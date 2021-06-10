Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Serious cyberattacks in Europe doubled in the past year, new figures reveal, as criminals exploited the pandemic

As we moved online in the pandemic, crime moved with us. In the European Union last year, new figures obtained by CNN show significant cyberattacks doubled. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 5:10 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2021 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Nick Paton Walsh, CNN

Significant cyberattacks against critical targets in Europe have doubled in the past year, according to new EU figures obtained by CNN, as the pandemic pushed lives indoors and online.

The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, told CNN there were 304 significant, malicious attacks against "critical sectors" in 2020, more than double the 146 recorded the year before.

The agency also reported a 47% rise in attacks on hospitals and health care networks in the same period, as the same criminal networks sought to cash in on the pandemic's most vital services.

The figures show the growing global impact of cyberattacks, often in the form of ransomware, which has recently caused havoc in the United States when the Darkside group targeted the Colonial Pipeline network causing gas station queues because of a fear of shortages.

The pandemic meant "a lot of services were provided online and that happened in a kind of rush, so security was as an afterthought," said Apostolos Malatras, team leader for knowledge and information at ENISA. At the same time people stayed indoors and had time to explore vulnerabilities in systems and critical infrastructure, he added.

Surveys of businesses by the British security firm Sophos also concluded that the average cost of a ransomware attack has doubled in the year to date. The survey estimated the cost for 2020 at $761,106, but by this year that figure had leapt to $1.85 million. The cost includes insurance, business lost, cleanup and any ransomware payments.

The rising cost reflects the greater complexity of some attacks, said John Shier, senior security adviser at Sophos, who added that while the number of attacks had dropped, their sophistication had risen.

"It looks like they are trying to be more purposeful," Shier said. "So they're breaching companies, understanding exactly what company they breached and trying to penetrate as fully as possible, so that they can then extract as much money as possible."

New threats

Both Shier and Malatras pointed to the latest threat of a "triple extortion," in which ransomware attackers freeze up data on a target's systems through encryption, and extract it so they can threaten to publish it online. They said the attackers then adopt a third phase, using that data to attack the target's systems and blackmail its clients or contacts.

"If you are a customer of this company whose data has been stolen, they'll threaten to release your information or they'll also call other companies that are your partners," said Shier. He added the highest ransom payment he had heard of was $50 million.

A further threat involves "fileless attacks" in which the ransomware is not contained in a file, normally accessed by human error -- such as clicking on a suspicious link or opening an attachment. Fileless attacks seep into the operating system of a computer, and often live in its RAM memory, making it harder for antivirus software to locate them.

The US Department of Justice last week announced plans to coordinate its anti-ransomware efforts with the same protocols as it does for terrorism, and the Biden administration is considering offensive action against major ransomware groups and cyber criminals.

The approach would be in line with that taken by other allies, including the United Kingdom, which in November publicly acknowledged the existence of a National Cyber Force (NCF) to target key threats to the UK online. A spokesperson for GCHQ, the UK's signals intelligence and information security organization, told CNN: "Last year we avowed the NCF, a partnership between GCHQ and the Ministry of Defence, with the remit to disrupt adversaries ... using cyber operations to disrupt hostile state activities, terrorists, and criminal networks threatening the UK's security."

Tracing criminal transactions

While law enforcement and security experts say the best policy is not to pay ransoms as these encourage the criminals, there is some hope for companies that pay up.

Better technology enables some security firms to trace the crypto-currency, usually bitcoin, as criminals move it around different accounts and crypto-currencies.

This week, FBI investigators were able to recover some of the money paid out to the Darkside ransomware group by the Colonial Pipeline network, after an attack that caused significant disruption to gas supplies in the United States.

Cyber-security firm Elliptic, which assists the FBI in such traces, said the short time that Darkside had the money meant it was unable to adequately cyber-launder the funds, so the route was easy to discover.

"At the moment, criminals want to cash out in euros or whatever in order to benefit from their criminal activity," said Tom Robinson, chief scientist at Elliptic. This meant the crypto-currency was usually sent to a financial exchange in the real world, to be turned into real-world cash, he said.

"If the exchange is regulated, then you should be identifying their customers and reporting any suspicious activity," said Robinson.

Tricks used to hide the route of illicit crypto-currency by criminal groups are growing in complexity, he said. Some use "mixer wallets," which enable users' crypto-currencies to be mixed together -- like shuffling used banknotes -- making ownership difficult to trace. Robinson said regulation of these wallets and all exchanges would help slow criminal incentives for using ransomware.

"It's about identifying who the perpetrators are, but also ensuring that it's very difficult for these criminals to cash out," said Robinson. "It means there's less of an incentive to commit this kind of crime in the first place."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Mostly cloudy with possible showers.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kaleb Hannahs named freshman All-American

Image

Paris baseball wins sectional semifinal

Image

Paris baseball wins sectional semifinal

Image

Cael Light named Indiana All-Star

Image

Shakamak baseball ready for semi-state

Image

Tuesday Severe wx

Image

Planning on grilling out? Here are a few safety tips

Image

Planning on grilling out? Here are a few safety tips

Image

The circus is in town, here's how you can get your hands on tickets

Image

Knox County Jail lifts some COVID-19 restrictions

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385772

Reported Deaths: 25386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55519510383
DuPage922131312
Will767941026
Lake682381008
Kane59312799
Winnebago33991499
Madison30866525
McHenry29133293
St. Clair28213519
Peoria23424336
Champaign21057152
Sangamon19035237
McLean18519186
Tazewell17192300
Rock Island15230324
Kankakee14490214
Kendall1326098
LaSalle12741248
Macon10964209
DeKalb10085121
Vermilion9957139
Adams8627125
Williamson7555134
Whiteside7193174
Boone682476
Ogle619483
Grundy597476
Clinton578291
Coles5755100
Knox5626152
Jackson508865
Henry506770
Livingston489090
Stephenson481285
Woodford480682
Macoupin477288
Effingham475872
Franklin453777
Marion4509117
Jefferson4414121
Monroe437894
Lee419253
Randolph415287
Fulton404159
Logan396162
Morgan392882
Christian383475
Montgomery378774
Bureau377783
Fayette321255
Perry319760
Iroquois311767
McDonough289951
Jersey271052
Douglas260536
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214426
Bond208524
Cass202927
Ford187148
Warren183248
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180853
Wayne180353
Hancock179731
Carroll177837
Richland176540
Edgar175740
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt157029
Mason154145
Piatt152214
Mercer149234
Clay149143
Johnson147216
Greene145333
Massac135840
Wabash135412
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton84115
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5212
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL30
Unassigned02412

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 747447

Reported Deaths: 13696
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1027811768
Lake551811002
Allen41546690
St. Joseph36881563
Hamilton36429415
Elkhart29292457
Tippecanoe22789225
Vanderburgh22523398
Porter19264324
Johnson18346384
Hendricks17551316
Clark13163193
Madison13095343
Vigo12578253
LaPorte12364220
Monroe12127174
Delaware10924194
Howard10228225
Kosciusko9592119
Hancock8532144
Bartholomew8148156
Warrick7845156
Floyd7748179
Grant7220177
Wayne7145201
Boone6903103
Morgan6724141
Dubois6201117
Marshall6198116
Cass5980108
Dearborn588678
Henry5882107
Noble578085
Jackson507274
Shelby499797
Lawrence4711121
Gibson443393
Harrison439273
DeKalb437585
Clinton437255
Montgomery431989
Whitley404842
Huntington401381
Steuben397259
Miami391168
Jasper385053
Knox375290
Putnam371060
Wabash360482
Ripley346070
Adams344755
Jefferson335084
White326953
Daviess301799
Wells294581
Decatur289792
Greene285585
Fayette284264
Posey273435
LaGrange272472
Scott269355
Clay264347
Randolph244483
Washington244133
Jennings234549
Spencer233831
Starke226257
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen210458
Jay200432
Fulton200342
Carroll193220
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137334
Blackford135832
Pulaski119946
Newton111935
Brown103943
Crawford102216
Benton100514
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418