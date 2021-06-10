Clear

I survived a 'vicious' cicada attack

Article Image

Cicadas wreak havoc before President Joe Biden departed on his first trip abroad as commander-in-chief. CNN correspondent Pete Muntean reports on the bug out.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Elliot Williams

My friends, I have seen the face of terror. It has beady red eyes, antennae and translucent wings.

Inhale, exhale.

Earlier this week, I survived a vicious cicada attack. It is a gift that I am still here to be able to talk about it.

OK, fine. It wasn't as much "vicious attack" as "being indoors and finding a live cicada on my clothing." Potato, po-TAH-to.

How it transpired: I was at CNN's Washington, DC, bureau, about to join Wolf Blitzer's "The Situation Room," looked down and there it was, stuck to my pant leg. I did not react like my colleague Manu Raju in a video that has now gone viral, because, well, a cicada on your pants isn't as bad as one climbing on the back of your neck (I like the ring of that and feel like I need to coin it as a catchphrase). But, still, it's jarring.

Look, I realize I initially used strong language. But, real talk, these creatures are not to be messed with. For instance, an acre of land can have up to 1.4 million cicadas emerge from it. Which means -- take a deep breath and look around you -- if you're in your 10 foot-by-10 foot bedroom right now and it happens to be carpeted with vegetation, it probably has over 3,200 cicadas in it.*

I mean, come on, these things figured out how to band together to ground a White House press plane. Or, in an obvious act of attempted cicada espionage, President Joe Biden was, ahem, bugged this week, leading him to warn a cavalier public, "Watch out for the cicadas." Amen, Mr. President.

Am I the only one who thinks we might be mere days from submitting to the rule of our sentient insect overlords? When we're all put to work harvesting tree sap, don't say I didn't warn you.

I'm just saying: There's a whole "Twilight Zone" episode about what happens when swarms of mysterious but peaceful-seeming invaders show up on the planet claiming to want to coexist with humans. It doesn't end well for people, people.

This said, in the process of gently getting the cicada off my suit (again, not a euphemism -- yet) and ensuring that it was returned to nature where it could spend its remaining days in the company of millions of its compatriots screaming indiscriminately at the top of its lungs for hours on end, I learned a few things.

One, they're kind of hard to remove from clothing. I'm convinced that they don't spend their 17 years underground molting five times but really are just doing intense squat and dead-lift workouts the whole time. Cicadas clearly don't skip leg day.

Two, they move slowly. Slower than you'd think. I understand they might be groggy after nearly two decades ensconced in a subterranean womb, but, come on, Brood X. You've got five, maybe six weeks to live above ground. Way less than that if any of your known predators -- lizards, birds, pet labradoodles -- are nearby. Get out and seize that day! Because today you might be fine; tomorrow you might become a sex-crazed zombie whose genitals fall off. I'm just looking out for you here.

Three, they taste like ... well, I don't know, because I'm good on lean protein sources, thanks. Particularly ones that have been known to explode gooey insect entrails into your mouth as you consume them. Besides, CNN usually doesn't let me bring my air fryer on set.

Finally, like so many of nature's phenomena, they're not visible to us: Here for a moment and, then, in an instant, gone. In a metaphor, the Japanese liken cherry blossoms -- another fleeting natural experience -- to the human existence: The season in which they bloom is captivating but almost tragically short-lived. I guess we should enjoy it all. It will be over soon.

And besides, a lot can happen in 17 years before they return. In 2004, the last time cicadas were here, "Friends" was on television, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were together, and "TheFacebook" was in the news. Totally different from today, right?

Who knows what world our vicious, six-legged masters will discover when they return to take us over.

*Perhaps I should disclose that I am neither an entomologist nor an individual who studied mathematics past high school, and I did not consult with either in the drafting of this column.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Mostly cloudy with possible showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Scattered rain, cloudy. High: 85

Image

One person injured in overnight shooting

Image

Kaleb Hannahs named freshman All-American

Image

Paris baseball wins sectional semifinal

Image

Paris baseball wins sectional semifinal

Image

Cael Light named Indiana All-Star

Image

Shakamak baseball ready for semi-state

Image

Tuesday Severe wx

Image

Planning on grilling out? Here are a few safety tips

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1386179

Reported Deaths: 25413
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55534410393
DuPage922491313
Will768171026
Lake682541008
Kane59338800
Winnebago33993500
Madison30869526
McHenry29142293
St. Clair28222519
Peoria23429336
Champaign21063153
Sangamon19046237
McLean18523187
Tazewell17196301
Rock Island15234326
Kankakee14507214
Kendall1326298
LaSalle12747248
Macon10970210
DeKalb10090121
Vermilion9961140
Adams8637126
Williamson7557134
Whiteside7193174
Boone682676
Ogle619583
Grundy597577
Clinton578391
Coles5756100
Knox5626152
Jackson508865
Henry506770
Livingston489290
Stephenson481485
Woodford480882
Macoupin477588
Effingham475772
Franklin453777
Marion4509117
Jefferson4415121
Monroe437894
Lee419353
Randolph415387
Fulton404359
Logan396162
Morgan392882
Christian383475
Montgomery378474
Bureau378183
Fayette321255
Perry319760
Iroquois312467
McDonough289951
Jersey271252
Douglas260636
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214526
Bond208524
Cass203027
Ford187348
Warren183448
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181153
Wayne180253
Hancock179731
Carroll178037
Richland176740
Edgar175840
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162728
De Witt156929
Mason154145
Piatt152014
Mercer149234
Clay149143
Johnson147216
Greene145333
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton84115
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6987
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5262
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02416

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 747799

Reported Deaths: 13708
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1028421768
Lake552081002
Allen41572690
St. Joseph36893564
Hamilton36447416
Elkhart29304457
Tippecanoe22802225
Vanderburgh22527398
Porter19271324
Johnson18354384
Hendricks17561317
Clark13171193
Madison13095343
Vigo12578253
LaPorte12372220
Monroe12139174
Delaware10930196
Howard10232225
Kosciusko9598119
Hancock8534144
Bartholomew8149157
Warrick7846156
Floyd7755179
Grant7221177
Wayne7148201
Boone6904103
Morgan6727141
Dubois6204118
Marshall6201116
Cass5982108
Henry5889107
Dearborn588578
Noble578386
Jackson507474
Shelby499797
Lawrence4714121
Gibson443593
Harrison439373
Clinton437855
DeKalb437885
Montgomery432490
Whitley404942
Huntington401581
Steuben397459
Miami391468
Jasper385153
Knox375390
Putnam371260
Wabash360482
Ripley346170
Adams344755
Jefferson335484
White327553
Daviess301999
Wells294781
Decatur289792
Greene285585
Fayette284264
Posey273435
LaGrange272672
Scott269455
Clay264647
Randolph244683
Washington244333
Jennings234549
Spencer233931
Starke226357
Fountain216847
Sullivan213543
Owen210558
Fulton200542
Jay200432
Carroll193220
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175326
Vermillion172844
Franklin170035
Tipton165546
Parke148416
Pike137434
Blackford135832
Pulaski119947
Newton112136
Brown103943
Crawford102216
Benton100314
Martin91015
Warren83315
Switzerland8058
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0419