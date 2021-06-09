Clear

Netanyahu is failing, but not exactly the way Trump did

Article Image

CNN's Brianna Keilar rolls the tape on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to undermine a new government set to remove him from power.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 7:10 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2021 7:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Anshel Pfeffer

On Sunday afternoon, Benjamin Netanyahu went full Donald Trump. Facing a new coalition, led by his former protégé Naftali Bennett, with the seats needed to replace him as Israel's prime minister, Netanyahu went on the attack.

"We are witnessing the greatest election fraud in the history of the country, in my opinion in the history of any democracy," he said in a meeting with his Likud faction. Sounds familiar?

So does the next bit. "We, my friends and I in Likud, we will vehemently oppose the establishment of this dangerous government of fraud and surrender," Netanyahu thundered.

But he was also prepared to accept at least temporary defeat. "And if, God forbid, it is established, we will bring it down very quickly."

Given the similarity in Netanyahu and Trump's rhetoric, it's worth asking: Is Israel about to face its own January 6, with thousands of armed right-wing militia members storming the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, before the new government is likely sworn-in on Sunday?

Probably not. However, Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, felt the need on Saturday night to issue a rare public warning against the toxic discourse and incitement to violence, especially on social media.

As of now, though, there are no signs of any widespread plan to physically obstruct the transfer of power this weekend. But even if Israel is saved the spectacle of a Capitol Hill-like insurrection, the resilience of its democracy has been sorely tested in the latter years of the Netanyahu era, and like in the US, its core institutions have had to fight back and safeguard basic principles.

Of course, Netanyahu and his remaining allies will keep up the pressure on potential defectors from the new coalition, as they have been doing for weeks now. But the torrent of verbal abuse -- online and in protests outside politicians' homes -- coupled with discreet inducements to the wavering members of the new government is unlikely to escalate much further. And so far, at least, it seems to be failing.

It looks like Netanyahu, unless he persuades a surprise defector, will leave office next week, peacefully but without the semblance of grace. The sight of a second populist leader being forced to leave office following a hard-fought election (in Israel's case, following four consecutive elections) within the space of six months should be instructive.

What the current wave of populist leaders around the world share in common is their populist rhetoric of "us" -- the "people" versus "the establishment" -- the "elitist traitors" and their "foreign" supporters. They also share an instinctive capability to identify the phobias and the resentments of their base, and are adept at stoking them -- building angry coalitions of fear, of loss of privilege and disenfranchisement.

Beyond that, however, every populist is different.

Netanyahu, unlike Trump, is both a professional politician and an intellectual. That is how he succeeded in staging political comebacks -- despite earlier setbacks and defeats in his career, defying the pundits' predictions and the polls, and ultimately becoming Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

That's how he succeeded in shifting a diplomatic paradigm -- the assumption that Israel would never enjoy economic prosperity and have strong relations with countries both in the region and around the world, if it did not make the necessary concessions to solve its conflict with the Palestinians, has been proven false. The Israeli economy has grown and, with the assistance of the Trump administration, Netanyahu has made peace with several Arab and Muslim neighbors.

For Netanyahu, populism is just a tool to be used for electoral purposes. Behind it, though, there's a sophisticated and deeply thought-out strategy.

But his strategy for perpetuating his hold on power has ultimately failed, as did Trump's populism, because it didn't take into account the resilience of Israel's democracy-guarding institutions -- the legal establishment, the media and the electoral system. He tried to subvert each of these and was only partially successful.

Netanyahu seemingly thought that by appointing a friendly attorney general and a convenient national police commissioner, he would be immune from investigation and prosecution. But in both cases, their professionalism -- and those of their teams -- won out. His alleged corruption came to light. Despite remaining in office until now, Netanyahu has been indicted and is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges. (He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.)

He allegedly tried to bully both journalists and their publishers. He encouraged supportive tycoons, like the late Sheldon Adelson, to set up their own newspapers and stations in the hope of driving critical new organizations out of business. Some in the media sold out, but enough kept on going to provide the public with the full picture of events.

And he tried to impugn the electoral system, claiming that it was rife with fraud perpetrated by Arab citizens, but elections continued to be held transparently and with high public trust in their results. It finally yielded a majority that not only prevented Netanyahu from forming a new government of his own, but was capable of working together to replace him.

In Israel and in the US, the institutions persevered, outlasted populist leaders and helped bring about their downfall. But the resilience of these institutions cannot be taken for granted -- they require strengthening now that the threat has passed, perhaps only temporarily.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Thundershowers and cloudy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Planning on grilling out? Here are a few safety tips

Image

Planning on grilling out? Here are a few safety tips

Image

The circus is in town, here's how you can get your hands on tickets

Image

Knox County Jail lifts some COVID-19 restrictions

Image

A new addition is on the way to the Clay County Jail - here's what it will bring

Image

Crews start set-up for Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute

Image

Wabash Valley weekend event

Image

Vigo County Public Library works to keep both kids and adults reading through the summer

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Sullivan Summer Food Program

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385772

Reported Deaths: 25386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55519510383
DuPage922131312
Will767941026
Lake682381008
Kane59312799
Winnebago33991499
Madison30866525
McHenry29133293
St. Clair28213519
Peoria23424336
Champaign21057152
Sangamon19035237
McLean18519186
Tazewell17192300
Rock Island15230324
Kankakee14490214
Kendall1326098
LaSalle12741248
Macon10964209
DeKalb10085121
Vermilion9957139
Adams8627125
Williamson7555134
Whiteside7193174
Boone682476
Ogle619483
Grundy597476
Clinton578291
Coles5755100
Knox5626152
Jackson508865
Henry506770
Livingston489090
Stephenson481285
Woodford480682
Macoupin477288
Effingham475872
Franklin453777
Marion4509117
Jefferson4414121
Monroe437894
Lee419253
Randolph415287
Fulton404159
Logan396162
Morgan392882
Christian383475
Montgomery378774
Bureau377783
Fayette321255
Perry319760
Iroquois311767
McDonough289951
Jersey271052
Douglas260536
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214426
Bond208524
Cass202927
Ford187148
Warren183248
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180853
Wayne180353
Hancock179731
Carroll177837
Richland176540
Edgar175740
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt157029
Mason154145
Piatt152214
Mercer149234
Clay149143
Johnson147216
Greene145333
Massac135840
Wabash135412
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton84115
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5212
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL30
Unassigned02412

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 747447

Reported Deaths: 13696
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1027811768
Lake551811002
Allen41546690
St. Joseph36881563
Hamilton36429415
Elkhart29292457
Tippecanoe22789225
Vanderburgh22523398
Porter19264324
Johnson18346384
Hendricks17551316
Clark13163193
Madison13095343
Vigo12578253
LaPorte12364220
Monroe12127174
Delaware10924194
Howard10228225
Kosciusko9592119
Hancock8532144
Bartholomew8148156
Warrick7845156
Floyd7748179
Grant7220177
Wayne7145201
Boone6903103
Morgan6724141
Dubois6201117
Marshall6198116
Cass5980108
Dearborn588678
Henry5882107
Noble578085
Jackson507274
Shelby499797
Lawrence4711121
Gibson443393
Harrison439273
DeKalb437585
Clinton437255
Montgomery431989
Whitley404842
Huntington401381
Steuben397259
Miami391168
Jasper385053
Knox375290
Putnam371060
Wabash360482
Ripley346070
Adams344755
Jefferson335084
White326953
Daviess301799
Wells294581
Decatur289792
Greene285585
Fayette284264
Posey273435
LaGrange272472
Scott269355
Clay264347
Randolph244483
Washington244133
Jennings234549
Spencer233831
Starke226257
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen210458
Jay200432
Fulton200342
Carroll193220
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137334
Blackford135832
Pulaski119946
Newton111935
Brown103943
Crawford102216
Benton100514
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418