Clear

Exclusive: US businesses warn crumbling infrastructure is hurting the economy

CNN's Pete Muntean reports on "traffic nightmares" faced by thousands induced by structurally deficient infrastructure, something President Biden has pledged to address.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

As infrastructure negotiations between the White House and a GOP Senate group broke down this week, business executives are warning that aging infrastructure is holding America back.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of middle market executives say the nation's ailing infrastructure is restricting growth of the national economy, according to a new RSM survey shared exclusively with CNN Business. The survey, conducted in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce, also found that 60% of these executives say the state of infrastructure is hurting local economies as well.

The findings come as President Joe Biden struggles to convince Republicans in Washington to support his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan that would aim to modernize roads, bridges and broadband and invest in clean energy.

"The antiquated nature of America's infrastructure is holding back the national economy, the local economy and the firms that comprise the beating heart and soul of the real economy," Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM, said in an interview.

Broad support for 5G, network security and highways

The survey, conducted in April, focused on the middle market sector of the economy, which, as the name suggests, encompasses firms that are larger than small businesses yet not as big as the most powerful corporations with household names. These roughly 2,000 firms have revenue ranging between $10 million and $2 billion and employ around one-third of the US labor force.

When asked about 21 specific initiatives — improving interstate highways, bridges, ports and railways and the like — at least 63% of executives said those improvements would have minor, moderate or significant benefits to their company's day-to-day operations, the RSM survey found.

"The middle market is signaling to the political authority that we need to improve overall efficiency and productivity because the roads, bridges, waterways and conditions of broadband technology are holding us back," Brusuelas said. "We need to invest in the future."

There was even stronger support for modernizing certain elements of infrastructure: telecom network security (95%), local roads or highways (94%), telecom networks such 5G (94%) and the energy grid (90%).

It is important to note, however, that the questions from RSM did not offer any trade-offs for getting these upgrades done. In other words, there was no mention of how revamping the electric grid may require companies to pay more to Uncle Sam in taxes.

"As a business community, we hope something gets done on infrastructure," Tim Ryan, CEO of accounting and consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers, told CNN Business.

Ryan, whose firm advises Fortune 1000 companies and many middle market businesses, said there remains a debate over how to pay for infrastructure improvements and what should be included in the plan.

"There is a clear view that we as a country need to progress on infrastructure," Ryan said.

White House: 'This is not stimulus'

Infrastructure talks between Biden and Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito collapsed Tuesday. The White House is now focusing on negotiating with a bipartisan Senate group led by another lawmaker from West Virginia: Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

Biden officials expressed cautious optimism on Wednesday that there is a path forward.

"There is a reason that infrastructure, while extremely popular, has not gotten done: because it's hard," one White House official told CNN Business. "The president is committed to getting it done."

Republicans have argued that Biden's $4.5 trillion Build Back Better agenda, which includes the American Families Plan, will backfire by overheating the economy with more spending.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently warned that Biden's current budget proposal "would drown American families in debt, deficits and inflation."

However, unlike the $1.9 trillion stimulus package enacted in March, Biden's infrastructure proposal and American Families Plan are long-term investments that do not include enhanced jobless benefits, small business loans or stimulus checks.

"This is not stimulus. It's not going to be rolled out the minute the ink is dry on the legislation," a second White House official told CNN Business.

Inflation is here. How long will it last?

Even so, pricing pressures are real. Everything from gasoline and used cars to diapers and lumber has gotten more expensive.

The latest: Chipotle announced this week it raised menu prices by up to 4%, while Sherwin-Williams is jacking up paint prices by 7% beginning in August.

The White House, like the Federal Reserve and many economists, is betting the return of inflation won't last.

"We're going to see some short-term challenges with inflation, but that is likely to abate once we get through and come out of this crisis," the second White House official said.

Paying for infrastructure

Beyond the substantial price tag on the infrastructure package, one major sticking point is how to pay for it. The Build Back Better agenda calls for raising $3.5 trillion by increasing taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

Republicans and many business groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce, oppose rolling back the Trump tax cuts that lowered the corporate rate to 21%. They argue that raising the tax rate to 28%, as Biden has proposed, would make US companies less competitive on the global stage. (Biden has also signaled a willingness to consider other options, such as imposing a 15% minimum tax on all corporations).

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar cited the Trump tax cuts as one reason the solar panel manufacturer decided to build a third factory in Ohio. He told CNN Business that rolling back those tax cuts would have an "adverse impact" as companies consider investing in more manufacturing in the United States.

Biden officials suggested there is an irony among Republicans' concerns about inflation and their desire to avoid raising taxes.

"When you pay for something, you're taking money out of the economy. That helps reduce the expansionary effects of anything we do," the second White House official said. "If your main concern is inflation, then you should be very concerned about the other side of the equation."

Brusuelas expressed concern that Washington will fail to take advantage of the current low borrowing costs to make overdue investments in the nation's infrastructure.

"If they don't get this done," the RSM economist said, "there is going to be hell to pay."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Thundershowers and cloudy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute organization overwhelmed by 'type one' plastics

Image

Vigo County Council honors Don Morris

Image

Wednesday: Showers and storms, cloudy. High: 81

Image

Paris softball beats unbeaten Tuscola

Image

Paris softball beats unbeaten Tuscola

Image

Clay City softball ready for 1A state finals

Image

Martinsville, Illinois Agricultural Fair is back for the first time in two years

Image

Martinsville, Illinois Agricultural Fair is back for the first time in two years

Image

Anissa continues to track rain in the Wabash Valley

Image

ISU works to help kids with summer tutoring opportunities

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385772

Reported Deaths: 25386
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55519510383
DuPage922131312
Will767941026
Lake682381008
Kane59312799
Winnebago33991499
Madison30866525
McHenry29133293
St. Clair28213519
Peoria23424336
Champaign21057152
Sangamon19035237
McLean18519186
Tazewell17192300
Rock Island15230324
Kankakee14490214
Kendall1326098
LaSalle12741248
Macon10964209
DeKalb10085121
Vermilion9957139
Adams8627125
Williamson7555134
Whiteside7193174
Boone682476
Ogle619483
Grundy597476
Clinton578291
Coles5755100
Knox5626152
Jackson508865
Henry506770
Livingston489090
Stephenson481285
Woodford480682
Macoupin477288
Effingham475872
Franklin453777
Marion4509117
Jefferson4414121
Monroe437894
Lee419253
Randolph415287
Fulton404159
Logan396162
Morgan392882
Christian383475
Montgomery378774
Bureau377783
Fayette321255
Perry319760
Iroquois311767
McDonough289951
Jersey271052
Douglas260536
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214426
Bond208524
Cass202927
Ford187148
Warren183248
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180853
Wayne180353
Hancock179731
Carroll177837
Richland176540
Edgar175740
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt157029
Mason154145
Piatt152214
Mercer149234
Clay149143
Johnson147216
Greene145333
Massac135840
Wabash135412
Cumberland130019
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton84115
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5212
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL30
Unassigned02412

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 747447

Reported Deaths: 13696
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1027811768
Lake551811002
Allen41546690
St. Joseph36881563
Hamilton36429415
Elkhart29292457
Tippecanoe22789225
Vanderburgh22523398
Porter19264324
Johnson18346384
Hendricks17551316
Clark13163193
Madison13095343
Vigo12578253
LaPorte12364220
Monroe12127174
Delaware10924194
Howard10228225
Kosciusko9592119
Hancock8532144
Bartholomew8148156
Warrick7845156
Floyd7748179
Grant7220177
Wayne7145201
Boone6903103
Morgan6724141
Dubois6201117
Marshall6198116
Cass5980108
Dearborn588678
Henry5882107
Noble578085
Jackson507274
Shelby499797
Lawrence4711121
Gibson443393
Harrison439273
DeKalb437585
Clinton437255
Montgomery431989
Whitley404842
Huntington401381
Steuben397259
Miami391168
Jasper385053
Knox375290
Putnam371060
Wabash360482
Ripley346070
Adams344755
Jefferson335084
White326953
Daviess301799
Wells294581
Decatur289792
Greene285585
Fayette284264
Posey273435
LaGrange272472
Scott269355
Clay264347
Randolph244483
Washington244133
Jennings234549
Spencer233831
Starke226257
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen210458
Jay200432
Fulton200342
Carroll193220
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137334
Blackford135832
Pulaski119946
Newton111935
Brown103943
Crawford102216
Benton100514
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418