Clear

Employees protest against Houston hospital's policy that all staff must be vaccinated against Covid-19

A Houston hospital is sued after demanding all staff be vaccinated, as debate grows over vaccination requirements for workers, customers, and travelers.

Posted: Jun 9, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Jun 9, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

A group of Houston Methodist Hospital workers protested on Monday the health care system's requirement that staffers be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

Employees had to get the Covid-19 vaccine by June 7, according to Houston Methodist.

More than 100 staffers at Houston Methodist filed a lawsuit on May 28 against the health care system over its Covid-19 vaccine policy, saying the vaccines are "unapproved" and "experimental." The plaintiffs are asking for a temporary injunction against the policy.

Jennifer Bridges, one of the plaintiffs, told KTRK that employees who did not comply with the policy have been suspended. Houston Methodist said any employee that did not comply with the vaccine policy will be suspended for two weeks. If they are still not vaccinated after the two weeks, they will be terminated.

Houston Methodist became the first major health care system in the US to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations on March 31, starting with managers, according to an initial announcement from Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom.

"A little less than 200 individuals right now are suspended, and we hope they get their vaccine over the next two weeks, but if they don't, they will be finding work elsewhere," Boom told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday.

In a statement Monday, the hospital system said almost 100% of its 26,000 employees have complied with the vaccination policy.

"A few employees who did not meet the vaccine requirement invited other employees yesterday to join them as they ended their shift," the hospital's statement said. "We fully support the right of our employees to peacefully gather on their own time. It is unfortunate that yesterday's milestone of Houston Methodist becoming the safest hospital system in the country was overshadowed by a few disgruntled employees."

Boom characterized the unvaccinated employees as a small and vocal group, "whose messaging has been co-opted by an organized, anti-vaccination movement," and added that about 45 of the newly suspended employees have actually received one of their two required shots.

The suspended employees who elected not to receive the vaccine are violating the tenets of the medical profession, he said.

"Every one of our professional tenets require us to put patients first, require us to keep our patients safe, by anything we can possibly do, so those individuals who are choosing not to get vaccinated are basically saying they are going against the tenets of our profession and they're not putting patients first," Boom said.

Employers can require employees to get vaccinated

According to the lawsuit filed in Montgomery County District Court, the group of health care professionals says "the currently available experimental vaccines" have not received full approval from the FDA and are "investigational products."

The three Covid-19 vaccines in use in the US are authorized for emergency use, but they have not been granted formal approval by the FDA. Emergency use authorization is used when a product is new but the FDA has decided benefits outweigh the risks. Full approval requires more time and data.

The employees are represented by attorney Jared Woodfill, a former chairman of the Houston-area Republican party, according to his website. He previously sued to dismantle drive-through voting in Harris County last year and represented a group of Texas bar owners suing to reopen during the pandemic, according to a report from The Associated Press.

"Methodist Hospital is forcing its employees to be human "guinea pigs" as a condition for continued employment. As CEO, Marc Boom in attempting to increase company profits by 'leading the way' and enticing potential patients to Defendant Methodist at the expense of other health care providers who do not force their employees to be human "guinea pigs" as a condition for employment," Woodfill said in an email. "For Mr. Boom and Defendants, this is about profit, not people."

In the hospital's statement, Boom said that it legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines, noting that the hospital has required employee to get the flu vaccine since 2009.

"The COVID-19 vaccines have proven through rigorous trials to be very safe and very effective and are not experimental," Boom said. "More than 165 million people in the U.S. alone have received vaccines against COVID-19, and this has resulted in the lowest numbers of infections in our country and in the Houston region in more than a year."

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in December that companies can legally mandate that all employees re-entering the workplace and new hires be vaccinated for Covid-19. There are two exemptions companies must allow for, according to the EEOC: a disability or religious reasons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Thundershowers and cloudy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paris softball beats unbeaten Tuscola

Image

Paris softball beats unbeaten Tuscola

Image

Clay City softball ready for 1A state finals

Image

Martinsville, Illinois Agricultural Fair is back for the first time in two years

Image

Martinsville, Illinois Agricultural Fair is back for the first time in two years

Image

Anissa continues to track rain in the Wabash Valley

Image

ISU works to help kids with summer tutoring opportunities

Image

Grand Opening set for recently completed Charles C. Hedde Health Education Center

Image

INDOT hands over control of a section of US 40 to Vigo County

Image

Changes announced for Vigo County Courthouse mask policy

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385409

Reported Deaths: 25372
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55506010379
DuPage921701310
Will767861025
Lake682251008
Kane59306799
Winnebago33984499
Madison30856525
McHenry29134293
St. Clair28205519
Peoria23422335
Champaign21049153
Sangamon19032237
McLean18514186
Tazewell17190300
Rock Island15229324
Kankakee14480214
Kendall1325898
LaSalle12737248
Macon10960209
DeKalb10084121
Vermilion9951139
Adams8625125
Williamson7546134
Whiteside7193174
Boone681875
Ogle619183
Grundy597276
Clinton578291
Coles5753100
Knox5626152
Jackson508865
Henry506770
Livingston489090
Stephenson481185
Woodford480582
Macoupin477488
Effingham475672
Franklin453377
Marion4508116
Jefferson4412121
Monroe437794
Lee419353
Randolph415087
Fulton404359
Logan396062
Morgan392582
Christian383374
Montgomery378674
Bureau377783
Fayette321355
Perry319460
Iroquois311267
McDonough289751
Jersey270952
Douglas260335
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214226
Bond208524
Cass202827
Ford186248
Warren183148
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180753
Wayne180253
Hancock179531
Carroll177637
Richland176540
Edgar175640
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason154145
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson147016
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135412
Cumberland129919
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5192
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02409

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 747083

Reported Deaths: 13687
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1027151768
Lake551611002
Allen41533688
St. Joseph36870562
Hamilton36411415
Elkhart29290458
Tippecanoe22775225
Vanderburgh22515398
Porter19255323
Johnson18342384
Hendricks17535316
Clark13162193
Madison13089343
Vigo12572253
LaPorte12355219
Monroe12119174
Delaware10920194
Howard10227225
Kosciusko9591119
Hancock8526144
Bartholomew8146156
Warrick7840156
Floyd7744179
Grant7213177
Wayne7142201
Boone6897103
Morgan6721141
Dubois6200117
Marshall6196116
Cass5978108
Dearborn588378
Henry5880107
Noble577185
Jackson507074
Shelby499597
Lawrence4706121
Gibson443092
Harrison439173
DeKalb437385
Clinton436955
Montgomery430989
Whitley404641
Huntington401181
Steuben396659
Miami390868
Jasper384453
Knox375190
Putnam370760
Wabash360382
Ripley345870
Adams344755
Jefferson334884
White326553
Daviess301599
Wells294381
Decatur289792
Greene285285
Fayette284264
Posey273135
LaGrange272472
Scott269255
Clay264247
Randolph244383
Washington244133
Jennings234349
Spencer233831
Starke226255
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen210157
Jay200432
Fulton199642
Carroll193120
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137134
Blackford135832
Pulaski119746
Newton111935
Brown103743
Crawford102216
Benton100514
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418