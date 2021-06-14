Clear

Boris Johnson extends England's long pandemic restrictions as variant stunts vaccine rollout

As the US is expected to surpass 600,000 Covid-19 deaths, the Delta variant continues to threaten. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

England's plan to lift all Covid-19 restrictions on June 21 has been scuppered by the Delta variant of the virus, Boris Johnson said Monday.

Despite the UK's successful vaccine rollout, which has given two doses to more than half of the adult population, the prevalence of the Delta variant -- first identified in India -- has convinced the Prime Minister and his government that "freedom day" for English citizens, as some have called it, must be delayed by four weeks to July 19.

"Now is the time to ease off the accelerator because by being cautious now, we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more people," Johnson said at a press conference in Downing Street.

The variant is growing in the UK at 7% week on week and the government fears that if restrictions were to be fully lifted next Monday, then hospitalizations could rise to the levels seen in the country's first wave.

The four-week gap will allow the government to accelerate giving second vaccinations to those most vulnerable.

"Vaccination greatly reduces transmission and two doses provides a very high level of protection against serious illness and death, but there are still millions of younger adults who have not been vaccinated and sadly a proportion of the elderly and vulnerable may still succumb even if they have had two jabs," Johnson said.

Public Health England (PHE) reported on Monday that the two main vaccines used in the UK are highly effective against the variant.

PHE says that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective against the variant after two doses, while the Pfizer-BioNTech shot offers 96% protection after two doses. Their research has found that while one dose is 17% less effective at protecting people from the Delta variant compared to the Alpha variant, there is a much smaller difference after two.

This means the UK is in a race against time to get jabs in arms over the next four weeks.

The government believes it will achieve this by reducing the gap between doses from 12 weeks to eight for people over the age of 40. Everyone over the age of 40 who had a dose in mid-May will be offered a second by July 19, while all over 18s will have been offered their first shot by that date.

Public opinion divided

Johnson firmly believes this will be the last delay and that there will be no reason for it to last longer than four weeks. There is a chance the country could be unlocked earlier -- on July 5 -- if the data supports it, though this is not seen as likely.

The delay will almost certainly divide opinion.

While most of the public has been largely supportive of the UK's tough Covid restrictions throughout the pandemic, Johnson's habit of U-turning could go down badly as citizens and businesses have been busy making plans for their summer of freedom.

British citizens have been living under some form of Covid-19 restrictions since March 23, 2020, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson somberly told the nation that, with immediate effect, they must stay at home in order to suppress the virus.

Since that date, the UK's Covid story has been through numerous ups and downs, from failed testing systems to thousands of daily deaths and the canceling of Christmas.

Lawmakers in Johnson's Conservative Party are keeping tight-lipped in public, but are deeply uncomfortable with the delay in lifting restrictions -- precisely because of the success of the vaccine.

One veteran member of parliament told CNN that while "it's true that this variant is spreading," death rates and hospitalizations are relatively low enough that the "damages that restrictions do to the economy and quality of life" are simply not justifiable.

Another senior Conservative MP expressed fury that Johnson opted to announce the measures to the country "before bothering to tell us in parliament," a criticism that has been levelled at the PM throughout the crisis. "If he's going to do this without consulting us, he's going to have to offer us some kind of flexibility. There has to be some carrot, it cannot be all stick."

Johnson is offering a carrot of some sort.

Thousands of Brits have had to delay their weddings over the past 15 months. As of Monday, rules around weddings will be relaxed, lifting the 30-person limit on those attending and instead relying on venues to obey social distancing rules, meaning tables of six and no dancing or singing.

Anti-lockdown voices growing

It's likely that the majority of the public will back Johnson, if previous patterns are anything to go by.

"Since the beginning of the first lockdown, two long-term [trends] have emerged: The government moving too slowly and not doing enough," says Joe Twyman, director of public opinion consultancy Deltapoll.

However, he also notes that as more people have been vaccinated and are increasingly confident with getting back to normal, that might shift: "There are a sizable minority of people who are now anti-lockdown and they are getting louder, disproportionate to their size."

Twyman says the best way to quieten that noise will be to sell this as "the final stage of a popular and successful vaccine regime," rather than "protecting hospitals again, making it feel like Groundhog Day."

Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, thinks that extending the measures even by four weeks to vaccinate more people could have a big impact.

"When a virus is swilling around the population, it can mutate," he says. "Every time it replicates (infects) there is the possibility of a mutation. While most of those are neutral or even damage the virus, every so often a mutation gives the virus a 'fitness advantage,' which makes it more transmissible. Bluntly, the more people with a second dose, the less this thing can mutate in dangerous ways."

Whether Johnson's delay goes down well with the public and lawmakers or not, it is something that Johnson had been desperate to avoid. His personal politics have always leaned away from central government telling citizens want to do. The fact he's had to lecture the public so often over the past 15 months is something the PM is acutely aware might define his legacy as leader.

And even if the public is broadly in favor of Johnson's draconian measures over the course of this crisis, it's impossible to deny that it sits uncomfortably with a man whose biggest political victory was based on the premise of Britons taking back control.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Nice Days Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Military Musem to honor Vietnam veterans this weekend

Image

A local shelter is getting the funds they need to keep their doors open

Image

Terre Haute businesses honored for American flag display

Image

Knox County woman speaks out following her mother's death

Image

Local production company to begin work on last film

Image

Terre Haute man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his own home

Image

Boy Scouts work to clean up Terre Haute neighborhood as part of Eagles project

Image

How long will this heat continue? Kevin has the details

Image

Terre Haute Day comes early to honor Juneteenth

Image

Officials to unveil planned changes to the airport during Tuesday meeting

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387513

Reported Deaths: 25481
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55585010423
DuPage923091318
Will768761028
Lake683051010
Kane59383803
Winnebago34053500
Madison30897526
McHenry29174293
St. Clair28265519
Peoria23439339
Champaign21088153
Sangamon19071237
McLean18544187
Tazewell17210304
Rock Island15239328
Kankakee14532216
Kendall1327598
LaSalle12766249
Macon10979211
DeKalb10099121
Vermilion9990141
Adams8654126
Williamson7567134
Whiteside7195174
Boone682976
Ogle620483
Grundy598578
Clinton578791
Coles5760100
Knox5639153
Jackson509865
Henry507270
Livingston489691
Woodford481582
Stephenson481485
Macoupin478288
Effingham476372
Franklin454578
Marion4511117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416087
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan393082
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378383
Fayette321955
Perry319960
Iroquois313167
McDonough290151
Jersey271552
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188348
Clark183633
Warren183648
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181753
Wayne180753
Hancock180031
Carroll178037
Richland176940
Edgar176340
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162928
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152214
Clay149543
Mercer149334
Johnson147316
Greene145334
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116218
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7266
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5292
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02420

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749097

Reported Deaths: 13745
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030271775
Lake554211006
Allen41613691
St. Joseph36933564
Hamilton36505416
Elkhart29347459
Tippecanoe22849225
Vanderburgh22540400
Porter19313325
Johnson18386387
Hendricks17583317
Clark13190193
Madison13111344
Vigo12602253
LaPorte12385221
Monroe12152175
Delaware10947197
Howard10250225
Kosciusko9609119
Hancock8541144
Bartholomew8158157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7763180
Grant7227179
Wayne7154201
Boone6911103
Morgan6735141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6205116
Cass5989108
Henry5893108
Dearborn588878
Noble579786
Jackson508374
Shelby500697
Lawrence4727121
Gibson444093
Harrison440473
Clinton439855
DeKalb438585
Montgomery433890
Whitley405642
Huntington402181
Steuben398659
Miami392568
Jasper386254
Knox375690
Putnam371860
Wabash360583
Ripley346470
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White329753
Daviess3028100
Wells294881
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284664
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269855
Clay265448
Randolph244683
Washington244534
Jennings235149
Spencer234131
Starke227558
Fountain218347
Sullivan213943
Owen210858
Fulton201542
Jay200832
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175626
Vermillion173544
Franklin170135
Tipton165746
Parke148916
Pike137934
Blackford136032
Pulaski120047
Newton112636
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton100814
Martin91415
Warren83515
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0421