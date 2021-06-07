Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Apple unveils iOS 15 with new features for post-pandemic life

Apple unveiled its latest updates in iOS 15, including new FaceTime and iMessage features. Check them out.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

Apple kicked off its annual developers conference on Monday by unveiling new features on iOS 15 that cater to our lives as the world begins to emerge from the pandemic, including updates to video calls on FaceTime and digital keys in Apple Wallet.

On FaceTime, Apple will offer new options to let users watch movies or listen to music together during a call. It is also introducing a new grid view to better broadcast every face on a call. Android and Windows users will now also be able to join FaceTime calls.

"We've all found ourselves using video calling for just about everything," Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of software engineering, said during the virtual keynote presentation on Monday.

Apple is also introducing updates to its mobile wallet that will allow users to unlock everything from their home to their hotel room with digital keys in the app.

"You can never leave home without your keys, so we are continuing to add keys to wallet and making them even better," said Jennifer Bailey, VP of internet services and Apple Pay, citing recent additions such as car keys to unlock a vehicle from your iPhone. BMW and others will ship cars with this feature starting later this year, she said.

The company will also make it possible to store identity cards in Apple Wallet. Starting this fall, users can scan their driver's license or ID into the wallet app — in participating states — where it will be stored in an encrypted form. Bailey said Apple is working with the TSA to use that digital ID at airport security checkpoints.

The features were announced during the keynote at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, a multi-day event that's typically heavy on software news. iOS 15 will be available to the general public in the fall.

Keeping Apple central for users -- and developers

Like many tech companies, Apple and its products became even more central to our lives during the pandemic as countless households were forced to live and work more behind screens. Apple's announcements on Monday hinted at how the company hopes to remain a key part of our lives even as many resume working and socializing outside the home.

For people still frequently glued to their screens, Apple introduced a new iOS feature called "Focus" that will let users select what kinds of notifications they want to receive, and from whom, at certain times of day. For example, a user can set their phone on "work" mode, and opt to only receive notifications from coworkers, emails and Slack messages. When other notifications are turned off, users can set a "do not disturb" auto-reply for messages.

"With Focus, you can carve out time in your day for work and personal life," Federighi said.

On iMessage, Apple wants to make it easier for users to keep track of the photos, links and other content they've been sent. Apps including Photos, Safari and Apple Music will now include a "shared with you folder" to highlight content that has been sent through messages.

Beyond new gadgets and the introduction of iOS 15, WWDC is also an opportunity for Apple to address its developer community in the midst of two major recent spats with app makers — a contentious legal battle with Fortnite-maker Epic Games over Apple's App Store fees and a feud with Facebook over Apple's new app-tracking privacy policy.

The company reminded developers that the App Store now has 600 million weekly visitors from 175 countries and regions, and said it has paid more than $230 billion to developers since the App Store launched in 2008.

Doubling down on privacy

As expected, Apple doubled down on its privacy focus during the keynote.

"At Apple, we believe privacy is a fundamental human right," Federighi said, referencing recently implemented features such as app nutrition labels. "We don't think you should have to make a tradeoff between great features and privacy. We believe you deserve both."

The company introduced a variety of new security features, including one called "mail privacy protection." The email app on Apple devices will now hide users' IP addresses and their location, so companies sending emails can't link that information to users' other online activity. Additionally, senders can't see if or when users open their email.

Siri is getting a privacy update, too. The virtual assistant app will now process audio right on your device, rather than sending commands to a server, to alleviate concerns about unwanted audio listening by third parties. In 2019, Apple apologized for letting contractors listen to commands that users give to Siri. The change will also make Siri's response time faster, Apple executives said.

Subscribers of iCloud+ can take advantage of additional new privacy features. They include Safari "private relay," which encrypts the traffic leaving a user's device, so no third parties (including Apple) can intercept and read what they're searching for. And the "hide my email" feature will let subscribers input a randomly generated email when signing up for an account on a new website that will forward messages to their inbox. This will reduce the number of companies that have access to users' direct email addresses.

These privacy changes will likely "cause further consternation among those companies' dependent on user data for tracking, advertising and monetisation," CCS Insight Chief Analyst Ben Wood said in an email.

iPad multitasking and finding lost Airpods

While Apple did not make any new hardware announcements on Monday, it did introduce software updates to refresh products like the iPad and AirPods.

iPad OS 15 updates will make it easier for users to work on the go. Those who own the device will soon be able to place widgets among the apps on their home screen, such as widgets for contacts or Apple TV, including new, larger formats made for the iPad's display.

A new "multitasking" feature on iPad will let users work on two apps at the same time using a split view, and a simple swiping mechanism to switch between apps on split view.

The company also announced system-wide translation for iPad OS, as well as for iOS and Mac OS. Users can right-click on text on any app — including text selected from a photo — and translate it. An "auto translate" feature can listen when you talk to your iPad and translate that speech.

Apple also introduced a new feature on AirPods called "conversation boost" that is designed to help people who are hard of hearing. The tool focuses a user's AirPods Pro on the person talking in front of them, making it easier to hear in a face to face conversation. It can also reduce the amount of ambient noise.

And users will be able to find their AirPods Pro and AirPods Max with Apple's bluetooth "Find My" network. If users think their missing AirPods are somewhere nearby, they can also select "play sound" on the Find My app and the AirPods will make a chirping sound — all useful as people get back to living life outside their homes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Mostly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Mostly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Mostly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Storm Team 10's Anissa Claiborne breaks down our chances for storms this week

Image

CASY shows off newly renovated gym at Booker T. Washington Community Center

Image

Vigo County Health Department works to spread awareness on World Food Safety Day

Image

A new form of technology can get you up and running once again

Image

Resurfacing project closes section of Brown Avenue in Terre Haute

Image

Clinton winery pays tribute to the late Don Morris and his wife, Cheryl

Image

The big cats in Clay County are ready for visitors

Image

Running club raising funds for new water fountain

Image

Raccoon Lake State Park hosts "Youth Fishing Derby" during free fishing weekend

Image

The community came together to celebrate the life of Don Morris and Cheryl Hart

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385165

Reported Deaths: 25352
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55496210368
DuPage921421310
Will767731025
Lake682161008
Kane59300799
Winnebago33979499
Madison30849525
McHenry29126293
St. Clair28199519
Peoria23420335
Champaign21047151
Sangamon19031237
McLean18512186
Tazewell17186300
Rock Island15227324
Kankakee14473214
Kendall1325698
LaSalle12738248
Macon10957209
DeKalb10082121
Vermilion9947139
Adams8623125
Williamson7544134
Whiteside7193174
Boone681875
Ogle619183
Grundy597276
Clinton578291
Coles5753100
Knox5625152
Jackson508765
Henry506670
Livingston488989
Stephenson481185
Woodford480582
Macoupin477388
Effingham475572
Franklin453277
Marion4506116
Jefferson4412121
Monroe437794
Lee419353
Randolph415087
Fulton404359
Logan396062
Morgan392582
Christian383274
Montgomery378474
Bureau377683
Fayette321255
Perry319460
Iroquois311167
McDonough289751
Jersey270952
Douglas260335
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232137
Union227140
Crawford214226
Bond208524
Cass202627
Ford185948
Warren183148
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180753
Wayne180253
Hancock179531
Carroll177637
Richland176540
Edgar175640
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason153845
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson147016
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135312
Cumberland129819
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson53014
Calhoun5192
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02403

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 746554

Reported Deaths: 13685
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1026381768
Lake551161002
Allen41514688
St. Joseph36848561
Hamilton36386415
Elkhart29267457
Tippecanoe22748225
Vanderburgh22508398
Porter19238323
Johnson18335384
Hendricks17526316
Clark13155193
Madison13073343
Vigo12568253
LaPorte12347219
Monroe12104174
Delaware10914194
Howard10208225
Kosciusko9588119
Hancock8516144
Bartholomew8144156
Warrick7835156
Floyd7741179
Grant7212177
Wayne7140201
Boone6888103
Morgan6707141
Dubois6200117
Marshall6195116
Cass5973108
Dearborn588178
Henry5879107
Noble576585
Jackson506874
Shelby499297
Lawrence4703121
Gibson442792
Harrison438973
DeKalb437285
Clinton435455
Montgomery430889
Whitley404141
Huntington401081
Steuben396159
Miami390668
Jasper383553
Knox375190
Putnam370460
Wabash359982
Ripley345270
Adams344755
Jefferson334784
White325953
Daviess301599
Wells294281
Decatur289792
Greene285085
Fayette284064
Posey273135
LaGrange272472
Scott269255
Clay264147
Randolph244183
Washington244033
Jennings234349
Spencer233731
Starke226155
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen209257
Jay200232
Fulton199042
Carroll193020
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137134
Blackford135632
Pulaski119746
Newton111735
Brown103543
Crawford102216
Benton100014
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418