddling in two elections to help ex-President Donald Trump -- the top homegrown threat to US democracy.

Biden will hold the summit at a time when multiple factors are pushing US democracy to a breaking point: Trump's false claims of voter fraud, Republican state efforts to make it harder to vote and easier to rig elections, and the GOP's refusal to hold the former President to account for the Capitol Insurrection. The chaos, much of which was encouraged by Putin himself in misinformation operations targeting American politics, will play into the Russian leader's conceit that the US is weakened, turning on itself and hardly a beacon for the world.

Biden united the West behind him before the talks

The talks, on neutral Swiss soil, are the culmination of Biden's first foreign trip as President, which he used to reinvigorate European alliances battered by Trump and to invoke a new struggle by the West for its political values and future.

The United States finds itself between the remnants of the last Cold War with Moscow, which lacks the Soviet Union's former power but retains the capacity to wreak havoc on US interests, and a building new superpower confrontation with China -- another grave threat to the primacy of the West.

The buildup to the summit has meant that Biden's entire tour -- so far, a qualified success -- will be judged on his clash with one of the most cunning global leaders, whose on-camera smirks underscore his outmaneuvering of past US presidents used to a more conventional geopolitical game.

RELATED: Why Biden and Putin won't hold a joint press conference

The run-up to the summit has seen huge expectations-setting and robust exchanges between the leaders. Biden earlier this year agreed Putin was "a killer" and brands him an unrepentant autocrat. Putin has denied all knowledge of hacking and ransomware attacks against US government, private businesses and vital infrastructure that have been blamed on Russian intelligence agencies and criminal gangs. And with classic false equivalency, he has compared political prisoners like Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny -- a victim of an apparent poisoning plot by the state -- to Capitol insurrection suspects charged by US courts.

Biden's opponents at home, in a narrative picked up by his traveling press pack, have been wondering why -- given Russian belligerence and low US hopes for "deliverables" -- the meeting is taking place at all.

Yet the greatest success of the summit may be what it stopped from happening, not what it achieves on Wednesday. Biden surprised many in Washington by suggesting the talks. But the invitation came at a time when Russian troops were massed on Ukraine's border, with many observers fearing a full-scale invasion and with the imprisoned Navalny apparently close to death after being denied medical treatment.

The President's carrot offered Putin a platform he craves alongside the US commander in chief that comes with the implied respect for Moscow some other recent US leaders have discarded, and that will be maximized by Russia's propaganda machine.

"This meeting was done in part to save Ukraine, to save Alexey Navalny, so that's already something. At least a short-term gain," Evelyn Farkas, a former US deputy assistant secretary of state for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said on CNN's "Newsroom" on Tuesday.

No 'reset' but hopes for stability

Biden says a goal of the summit is to test whether Putin is willing to agree to a more stable and predictable relationship with the US. The US President, who has long experience with Putin's cantankerous behavior, has no desire for a "reset" with Moscow. But lowering the tone could produce progress on common interests like Syria, Afghanistan, climate change and the Iran nuclear agreement.

"He is looking for some kind of predictable, stable relationship. The question is whether you can get that with Putin," said Sen. Robert Menendez, the New Jersey Democrat who's chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "Putin sees that in his actions, not only does he achieve what he wants and creates instability in the world. There has to be a clear message that there is going to be a consequence for that."

But even Biden's limited goals set a high bar. Putin's strongman Kremlin rule for more than 20 years needs to denigrate democracies like the US to render his own rule more attractive to Russians.

A change of tack toward the US would require him to crack down on cyberattacks and to halt propaganda and misinformation campaigns intended to damage US democracy. It would mean a former KGB officer -- who saw the demise of the Soviet Union as a tragedy -- giving up strategic pressure by Moscow in its former sphere of influence, including Ukraine.

Whether through coercion or diplomatic carrots, Biden knows the US may simply lack the leverage to change Putin's zero-sum game.

"Autocrats have enormous power, and they don't have to answer to a public, and the fact is that it may very well be if I respond in kind, as I will, then it doesn't dissuade him -- he wants to keep going," the President said at the weekend.

US warnings

Biden also says he will take the opportunity to convey to Putin the kinds of consequences the US will bring for continued assaults on American interests -- including if Russia refuses to crack down on ransomware attacks on staples of US life, like food production, transport and pipelines.

The most glaring danger in US-Russia relations is rooted in emerging cyber confrontation. While each adversary has the power to destroy the world, nuclear arms are regulated and systems exist to deter escalation. Safeguards are nowhere near as sophisticated in the relatively new area of cyber warfare. Any US response to Russian provocations -- and there may well have been secret reprisals -- risks tipping a showdown out of control.

"We are prepared to take responsive actions that are seen and unseen," Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters.

Political stakes for the Biden and Putin meeting have been spiked to new levels every day of the President's European tour. But paradoxically, the rising heat may ease Biden's political exposure at home.

With the world expecting a contentious head-to-head, any outcome of the summit that doesn't include open conflict can be spun as a success.

And given the lack of a joint news conference in Geneva, the US President will have the chance to characterize himself as laying down the law to Putin without being undermined in real time by the Russian leader.

Biden will also be flattered by comparison with one of the most extraordinary moments in the colorful history of post-Cold War US and Russia relations: Trump's fawning behavior toward Putin at their Helsinki summit.

The then-President astounded his own team and the rest of the world by publicly taking the poker-faced Putin's denial of election interference at face value. His comment effectively took the word of a former Soviet intelligence officer over that of the US espionage community. And it renewed frenzied speculation about the mysterious relationship between Trump and the Russians.

However the summit turns out, the heavy political, diplomatic and historical forces weighing down the US and Russia relationship are unlikely to be eased. There's no expectation that Biden and Putin will walk away after setting the tone for an era of rapprochement, as President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev did in Geneva in 1985. In fact, the opposite is more likely to be the case.

"Undoubtably (Putin) will test us after this summit," Farkas said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Nice Weather Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rotary Club awards the Paul Harris Community Award

Image

Larger than life Illinois town set to kick off a weekend of fun

Image

Jasper County Fair gears up to return after the pandemic

Image

The Red Cross is facing a blood shortage, here's how you can help

Image

Storms are in the forecast, find out when here

Image

Take a step back in time this weekend at Fowler Park

Image

Grant will help Rose-Hulman with STEM program

Image

Several medical devices recalled over cancer concerns

Image

Pride Center offers new support for transgender name changes

Image

Man charged in Knox County murder has previous drug convictions, history of domestic violence reports

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387679

Reported Deaths: 25490
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55590210427
DuPage923181318
Will768831028
Lake683111011
Kane59389804
Winnebago34064501
Madison30904526
McHenry29175294
St. Clair28271519
Peoria23440339
Champaign21090153
Sangamon19073237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17213304
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14533216
Kendall1327598
LaSalle12767249
Macon10991211
DeKalb10101121
Vermilion9993141
Adams8659126
Williamson7570134
Whiteside7196174
Boone682977
Ogle620583
Grundy598678
Clinton578791
Coles5763100
Knox5640153
Jackson509865
Henry507370
Livingston489691
Woodford481982
Stephenson481585
Macoupin478288
Effingham476472
Franklin454778
Marion4512117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416187
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan393082
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378383
Fayette322055
Perry319960
Iroquois313167
McDonough290151
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188348
Warren183748
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike181753
Wayne180753
Hancock180131
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176440
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162928
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152314
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7276
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL50
Unassigned02420

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749532

Reported Deaths: 13746
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030911775
Lake554681006
Allen41636691
St. Joseph36947564
Hamilton36527416
Elkhart29363459
Tippecanoe22862225
Vanderburgh22542400
Porter19331325
Johnson18405388
Hendricks17588317
Clark13200193
Madison13120344
Vigo12604253
LaPorte12394221
Monroe12163175
Delaware10947198
Howard10263225
Kosciusko9614119
Hancock8549144
Bartholomew8162157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7772180
Grant7229179
Wayne7155201
Boone6917103
Morgan6736141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6206116
Cass5991108
Henry5894108
Dearborn588978
Noble580186
Jackson508674
Shelby500897
Lawrence4732121
Gibson444093
Harrison440773
Clinton440055
DeKalb438785
Montgomery434690
Whitley406042
Huntington402281
Steuben399259
Miami392768
Jasper386954
Knox375790
Putnam372160
Wabash360583
Ripley346570
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White330253
Daviess3031100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284864
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269955
Clay265848
Washington244934
Randolph244683
Jennings235149
Spencer234231
Starke227558
Fountain218647
Sullivan213943
Owen211058
Fulton201542
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175726
Vermillion173644
Franklin170235
Tipton165846
Parke149016
Pike138034
Blackford136132
Pulaski120247
Newton112736
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton101014
Martin91515
Warren83615
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420