Clear

Can indoor concerts ever be safe again?

CNN's Stephanie Elam talks to people attending a live concert in Colorado to find out what it means for them to finally be able to enjoy music with their friends.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 1:00 PM
Updated: Jun 10, 2021 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Keri Enriquez, CNN

Employees are headed back into the office, children are going to summer camp. The post-pandemic daily routine may soon look like 2019.

But what about the pure joy of singing along to a favorite artist, packed closely in a sea of thousands of fans? When will live music return?

A Tuesday night sunset concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado was a welcome sight to many music lovers, including concertgoer Melinda Murphy, a teacher from Denver.

Murphy told CNN that if that same concert had been indoors, she might not have attended. The idea of being in a crowd inside "still creeps me out a little bit ... indoors is a little too tight for me," she said.

To attend a large, live music event inside, Murphy said she would need to know the venue capacity and social distancing plans before attending, and would wear a mask despite being fully vaccinated.

"I don't believe everyone that's going around in public now without a mask has been fully vaccinated," she told CNN as the music played behind her.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's revised guidance enabling fully vaccinated people to go maskless indoors and outdoors has spurred the desire and ability to return to normalcy, and to concerts.

"We're seeing massive pent up demand for concerts globally," Joe Berchtold, president of Live Nation, one of the world's largest entertainment companies, told CNN's Julia Chatterley Tuesday.

But the latest data from the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus tracking index found that 37% of adults consider attending a concert indoors to be a large risk, 48% calling it a small to moderate risk, and 14% said it was no risk at all.

So how risky are indoor concerts, actually?

Large indoor events after Covid-19

Indoor sports leagues like the NBA have recently increased their attendance capacity, but concerts create a different set of circumstances. After a Covid-19 outbreak in an Australian church, researchers blamed it on poor ventilation, the infectiousness of the primary patient, and an enhanced ability of the virus to spread fueled by the act of singing.

"Singing has been demonstrated to generate more respiratory aerosol particles and droplets than talking," the researchers wrote in a report published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

There are few places that might be less pandemic-friendly than a live, indoor concert with thousands of fans singing along all at once. After months of social distancing, Covid-19 restrictions and lockdowns, some scientists decided the best way to understand how the coronavirus might spread in large, indoor crowds would be to study just that.

There's a growing body of scientific literature that shows that with the right Covid-19 mitigation measures, large, indoor concerts could be held safely. But some scientists -- including those leading the studies --- have reservations on how broadly these findings may be applied.

A study of 1,000 people at an indoor live music event in Barcelona last December found that the concert led to no cases of Covid-19 transmission, according to a recent publication in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Attendees were required to take Covid-19 tests before entering, and were required to wear N95 masks the entire time, but could sing and dance with no social distancing during the live performances. The venue enhanced ventilation and implemented crowd directing and control, and participants needed to use two smartphone apps for contact tracing and communicating test results after the event.

However the study's lead author, Dr Josep Llibre of the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Barcelona said the study's results need to be taken into context.

"It is important that our findings are considered in light of the situation in Spain at the time -- when cases were not high and many restrictions were in place. As a result, our study does not necessarily mean that all mass events are safe," he said.

The trial took place December 12, 2020 -- before both widespread transmission of Covid-19 variants and vaccinations.

Llibre says more research on large live indoor events is needed because findings, he believes, would be different depending on how prevalent the virus is in a community.

"Widespread vaccination campaigns, changes in local incidence and the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants with higher transmissibility could all impact the interventions we tested, so we need more studies including larger numbers of people that explore different scenarios and policies that take into consideration the local context," Llibre added.

Findings of the Barcelona study could serve as a model for events in countries with lower vaccination rates and existing mask requirements, but for highly vaccinated countries in the process of walking back Covid-19 requirements, the findings are most likely no longer applicable.

For a maskless, live concert model involving a partially vaccinated population, look no further than the United Kingdom. In April and May of 2021, the UK government sponsored a series of nine large, multi-day live events known as the Events Research Programme (ERP). They are meant to inform the UK government's "roadmap" to Covid-19 recovery.

"The Roadmap describes plans to explore when and how events with large crowd sizes, less social distancing, or in settings where transmission risk is high without mitigation, may be able to return safely," according to the UK government's ERP website.

One ERP event in Liverpool was an indoor nightclub that saw between 3,000 and 4,000 local Liverpool attendees over two nights. Participants were required to take a Covid-19 test before entry, but did not have to wear masks or socially distance during the event. Attendees were asked to take a second Covid-19 test five days later. Researchers traced all positive cases, and monitored the nearby communities for any uptick in Covid-19 cases.

According to the University of Liverpool, nine cases of Covid-19 related to the nightclub trial were identified, though it's not entirely clear those infections happened at the concert, and "the results showed there was no evidence of any substantial spread of the virus around the pilot events."

Professor Iain Buchan, executive dean of the Institute of Population Health at the University of Liverpool and leader of the Liverpool nightclub event, told CNN that large indoor events should continue to require Covid-19 tests if the vaccination status of the crowd is unknown.

"Large events, especially if indoors and without social distancing or face coverings, should be treated as potential outbreaks and have all reasonable testing and other risk-mitigation measures in place ... until such time that infection rates are low enough, and variant concerns are within reasonable limits. The Liverpool events were run at a time of low background risk. Testing is an important part of risk-mitigation," Buchan told CNN in an email.

Erin Bromage, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth associate professor of biology, created the Covid-19 safety plan for the live Academy Awards, and has often consulted on how to safely conduct large events. He agrees testing is essential to the safety of large crowds congregating indoors while virus is still present in the community.

"If it was an indoor live event, I would be incorporating the rapid antigen tests, those cheap tests that cost $5. I would be incorporating them into the ticket price and having people doing those on the way in," Bromage said during a phone interview from a movie set where he was a Covid-19 consultant.

But Bromage doesn't believe protocols were properly tested in either the Barcelona or the UK studies because neither allowed anyone testing positive for Covid-19 to attend the events.

To really test that "what they did worked, it's to find out that there was one or two infected people inside that space, and then there was no transmission. Because otherwise, you have no clue if the protocols worked," he told CNN.

Bromage believes creating a quality indoor air environment by improving ventilation and lowering transmission risk should be the top priority for every indoor venue hoping to host any large, live events.

Bromage and UK and Barcelona event study leaders all agree that the safety of large, indoor concerts needs to be evaluated in the context of local community spread of Covid-19.

That's what Live Nation told CNN it will be doing.

"We continue to follow guidance from local officials on requirements, which will naturally vary by region. We operate in over 40 countries, so it's not one size fits all. But the good news is, as events return we will be welcoming everyone back to the concerts they know and love," Live Nation told CNN in an email.

For those who still feel attending large music events are still a bit too risky, the pandemic has expanded access to live streamed concert experiences, so we can all get back to enjoying the music we love, in whichever way feels right to you.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Mostly cloudy with possible showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Scattered rain, cloudy. High: 85

Image

One person injured in overnight shooting

Image

Kaleb Hannahs named freshman All-American

Image

Paris baseball wins sectional semifinal

Image

Paris baseball wins sectional semifinal

Image

Cael Light named Indiana All-Star

Image

Shakamak baseball ready for semi-state

Image

Tuesday Severe wx

Image

Planning on grilling out? Here are a few safety tips

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1386179

Reported Deaths: 25413
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55534410393
DuPage922491313
Will768171026
Lake682541008
Kane59338800
Winnebago33993500
Madison30869526
McHenry29142293
St. Clair28222519
Peoria23429336
Champaign21063153
Sangamon19046237
McLean18523187
Tazewell17196301
Rock Island15234326
Kankakee14507214
Kendall1326298
LaSalle12747248
Macon10970210
DeKalb10090121
Vermilion9961140
Adams8637126
Williamson7557134
Whiteside7193174
Boone682676
Ogle619583
Grundy597577
Clinton578391
Coles5756100
Knox5626152
Jackson508865
Henry506770
Livingston489290
Stephenson481485
Woodford480882
Macoupin477588
Effingham475772
Franklin453777
Marion4509117
Jefferson4415121
Monroe437894
Lee419353
Randolph415387
Fulton404359
Logan396162
Morgan392882
Christian383475
Montgomery378474
Bureau378183
Fayette321255
Perry319760
Iroquois312467
McDonough289951
Jersey271252
Douglas260636
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214526
Bond208524
Cass203027
Ford187348
Warren183448
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike181153
Wayne180253
Hancock179731
Carroll178037
Richland176740
Edgar175840
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162728
De Witt156929
Mason154145
Piatt152014
Mercer149234
Clay149143
Johnson147216
Greene145333
Massac135840
Wabash135512
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton84115
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6987
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5262
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39112
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02416

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 747799

Reported Deaths: 13708
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1028421768
Lake552081002
Allen41572690
St. Joseph36893564
Hamilton36447416
Elkhart29304457
Tippecanoe22802225
Vanderburgh22527398
Porter19271324
Johnson18354384
Hendricks17561317
Clark13171193
Madison13095343
Vigo12578253
LaPorte12372220
Monroe12139174
Delaware10930196
Howard10232225
Kosciusko9598119
Hancock8534144
Bartholomew8149157
Warrick7846156
Floyd7755179
Grant7221177
Wayne7148201
Boone6904103
Morgan6727141
Dubois6204118
Marshall6201116
Cass5982108
Henry5889107
Dearborn588578
Noble578386
Jackson507474
Shelby499797
Lawrence4714121
Gibson443593
Harrison439373
Clinton437855
DeKalb437885
Montgomery432490
Whitley404942
Huntington401581
Steuben397459
Miami391468
Jasper385153
Knox375390
Putnam371260
Wabash360482
Ripley346170
Adams344755
Jefferson335484
White327553
Daviess301999
Wells294781
Decatur289792
Greene285585
Fayette284264
Posey273435
LaGrange272672
Scott269455
Clay264647
Randolph244683
Washington244333
Jennings234549
Spencer233931
Starke226357
Fountain216847
Sullivan213543
Owen210558
Fulton200542
Jay200432
Carroll193220
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175326
Vermillion172844
Franklin170035
Tipton165546
Parke148416
Pike137434
Blackford135832
Pulaski119947
Newton112136
Brown103943
Crawford102216
Benton100314
Martin91015
Warren83315
Switzerland8058
Union72810
Ohio57811
Unassigned0419