Clear

5 things to know for June 8: Covid-19, immigration, SCOTUS, Giuliani, Alzheimer's

Aducanumab gets FDA approval, despite an FDA advisory panel saying there wasn't enough evidence that it is effective.

Posted: Jun 8, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

US investigators have recovered millions in cryptocurrency ransom they say was paid to hackers whose attack prompted last month's Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Here's another reason to encourage everyone you know to get the shot: On the off chance a fully vaccinated person does get infected with Covid-19, they experience milder illness and are less likely to spread the virus to others, according to a CDC study. Despite that benefit -- and many others -- the US still isn't on track to hit President Biden's goal of getting 70% of adults at least one shot by July 4. Misinformation and vaccine hesitancy remain challenges, and experts say states will need to redouble their efforts to reach the target. Meanwhile, vaccines for younger age groups are on the horizon: Moderna says 5-year-olds could get the shot by fall.

2. Immigration

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Guatemala and Mexico this week to better understand the root causes that drive Central American migrants to the US. It's her first foreign trip as vice president after Biden tasked her with leading efforts to stem the flow of migrants to the southern border. The Biden administration is under increasing pressure to address the situation at the border, and Harris' visit comes as a record number of unaccompanied children crossed into the US this spring. In the region, Harris plans to meet with not just political leaders but also community leaders and entrepreneurs.

3. SCOTUS

In other immigration news, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled yesterday that the government can block immigrants with temporary protected status from applying for green cards if they entered the country unlawfully. The decision could also have implications for Dreamers unless Congress paves a permanent lawful status for those undocumented immigrants brought to the US as kids, one expert said. The high court also agreed to take up a case next term brought by three Muslim men who seek to challenge the FBI over its surveillance of their mosque. Additionally, the justices declined for now to take up a challenge to the male-only registration requirement for the military draft -- meaning that even though the draft is not implemented, only men will still be required to register for the selective service.

4. Rudy Giuliani

Newly obtained audio shows how former President Trump's longtime adviser Rudy Giuliani relentlessly pressured and coaxed the Ukrainian government in 2019 to investigate baseless conspiracies about then-candidate Joe Biden. During a roughly 40-minute call, Giuliani repeatedly told a senior adviser to the Ukrainian President that the country's leader should publicly announce investigations into possible corruption by Biden in Ukraine and into claims that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election to hurt Trump (neither assertion is true). The conversation was a precursor to Trump's infamous call with the Ukrainian President, and both conversations became a central part of Trump's first impeachment.

5. Alzheimer's

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the FDA has approved a new experimental drug for Alzheimer's disease. The drug -- aducanumab, also known as Aduhelm -- is unique in that it's intended to slow the progression of the disease in early phases and not just ease symptoms, as medications available now do. But the agency's approval of the drug was also controversial: Study results have been mixed, and an advisory committee concluded last year that there was not enough evidence to support the treatment's effectiveness. The drug's hefty price tag has prompted concerns, too. Still, for those with mild cognitive impairment and their families, the drug offers some hope.

THIS JUST IN ...

Major internet outage fixed

The cloud services provider Fastly says an outage that took down websites around the world this morning has been fixed, though some sites are still unavailable. Fastly supports news sites and apps like CNN, the Guardian and the New York Times and provides content delivery for Twitch, Pinterest, HBO Max, Hulu, Reddit, Spotify and other services. Other major internet platforms and sites including Amazon, Target and Gov.uk were affected.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Some good or bad news, depending on whether you're a morning person or a night owl

One of those lifestyles is more likely to be associated with depression and anxiety, a new study says.

Ellie Kemper is apologizing for participating years ago in a pageant with a dark past

At 19, the actress was crowned queen of the Veiled Prophet Ball, a Missouri-based organization founded in the 1800s by ex-Confederate officers.

A tiny animal survived 24,000 years frozen in the Siberian permafrost

If only we too could slumber for thousands and thousands of years ...

Scientists are learning more about a dinosaur species found in Australia

It was one of the biggest in the world, measuring as long as a basketball court and as tall as a two-story building.

Hilton had plans for a space hotel even before man set foot on the moon

Designs for the Lunar Hilton even included a cocktail lounge.

TODAY'S NUMBER

419

That's about how much carbon dioxide -- in parts per million -- was recorded in the air at a NOAA weather station in Hawaii last month -- the highest level in modern history. Carbon dioxide is a key driver of the climate crisis.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We occupy different worlds. And it becomes that much more difficult for us to hear each other, see each other."

Former US President Barack Obama, speaking about the nation's deep divisions to CNN's Anderson Cooper. He attributed those rifts to economic and racial segregation, as well as the media landscape.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Radical acts of gardening

Activists in the '60s and '70s transformed New York City through community gardening -- and many of the green spaces they built can still be seen today. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
More rainy weather!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Scattered rain, warm. High: 82

Image

Paris win baseball regional title

Image

THN Boys Golf wins sectionals for first time since 2018

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Newton returning to Purdue for a fifth year

Image

Too much plastic

Image

Vincennes Police Chief announces retirement

Image

Trial date set for Vigo County man accused of killing his mom, and then stealing her car

Image

Storm Team 10's Anissa Claiborne breaks down our chances for storms this week

Image

CASY shows off newly renovated gym at Booker T. Washington Community Center

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385409

Reported Deaths: 25372
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55506010379
DuPage921701310
Will767861025
Lake682251008
Kane59306799
Winnebago33984499
Madison30856525
McHenry29134293
St. Clair28205519
Peoria23422335
Champaign21049153
Sangamon19032237
McLean18514186
Tazewell17190300
Rock Island15229324
Kankakee14480214
Kendall1325898
LaSalle12737248
Macon10960209
DeKalb10084121
Vermilion9951139
Adams8625125
Williamson7546134
Whiteside7193174
Boone681875
Ogle619183
Grundy597276
Clinton578291
Coles5753100
Knox5626152
Jackson508865
Henry506770
Livingston489090
Stephenson481185
Woodford480582
Macoupin477488
Effingham475672
Franklin453377
Marion4508116
Jefferson4412121
Monroe437794
Lee419353
Randolph415087
Fulton404359
Logan396062
Morgan392582
Christian383374
Montgomery378674
Bureau377783
Fayette321355
Perry319460
Iroquois311267
McDonough289751
Jersey270952
Douglas260335
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232337
Union227240
Crawford214226
Bond208524
Cass202827
Ford186248
Warren183148
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180753
Wayne180253
Hancock179531
Carroll177637
Richland176540
Edgar175640
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason154145
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson147016
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135412
Cumberland129919
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57612
Henderson53014
Calhoun5192
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02409

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 747083

Reported Deaths: 13687
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1027151768
Lake551611002
Allen41533688
St. Joseph36870562
Hamilton36411415
Elkhart29290458
Tippecanoe22775225
Vanderburgh22515398
Porter19255323
Johnson18342384
Hendricks17535316
Clark13162193
Madison13089343
Vigo12572253
LaPorte12355219
Monroe12119174
Delaware10920194
Howard10227225
Kosciusko9591119
Hancock8526144
Bartholomew8146156
Warrick7840156
Floyd7744179
Grant7213177
Wayne7142201
Boone6897103
Morgan6721141
Dubois6200117
Marshall6196116
Cass5978108
Dearborn588378
Henry5880107
Noble577185
Jackson507074
Shelby499597
Lawrence4706121
Gibson443092
Harrison439173
DeKalb437385
Clinton436955
Montgomery430989
Whitley404641
Huntington401181
Steuben396659
Miami390868
Jasper384453
Knox375190
Putnam370760
Wabash360382
Ripley345870
Adams344755
Jefferson334884
White326553
Daviess301599
Wells294381
Decatur289792
Greene285285
Fayette284264
Posey273135
LaGrange272472
Scott269255
Clay264247
Randolph244383
Washington244133
Jennings234349
Spencer233831
Starke226255
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen210157
Jay200432
Fulton199642
Carroll193120
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137134
Blackford135832
Pulaski119746
Newton111935
Brown103743
Crawford102216
Benton100514
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418