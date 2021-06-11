Clear

5 things to know for June 11: Biden, Covid-19, Capitol riot, Ethiopia, US drought

During his first trip abroad, President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson one-on-one before the G7 summit in an effort to reinvigorate special ties between the US and the UK. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

It's here! It's finally here! "In the Heights," the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical of the same name, is hitting theaters and streaming.

1. White House

President Biden and other world leaders are gathering today in England for the G7 summit. On the docket: the global economy, including the global tax rate and aid for countries in need. Though China isn't part of the club of world leaders, its specter is also expected to loom large over the weekend. Biden and the first lady plan to meet with Queen Elizabeth II during their trip, while Jill Biden has her own meeting with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Back home in the US, a bipartisan group of senators announced it has reached a deal on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package -- one of Biden's key priorities. Liberal Senate Democrats aren't so keen on the effort, though, warning that trying to get GOP backing could erode support on the left.

2. Coronavirus

We know vaccines are incredibly effective at stopping the spread of Covid-19 among older age groups. Now, the FDA's vaccine advisers are debating how urgent it is to inoculate kids younger than 12 against the virus. Most seem to agree that getting the vaccines authorized soon for kids is a good idea, given that the virus could make a comeback in the fall or winter. Meanwhile, FDA officials have agreed to extend the shelf life for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after some states said they had doses on hand that were set to expire. It's also likely some J&J doses will be shipped overseas, a White House official said. In other news, a coronavirus variant first detected in India, known as the Delta variant, has now gone global.

3. Capitol riot

Six men from California connected to a right-wing militia face new conspiracy charges from the Justice Department for their alleged role in planning the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Since the insurrection, prosecutors have charged numerous members of far-right extremist groups in connection with the riot. This latest case is the first against multiple people said to be involved with the Three Percenters. The head of the FBI said he expects more serious charges related to the attack, though he added that he wasn't aware of any such investigation involving former President Trump.

4. Ethiopia

More than 350,000 people in Ethiopia are experiencing dire hunger, with millions more facing "high levels of acute food insecurity," according to a new report from the United Nations and other aid groups. The famine in the country's Tigray region stems from a conflict that began in November between Ethiopian government troops and the region's former ruling party. The fighting has resulted in "population displacements, movement restrictions, limited humanitarian access, loss of harvest and livelihood assets, and dysfunctional or non-existent markets," the report said. The situation is expected to worsen through September.

5. Western US drought

The US West was already facing a severe drought, but dry conditions and temperatures well above average this week have made it worse. All of California, Oregon, Utah and Nevada are now in drought, with nearly 2 million people in the Bay Area under a water shortage emergency. Forecasters worry these dry conditions will lead to an especially intense wildfire season, something many states are already beginning to experience. In Oregon, the crisis has exploded into a water war, pitting farmers against Native American tribes, government agencies and conservationists. By this point, it should come as no surprise: The manmade climate crisis is to blame.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Hackers broke into the systems of video game publisher Electronic Arts

The breach involved game source code and software development tools.

Europeans and Americans may not have discovered Antarctica

A new study suggests New Zealand's indigenous Maori people could have sighted the continent 1,300 years earlier.

A 'Friends' fan cruise will set sail in 2022

Call it "The One When They Went On a Cruise."

The Met is sending 3 pieces of African art back to Nigeria

It's the latest Western museum to return artifacts to their countries of origin.

Pointy shoes were in vogue even in the Middle Ages

And skeletons from that time period have the bunions to show for it.

TODAY'S NUMBER

5%

That's how much consumer prices rose in the 12-month period that ended in May. It's the biggest jump in inflation since 2008, as supply chain issues and heightened demand continue to lift prices.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Change is needed to fix the border crisis."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in announcing that his state plans to build its own border wall and will arrest migrants who trespass on private property beginning next week

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Treat yourself -- it's Friday

We made it to the end of the week, and it's time for some ice cream. Perhaps one of these seven variations from around the world? (Click here to view.)

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1386543

Reported Deaths: 25430
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55548810399
DuPage922641316
Will768341026
Lake682601008
Kane59351800
Winnebago34010500
Madison30875526
McHenry29149293
St. Clair28233519
Peoria23431338
Champaign21072153
Sangamon19050237
McLean18527187
Tazewell17202302
Rock Island15235328
Kankakee14513214
Kendall1326398
LaSalle12752248
Macon10972211
DeKalb10091121
Vermilion9970140
Adams8644126
Williamson7564134
Whiteside7194174
Boone682776
Ogle619783
Grundy597878
Clinton578391
Coles5758100
Knox5630152
Jackson509665
Henry506870
Livingston489490
Stephenson481485
Woodford480982
Macoupin477688
Effingham476072
Franklin454078
Marion4510117
Jefferson4416121
Monroe437894
Lee419453
Randolph415787
Fulton404759
Logan395962
Morgan392882
Christian383475
Montgomery378574
Bureau378183
Fayette321255
Perry319760
Iroquois312867
McDonough289951
Jersey271352
Douglas260636
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214526
Bond208624
Cass203027
Ford187448
Warren183548
Clark183433
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181253
Wayne180353
Hancock179731
Carroll178037
Richland176740
Edgar175940
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162728
De Witt157029
Mason154145
Piatt152214
Mercer149234
Clay149143
Johnson147216
Greene145133
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper116018
Marshall108219
Hamilton84215
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6997
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5272
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47211
Gallatin4634
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02416

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 748259

Reported Deaths: 13710
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1029201768
Lake552751003
Allen41589690
St. Joseph36908564
Hamilton36462416
Elkhart29316457
Tippecanoe22818225
Vanderburgh22530398
Porter19289324
Johnson18369384
Hendricks17572317
Clark13172193
Madison13101343
Vigo12592253
LaPorte12379220
Monroe12143174
Delaware10935196
Howard10234225
Kosciusko9603119
Hancock8540144
Bartholomew8151157
Warrick7848156
Floyd7759179
Grant7224177
Wayne7150201
Boone6906103
Morgan6732141
Dubois6206118
Marshall6203116
Cass5986108
Henry5890107
Dearborn588678
Noble578486
Jackson507774
Shelby500097
Lawrence4719121
Gibson443493
Harrison439973
Clinton439155
DeKalb438085
Montgomery432590
Whitley405442
Huntington401981
Steuben397959
Miami391768
Jasper385553
Knox375590
Putnam371560
Wabash360482
Ripley346170
Adams344755
Jefferson335384
White327953
Daviess302199
Wells294881
Decatur289792
Greene285985
Fayette284464
Posey273435
LaGrange272672
Scott269455
Clay264847
Randolph244783
Washington244334
Jennings234649
Spencer233931
Starke227357
Fountain217147
Sullivan213743
Owen210758
Fulton200642
Jay200632
Carroll193320
Orange187655
Perry186337
Rush175526
Vermillion173044
Franklin170135
Tipton165546
Parke148616
Pike137534
Blackford136032
Pulaski119947
Newton112336
Brown103943
Crawford102316
Benton100514
Martin91115
Warren83315
Switzerland8058
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0419