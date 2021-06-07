Clear

For handcyclist Oz Sanchez, Paralympic success is a 'testament to the person I've become'

In 2001, Oz Sanchez decided to transfer to the Navy as a Navy SEAL, ﻿but during his transfer, he was involved in a motorcycle accident that injured his spinal cord. Now, he's gearing up for his fourth Paralympic Games.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 10:00 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 10:00 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN Video produced by Stefania Dall'Armi, CNN

Throughout his life, cycling has been a form of solace for Oz Sanchez. From the age of 12 or 13, he remembers being out on a bike even in the small hours.

"I would leave the house sometimes at two or three in the morning for whatever frustrations I was dealing with and just ride under the moonlight in the local hills and mountains," Sanchez tells CNN Sport.

That may have been more than 30 years ago, and the bike he rides today may be different to the mountain bike he rode as a kid, but the allure of the sport remains the same.

These days, cycling is also his career. One of the top handcyclists in the world, Sanchez is a six-time medalist across three Paralympic Games and also has multiple world championship titles.

It was in the years following a spinal cord injury, sustained during a motorcycle accident in 2001, that Sanchez discovered handcycling; the impact the sport had on his life was immediate.

"When I first started riding, literally just going around the block was a feat in and of itself," he says.

"But it made me feel so alive because of the adrenaline and the blood pumping and just the feel-good chemicals of working out.

"It became addictive, but it was all still mostly just the idea of getting out of the house and releasing my frustrations with my broken back and the accident."

'The journey, not the destination'

Having joined the US Marine Corps in 1996, Sanchez was in the process of transferring to the Navy as a Navy SEAL at the time of the accident.

"We're talking about a transition from special operations, kicking doors and hostage rescue type mentalities of military operations to now: you broke your back, you did some permanent damage, you're never going to walk again," says Sanchez.

"I mean, the idea of me being competitive at any level at that point wasn't on my mind at all. It was literally just so I can get out of the house and keep me from going insane."

But over the years, Sanchez gradually transitioned into racing and was introduced to the US Paralympic team ahead of Beijing 2008.

There, he won gold in the time trial and bronze in the road race. Two Games and four more medals later, he's now preparing to compete at the Tokyo Paralympics, noting that the way he's viewed his success has changed over the years.

"I felt so utterly broken and worthless because of my interpretation and perception of my being an individual with a disability who can't walk, those medals meant I was still a successful person and therefore I was worthy because of those medals," says Sanchez, reflecting on how he felt after his first Paralympics.

"But now, I no longer contend with that depression and those ways of thinking. My body might be broken per se, but I am not broken. And so now, the medals are more of a testament to the person I've become.

"Instead of being attached or identified by my successes, I'm more attached and identified by my capacity to achieve those successes -- the journey, not the destination."

Tokyo will be the next step of the journey, with the Paralympics getting underway on August 24.

Despite mounting pressure in Japan to call off the Games as the country recovers from a fourth wave of coronavirus infections, organizers maintain that the Olympics and Paralympics will go ahead with countermeasures in place to ensure participants are safe.

As for Sanchez, he's ready to embrace the situation in the same way he does with most other challenges.

"The notion of me going to Tokyo or even traveling internationally, I don't really feel threatened by a lot of these things because in my back mind -- and this has a lot to do with obviously my military background and special ops mindset -- I almost want to throw it at me just to prove to myself that I can contend with it," he says.

"It's that very Spartan, go-getter, pit bull sort of mindset. But from a social standpoint, the question is what is ethically, morally most prudent and strategic for resolving and getting past this pandemic as fast as possible ... the answer is never clear and it's never easy."

He adds that he's happy to leave it to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) "to be the thinkers, and me to do the action."

LA 2028

Currently, Sanchez's schedule involves a ride of between two to three hours, four to five days a week around his home in San Diego County, California.

Aside from being on the bike, his routine also involves other more unusual training aspects, such as taking a cold shower each morning.

"I don't even touch the hot stick whatsoever ... that's the protocol," says Sanchez.

"Nobody enjoys taking a cold shower, and so if you learn to manage those thoughts and that experience and that chaos that precedes jumping in that cold shower ... you benefit from thought-management."

The birth of his son in September also means that Sanchez now has to balance training with the emotional pull of being at home: "Sometimes, I have to say, 'Nope, nope, we got to stick to the plan. We can play with the little guy later in the evening,'" he says.

It's a conflict of feelings that he will likely have to contend with for a little while longer.

As long as he remains healthy and continues to have the right support -- Team USA has been backed by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics -- Sanchez has no immediate plans to stop competing.

"I would have said that the likeliness that I retire following these Games was a possibility that I was entertaining, especially now that I've migrated into fatherhood and family and all that," he says.

"But certain opportunities have presented themselves to incentivize my possibly competing as far out as the 2028 Games because of the nature of their location in Los Angeles ... where the majority of my family is based."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, humid. High: 82

Image

Couple celebrates being married since 1946

Image

Hot car safety by the numbers

Image

Fallen heroes day ceremony

Image

Art in the alley

Image

Local cancer survivor is giving back to cancer patients and families

Image

Two homes severely damaged during fire

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Shakamak Blows Out the Competition at Regionals

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385165

Reported Deaths: 25352
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55496210368
DuPage921421310
Will767731025
Lake682161008
Kane59300799
Winnebago33979499
Madison30849525
McHenry29126293
St. Clair28199519
Peoria23420335
Champaign21047151
Sangamon19031237
McLean18512186
Tazewell17186300
Rock Island15227324
Kankakee14473214
Kendall1325698
LaSalle12738248
Macon10957209
DeKalb10082121
Vermilion9947139
Adams8623125
Williamson7544134
Whiteside7193174
Boone681875
Ogle619183
Grundy597276
Clinton578291
Coles5753100
Knox5625152
Jackson508765
Henry506670
Livingston488989
Stephenson481185
Woodford480582
Macoupin477388
Effingham475572
Franklin453277
Marion4506116
Jefferson4412121
Monroe437794
Lee419353
Randolph415087
Fulton404359
Logan396062
Morgan392582
Christian383274
Montgomery378474
Bureau377683
Fayette321255
Perry319460
Iroquois311167
McDonough289751
Jersey270952
Douglas260335
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232137
Union227140
Crawford214226
Bond208524
Cass202627
Ford185948
Warren183148
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180753
Wayne180253
Hancock179531
Carroll177637
Richland176540
Edgar175640
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason153845
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson147016
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135312
Cumberland129819
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson53014
Calhoun5192
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02403

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 746554

Reported Deaths: 13685
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1026381768
Lake551161002
Allen41514688
St. Joseph36848561
Hamilton36386415
Elkhart29267457
Tippecanoe22748225
Vanderburgh22508398
Porter19238323
Johnson18335384
Hendricks17526316
Clark13155193
Madison13073343
Vigo12568253
LaPorte12347219
Monroe12104174
Delaware10914194
Howard10208225
Kosciusko9588119
Hancock8516144
Bartholomew8144156
Warrick7835156
Floyd7741179
Grant7212177
Wayne7140201
Boone6888103
Morgan6707141
Dubois6200117
Marshall6195116
Cass5973108
Dearborn588178
Henry5879107
Noble576585
Jackson506874
Shelby499297
Lawrence4703121
Gibson442792
Harrison438973
DeKalb437285
Clinton435455
Montgomery430889
Whitley404141
Huntington401081
Steuben396159
Miami390668
Jasper383553
Knox375190
Putnam370460
Wabash359982
Ripley345270
Adams344755
Jefferson334784
White325953
Daviess301599
Wells294281
Decatur289792
Greene285085
Fayette284064
Posey273135
LaGrange272472
Scott269255
Clay264147
Randolph244183
Washington244033
Jennings234349
Spencer233731
Starke226155
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen209257
Jay200232
Fulton199042
Carroll193020
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137134
Blackford135632
Pulaski119746
Newton111735
Brown103543
Crawford102216
Benton100014
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418