Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden is about to confront two relentless forces that could seriously hamper his presidency

Article Image

President Joe Biden says he agrees with Russian President Vladimir Putin's assessment that US-Russia relations are at a low point ahead of the two leaders' upcoming meeting.

Posted: Jun 13, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson

Joe Biden will this week confront two relentless forces that could seriously hamper his presidency: Vladimir Putin and Capitol Hill deadlock. Both will test the President's leverage and ability to fulfill his agenda of restoring American global leadership and enacting one of the most ambitious economic transformations at home in generations.

The first goal was advanced by the G7 summit, in which Biden proved he was more than just the anti-Donald Trump. The meeting closed with a commitment to provide a billion doses of Covid vaccines to the developing world, an agreement on thwarting tax evasion by multinational corporations and unity on human rights abuses in China.

Of course, the real test of G7 summits comes when the leaders go back home. The vaccine pledge is for instance just a drop in the bucket of what is needed. A tough line on China will try trans-Atlantic unity. But the democratic world did show relief at working with an American president again and embraced his aspirations. Now, the US leader turns his attention, after the NATO summit in Brussels, to Putin.

Russia's aggressive posture towards the US and a spate of ransomware attacks emanating from its soil have exposed Biden to considerable criticism at home for meeting Putin at all. The President says the Geneva summit will test whether a more stable and productive relationship is possible with a nation that US intelligence accuses of interfering in the last two US elections. But even Biden isn't convinced it's going to work.

"There's no guarantee you can change a person's behavior," Biden said on Sunday. "Autocrats have enormous power and they don't have to answer to a public. The fact is that it very well may be that if I respond in kind, which I will, that it doesn't dissuade him -- he wants to keep going."

Things don't get much easier when Biden files home. Senate Republican Minority leader Mitch McConnell has established a position of total obstruction against Biden and it is possible he could scupper last-ditch compromise talks on a bipartisan infrastructure bill the President is eyeing as a big win. And the concessions Biden will be forced to make to woo GOP support might make it difficult to get all his Democrats on board in a tightly balanced Congress.

No one said it's easy being President.

Next stop, NATO

Biden has moved on from Cornwall to Brussels, where he'll meet with NATO partners on Monday.

Some simple courtesy could go a long way toward reinforcing the defense alliance after years of corrosive behavior by his predecessor. The US became something of a dreaded presence at summits after then-President Donald Trump repeatedly berated fellow leaders over their financial contributions, and in 2017 even shoved Montenegro's Prime Minister Dusko Markovic just to reach the front of the group.

More revelations

Trump has left the White House. But his scandals keep on coming.

The scale of the political corruption and anti-democratic behavior that defined his presidency are still becoming clear. And they are pretty stunning. It has emerged that the Trump Justice Department obtained subpoenas to seize the email data of several top Democratic members of the House of Representatives who were investigating his earlier abuses of power. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, both of California, only found out about the investigation when the subpoenas to Apple to get their data recently expired. The sweep for data also included some of their staff, family members and even the email account of a child.

The latest revelation followed CNN's disclosure that its Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr was swept up in a separate investigation, and that the company battled the Justice Department in a secret court battle for months. The Department imposed a gag order on CNN's general counsel David Vigilante, prohibiting him from sharing details about the government's efforts with anyone outside the network's President and a small group of attorneys.

Reporters from the New York Times and Washington Post have also been informed that email or phone records were seized by the Department in separate leak investigations. The revelations appear to indicate yet more examples of the Trump team shattering the barrier of independence supposed to exist between the Justice Department and the White House. All of the targets involved in these investigations were exposing earlier alleged transgressions by the President. This sure looks like an intimidation campaign against his perceived enemies.

The question now is which officials were involved? Was this all orchestrated by Trump? And are the cases we have seen emerge just the first indications of a much wider scandal?

Democrats who run Congressional committees are pledging to find out. And a familiar dilemma is coming into view. Will Republicans choose to stand up for the rule of law and democracy? Or will they yet again shield the man who is still their party's effective leader -- and who is dreaming of a White House comeback?

'Familiar language'

The first G7 Summit under President Biden's Presidency was a return to a "familiar language" said French President Emmanuel Macron Sunday. "For four years we have, not only us Europeans, but also with our Canadian and Japanese partners in the G7, done everything possible to ensure that the world order in which we believe can continue to function," he said.

After previous tense summits involving former US President Donald Trump, he added, the summit which concluded Sunday has "shown that we have rediscovered a language that is more familiar to us, where developed economies, whatever their disagreements on regional issues...nevertheless share the essential and have the will to coordinate to defend their values, the reform of their systems and their ability to act together in the face of the great contemporary challenges."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Clear and cool evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Storm Team explains hyperthermia and heat-related illnesses

Image

Railroad museum back on track

Image

Special Olympics wraps up

Image

One local shelter is ready to welcome back volunteers

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

Image

Fowler Park hosts Vintage Camping Weekend

Image

Dads Matter Coalition brings new annual event to the Wabash Valley

Image

Car show helps celebrate the Wabash Valley's reopening after pandemic

Image

The Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games are back in person

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Beware of knock-off car seats

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Social media influencer ruse

Image

Police make arrests in deadly shooting case

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake change-of-address websites

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters claim Apple iCloud breach to steal your info

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1387217

Reported Deaths: 25469
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55573410419
DuPage922971318
Will768611027
Lake682821009
Kane59372803
Winnebago34040500
Madison30888526
McHenry29160293
St. Clair28257519
Peoria23437339
Champaign21077153
Sangamon19066237
McLean18540187
Tazewell17207302
Rock Island15238328
Kankakee14529216
Kendall1327098
LaSalle12763249
Macon10980211
DeKalb10099121
Vermilion9988140
Adams8654126
Williamson7566134
Whiteside7195174
Boone682976
Ogle620483
Grundy598278
Clinton578791
Coles5759100
Knox5636152
Jackson509865
Henry507270
Livingston489591
Stephenson481385
Woodford481382
Macoupin478088
Effingham476372
Franklin454478
Marion4509117
Jefferson4417122
Monroe438094
Lee419453
Randolph416087
Fulton405159
Logan396063
Morgan392982
Christian383675
Montgomery379074
Bureau378183
Fayette321655
Perry319860
Iroquois313167
McDonough290051
Jersey271552
Douglas260536
Saline260157
Lawrence241127
Shelby232337
Union227140
Crawford214526
Bond208824
Cass203027
Ford188248
Clark183633
Warren183648
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181753
Wayne180653
Hancock179831
Carroll178037
Richland176740
Edgar176340
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162728
De Witt157129
Mason154145
Piatt152214
Clay149243
Mercer149234
Johnson147316
Greene145333
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116118
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7797
Brown7266
Pulaski6997
Stark64824
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5282
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47311
Gallatin4684
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL40
Unassigned02419

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 749097

Reported Deaths: 13745
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1030271775
Lake554211006
Allen41613691
St. Joseph36933564
Hamilton36505416
Elkhart29347459
Tippecanoe22849225
Vanderburgh22540400
Porter19313325
Johnson18386387
Hendricks17583317
Clark13190193
Madison13111344
Vigo12602253
LaPorte12385221
Monroe12152175
Delaware10947197
Howard10250225
Kosciusko9609119
Hancock8541144
Bartholomew8158157
Warrick7854156
Floyd7763180
Grant7227179
Wayne7154201
Boone6911103
Morgan6735141
Dubois6211118
Marshall6205116
Cass5989108
Henry5893108
Dearborn588878
Noble579786
Jackson508374
Shelby500697
Lawrence4727121
Gibson444093
Harrison440473
Clinton439855
DeKalb438585
Montgomery433890
Whitley405642
Huntington402181
Steuben398659
Miami392568
Jasper386254
Knox375690
Putnam371860
Wabash360583
Ripley346470
Adams344955
Jefferson335685
White329753
Daviess3028100
Wells294881
Decatur289992
Greene286385
Fayette284664
Posey273735
LaGrange272872
Scott269855
Clay265448
Randolph244683
Washington244534
Jennings235149
Spencer234131
Starke227558
Fountain218347
Sullivan213943
Owen210858
Fulton201542
Jay200832
Carroll193420
Orange188055
Perry186937
Rush175626
Vermillion173544
Franklin170135
Tipton165746
Parke148916
Pike137934
Blackford136032
Pulaski120047
Newton112636
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton100814
Martin91415
Warren83515
Switzerland8098
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0421