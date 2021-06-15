Clear
5 things to know for June 15: Biden trip, infrastructure, coronavirus, SCOTUS, Hungary

Parts of Montana felt like Arizona yesterday, as the late Spring heat wave continues.. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's been more than two months since that giant shipping vessel got stuck in the Suez Canal, but companies like IKEA and Lenovo are still fighting to get their products from the now-impounded ship.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Biden trip

President Joe Biden is participating in the US-EU summit today in Brussels after yesterday's NATO meeting. Biden and EU leaders will discuss a range of topics aimed at strengthening transatlantic ties, including global health security, global economic recovery, climate crisis solutions, and trade cooperation. Biden will also meet with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. During yesterday's NATO summit, NATO members issued a communiqué highlighting the "threat" presented by Russia and the "challenges" posed by China. They also largely supported the US decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. Biden met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan afterward, adding to his long list of one-on-ones with heads of state during this extended international trip. (After today's meeting with the Belgian King, it's Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow.)

2. Infrastructure

Momentum is building in the Senate behind a $1.2 trillion infrastructure proposal. After some rocky negotiations last week, new pressure to get a deal done has led some liberal leaders to warm to a possible smaller package with some assurances from more moderate Democrats that an expanded package could be passed later. Republican leaders say there could be enough support from their side to avoid a filibuster attempt. Details of this plan, announced by a bipartisan group of senators last week, are still not publicly known. Meanwhile, it's no secret that supply chain issues are snarling commerce across the country, and retailers are pleading with the Biden administration to address major logjams at US ports.

3. Coronavirus

Covid-19 infections are on the decline, but vaccination efforts could be a top priority for years to come, experts warn. That's because the virus mutates over time -- we've already seen it happen with the several dangerous variants that have emerged. As these variants circle the globe, vaccine rates have to be kept high to prevent more infectious versions from spreading. Right now, rising cases of the Delta variant in the UK have led Prime Minister Boris Johnson to extend long-standing pandemic restrictions. In California, it's a different story: The state has lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions as part of a "grand reopening" that will see the end of capacity limits, physical distancing and mask requirements for vaccinated citizens.

4. SCOTUS

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to block a possible Biden Supreme Court pick in election year 2024 if the GOP wins back the Senate next year. McConnell, who made the remarks on a conservative radio show yesterday, didn't even guarantee he would support a confirmation in 2023. McConnell was the one who blocked then-President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick, Merrick Garland, eight months before the 2016 election. Yet, he supported the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's SCOTUS pick, just days before the 2020 election. This latest vow has set off alarm bells among Democrats, and the issue of a new SCOTUS justice could come in the foreseeable future. Some liberals are urging Justice Stephen Breyer to retire after the current court session.

5. Hungary

Thousands of Hungarians gathered outside parliament in Budapest yesterday to protest against legislation that would ban discussions of homosexuality or gender change in schools. The legislation is part of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's long and controversial anti-LGBTQ agenda. In the past, Orban's government has redefined marriage in the constitution as the union between one man and one woman, and limited gay adoption. It also outlawed legal status for transgender people. Opposition parties and rights groups have urged parliament not to vote on the new law today. Orban's policies have deeply divided the central European nation, which could see even more rancor as the country faces new elections in 2022.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Jersey Devil, world's tallest single-rail coaster, opens at Six Flags Great Adventure

If you ever wanted to blow your fear of heights right out of your system, here's the opportunity.

New space telescope could spot potentially hazardous asteroids heading for Earth

The key is actually doing something about them, though.

World's smallest dinosaur is actually a 'weird' prehistoric lizard, scientists say

Now now, let's be nice!

Team GB unveils 2021 Olympic uniform, inspired by the 1960s

Heck yeah, it's Olympic fashion season, baby!

Here's why you hate the sound of your own voice

Unfortunately, you really do sound like that.

TODAY'S NUMBER

125°

That's the all-time high heat record for the state of Nevada, set in 1994. That and several other heat records could be broken this week as a historic drought and heat wave envelops the western US.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The participation of some domestic violent extremists (DVE) who are also self-identified QAnon adherents in the violent siege of the US Capitol on 6 January underscores how the current environment likely will continue to act as a catalyst for some to begin accepting the legitimacy of violent action."

an FBI memo to lawmakers warning that QAnon conspiracy theorists may carry out more acts of violence if they take their actions from online into the real world.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Just toss it against a wall and see what sticks 

Watching how food commercials are produced will somehow make you hungry AND make you lose your appetite at the same time. (Click here to view)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387679

Reported Deaths: 25490
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55590210427
DuPage923181318
Will768831028
Lake683111011
Kane59389804
Winnebago34064501
Madison30904526
McHenry29175294
St. Clair28271519
Peoria23440339
Champaign21090153
Sangamon19073237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17213304
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14533216
Kendall1327598
LaSalle12767249
Macon10991211
DeKalb10101121
Vermilion9993141
Adams8659126
Williamson7570134
Whiteside7196174
Boone682977
Ogle620583
Grundy598678
Clinton578791
Coles5763100
Knox5640153
Jackson509865
Henry507370
Livingston489691
Woodford481982
Stephenson481585
Macoupin478288
Effingham476472
Franklin454778
Marion4512117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416187
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan393082
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378383
Fayette322055
Perry319960
Iroquois313167
McDonough290151
Jersey271652
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188348
Warren183748
Clark183633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike181753
Wayne180753
Hancock180131
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176440
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162928
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152314
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7276
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL50
Unassigned02420

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749532

Reported Deaths: 13746
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030911775
Lake554681006
Allen41636691
St. Joseph36947564
Hamilton36527416
Elkhart29363459
Tippecanoe22862225
Vanderburgh22542400
Porter19331325
Johnson18405388
Hendricks17588317
Clark13200193
Madison13120344
Vigo12604253
LaPorte12394221
Monroe12163175
Delaware10947198
Howard10263225
Kosciusko9614119
Hancock8549144
Bartholomew8162157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7772180
Grant7229179
Wayne7155201
Boone6917103
Morgan6736141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6206116
Cass5991108
Henry5894108
Dearborn588978
Noble580186
Jackson508674
Shelby500897
Lawrence4732121
Gibson444093
Harrison440773
Clinton440055
DeKalb438785
Montgomery434690
Whitley406042
Huntington402281
Steuben399259
Miami392768
Jasper386954
Knox375790
Putnam372160
Wabash360583
Ripley346570
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White330253
Daviess3031100
Wells295181
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284864
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269955
Clay265848
Washington244934
Randolph244683
Jennings235149
Spencer234231
Starke227558
Fountain218647
Sullivan213943
Owen211058
Fulton201542
Jay200932
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175726
Vermillion173644
Franklin170235
Tipton165846
Parke149016
Pike138034
Blackford136132
Pulaski120247
Newton112736
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton101014
Martin91515
Warren83615
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0420