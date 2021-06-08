Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

What the Jan. 6 riot report was too afraid to say

Article Image

CNN's Brianna Keilar asks Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), who chairs one of the committees behind a new Senate January 6 report, why the report on the security breaches during the Capitol riot did not call the event an insurrection.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

The US Senate has just issued what is the most comprehensive bipartisan report on the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and it offers one inescapable conclusion:

When it comes to the siege by Trump loyalists bent on subverting US democracy, efforts to work "across party lines" can end up obscuring more than they illuminate.

Sure, the 95-page report released Tuesday by two Senate committees is full of previously unknown details about security failures and useful recommendations about poor communications, logistical breakdowns and other intriguing lapses. Investigators clearly worked hard, poring over thousands of documents. But we are still left with many trees and no forest.

That's because searching for the full truth is, for all intents and purposes, impossible for members of the current Republican Party. If Congress wants a probe that Republicans will endorse, it will be, by design, an investigation that will not tell the full story.

What is the most important element of the January 6 events? What is the most significant, consequential truth Americans need to know? If, like me, you see the assault on the Capitol as a coup attempt, then you'll agree that we must know who the coup plotters were.

Senate staffers told CNN that investigators, in order to secure Republican support for the final report, avoided some key questions, beginning with what role former President Donald Trump played in the insurrection. The word "insurrection," by the way, does not appear anywhere in the 95 pages. Republicans don't like that word.

The report does, however, contain fascinating information, detailing a stunning, tragic failure of communication -- perhaps some of it intentional -- and a tangle of bureaucratic impediments that made it difficult to prepare and respond.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, for example, did not issue an adequate warning ahead of January 6, even though they had seen online threads with exhortations such as (on page 35), "Be Ready to Fight. Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood ... spilled. Get violent ... Go there ready for war."

The report's writers point to glaring failings and make good recommendations to avoid a "next time." But they do not -- they could not -- look at the full picture if they wanted Republicans to sign the document.

Consider that some members of a party still dominated by Trump continue to claim that the mob that trashed the US Capitol that day, smashing windows and doors, crushing and otherwise attacking and injuring police officers -- including one who died -- and calling for the execution of Vice President Mike Pence, was as friendly as a group of tourists.

Indeed, millions of Republicans believe the ridiculous claim that, if there was a mob, it was made up of Trump foes. This, even though the Capitol throbbed with the chant of "Fight for Trump!" as rampaging attackers tried to keep the defeated President in power, and even though Trump praised his violent supporters ("We love you," he said while the assault was in progress), calling them "very special" people.

It's commendable that with Republicans dead set against an independent investigative commission, Democrats still attempted to craft a bipartisan vehicle to look into this pivotal moment in US history. Several committees are going forward with further investigation. (And Tuesday, after the report was released, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer restated his call for a bipartisan January 6 commission.)

The effort that produced this new report -- a joint product of the Senate Homeland Security and Rules committees -- had narrowed its scope to "security, planning and response failures" by law enforcement. It's an interesting and useful document. But it purposely looks at the world through a thin straw. According to staffers, each word of it was chosen to make sure Republicans would sign on.

Let's face it, most Republicans are not prepared to liberate themselves from their Trumpian shackles. Only George Orwell could have predicted what the party has become, a gathering of sycophants who deny what they personally endured. "The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears," he wrote in the dystopian novel "1984." "It was their final, most essential command." You can't look for evidence if your instructions are to reject it.

That's why the GOP already blocked the plan for a full-scale 9/11-style commission.

But just because one party is controlled by people who refuse to look for the truth, there is no reason to stop the quest. It is imperative that the United States reckon with what happened, that it learn from history so it can avoid repeating it.

Congress can put together flawed, piecemeal efforts. But to do this right, the job has to go to a different branch of government, one not in the grip of the former President's malign manipulations.

President Joe Biden should establish a presidential commission of respected individuals that the public can trust as patriots rather than partisans. They exist. It's a big country. They should be empowered to subpoena witnesses, to hire staff, to aim an investigator's flashlight into the dark halls of this disaster -- and follow it wherever it leads.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Thundershowers and cloudy conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay City softball ready for 1A state finals

Image

Martinsville, Illinois Agricultural Fair is back for the first time in two years

Image

Martinsville, Illinois Agricultural Fair is back for the first time in two years

Image

Anissa continues to track rain in the Wabash Valley

Image

ISU works to help kids with summer tutoring opportunities

Image

Grand Opening set for recently completed Charles C. Hedde Health Education Center

Image

INDOT hands over control of a section of US 40 to Vigo County

Image

Changes announced for Vigo County Courthouse mask policy

Image

New kiosks make it easier for you to drop off your prescription drugs

Image

Following the death Vigo County Councilman Don Morris, what comes next for empty council seat?

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385409

Reported Deaths: 25372
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55506010379
DuPage921701310
Will767861025
Lake682251008
Kane59306799
Winnebago33984499
Madison30856525
McHenry29134293
St. Clair28205519
Peoria23422335
Champaign21049153
Sangamon19032237
McLean18514186
Tazewell17190300
Rock Island15229324
Kankakee14480214
Kendall1325898
LaSalle12737248
Macon10960209
DeKalb10084121
Vermilion9951139
Adams8625125
Williamson7546134
Whiteside7193174
Boone681875
Ogle619183
Grundy597276
Clinton578291
Coles5753100
Knox5626152
Jackson508865
Henry506770
Livingston489090
Stephenson481185
Woodford480582
Macoupin477488
Effingham475672
Franklin453377
Marion4508116
Jefferson4412121
Monroe437794
Lee419353
Randolph415087
Fulton404359
Logan396062
Morgan392582
Christian383374
Montgomery378674
Bureau377783
Fayette321355
Perry319460
Iroquois311267
McDonough289751
Jersey270952
Douglas260335
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214226
Bond208524
Cass202827
Ford186248
Warren183148
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180753
Wayne180253
Hancock179531
Carroll177637
Richland176540
Edgar175640
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason154145
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson147016
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135412
Cumberland129919
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5192
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02409

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 747083

Reported Deaths: 13687
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1027151768
Lake551611002
Allen41533688
St. Joseph36870562
Hamilton36411415
Elkhart29290458
Tippecanoe22775225
Vanderburgh22515398
Porter19255323
Johnson18342384
Hendricks17535316
Clark13162193
Madison13089343
Vigo12572253
LaPorte12355219
Monroe12119174
Delaware10920194
Howard10227225
Kosciusko9591119
Hancock8526144
Bartholomew8146156
Warrick7840156
Floyd7744179
Grant7213177
Wayne7142201
Boone6897103
Morgan6721141
Dubois6200117
Marshall6196116
Cass5978108
Dearborn588378
Henry5880107
Noble577185
Jackson507074
Shelby499597
Lawrence4706121
Gibson443092
Harrison439173
DeKalb437385
Clinton436955
Montgomery430989
Whitley404641
Huntington401181
Steuben396659
Miami390868
Jasper384453
Knox375190
Putnam370760
Wabash360382
Ripley345870
Adams344755
Jefferson334884
White326553
Daviess301599
Wells294381
Decatur289792
Greene285285
Fayette284264
Posey273135
LaGrange272472
Scott269255
Clay264247
Randolph244383
Washington244133
Jennings234349
Spencer233831
Starke226255
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen210157
Jay200432
Fulton199642
Carroll193120
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137134
Blackford135832
Pulaski119746
Newton111935
Brown103743
Crawford102216
Benton100514
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418