Clear

A lag in Covid-19 vaccinations among adolescents could delay US return to normalcy, experts warn

Katherine Eban, author of the Vanity Fair piece "The Lab-Leak Theory," says President Trump floating the theory 'created an antibody response within the government.' But she did not see any evidence Dr. Fauci downplayed the theory.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 6:21 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 6:21 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

While the US sees Covid-19 vaccination rates growing among some populations, experts warn that lags among other groups -- including adolescents -- could hurt a further return to normalcy.

Medical experts have warned that as more adults become vaccinated, the virus will continue to plague children, who now account for about 25% of cases, simply because they have not been inoculated.

"As we've gotten more and more of our seniors vaccinated, more and more people with pre-existing conditions, more and more people who may be healthy and younger, the question becomes how do we protect our children?" epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed said on CNN Sunday.

A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) examined more than 200 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 who were likely hospitalized primarily for Covid-19 in the first three months of 2021.

The report said while there were no deaths, nearly a third were admitted to intensive care units and roughly 5% required invasive mechanical ventilation.

"Every single one of those hospitalizations, every single one of those kids in the ICU, can now be prevented," emergency physician Dr. Anand Swaminathan told CNN Sunday, now that vaccinations are available to those 12 to 17.

The doctor warned that as certain states lag behind the national average vaccination rate, it could spell trouble for the youngest and most vulnerable populations.

"What we also see is that the same places where adults are lagging, teens are lagging," he explained.

Where vaccinations are lagging

Only 13 states have reached President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70% of US adults with at least one dose by July 4. Experts warn those lagging behind -- states primarily in the Northwest and Southeast -- may be vulnerable to another outbreak.

"You have parts of the country with very low vaccination rates," CNN medical analyst Leana Wen said last week. "I really worry about the unvaccinated people in those areas spreading coronavirus to one another."

Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Wyoming, Tennessee and West Virginia have the lowest vaccination rates -- with less than 50% of adults having received at least one dose. Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine and New Jersey boast the highest, with 75% or more of their adult population partially vaccinated.

One issue for where vaccinations are lagging is lack of access and messaging in certain communities, Dr. Swaminathan said.

"There are people who don't understand the fact that this is free. That messaging hasn't been done as much as it should be."

Swamiathan also said there are barriers for people who can't get paid time off of work or have issues finding childcare that prevent them from getting the vaccine.

While the Biden administration has advocated for more access, Swamiathan said it was not soon enough.

"I wish we could have had it earlier. People need to take advantage of the situations and get their vaccine."

New York City public schools to enforce universal mask policy

Until more people are able to get vaccinated, some schools plan to continue with mitigation measures.

In New York City, public schools will continue to enforce the universal mask policy until the end of the academic year, despite the state's decision to no long require them, NYC Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson told CNN Friday.

"Per State guidance, local districts may implement standards that make the most sense for their communities, and we are continuing with our universal mask policy at our schools," Filson said.

The city's decision could help quell any possible transmission among young children who still don't have access to the vaccine because of their age.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has told CNN that he's "cautiously optimistic" children younger than 12 could get a Covid-19 vaccine by Thanksgiving.

"We are now doing studies that are ongoing as we're speaking, studies that are looking at what we call age de-escalation, children from 12 to 9 and then 9 to 6 and then 6 to 2 and then 6 months to 2 years," Fauci told CNN's John Berman last week.

"We hope that as we approach the end of this calendar year, we'll have enough information to vaccinate children of any age," he said.

If some communities continue to see high levels of infections, children under 12 will likely still have to wear masks when school returns, Fauci told NBC Nightly News last week.

Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration will meet Thursday to discuss whether to authorize Covid-19 vaccines for children 11 and younger.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, humid. High: 82

Image

Couple celebrates being married since 1946

Image

Hot car safety by the numbers

Image

Fallen heroes day ceremony

Image

Art in the alley

Image

Local cancer survivor is giving back to cancer patients and families

Image

Two homes severely damaged during fire

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Shakamak Blows Out the Competition at Regionals

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385165

Reported Deaths: 25352
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55496210368
DuPage921421310
Will767731025
Lake682161008
Kane59300799
Winnebago33979499
Madison30849525
McHenry29126293
St. Clair28199519
Peoria23420335
Champaign21047151
Sangamon19031237
McLean18512186
Tazewell17186300
Rock Island15227324
Kankakee14473214
Kendall1325698
LaSalle12738248
Macon10957209
DeKalb10082121
Vermilion9947139
Adams8623125
Williamson7544134
Whiteside7193174
Boone681875
Ogle619183
Grundy597276
Clinton578291
Coles5753100
Knox5625152
Jackson508765
Henry506670
Livingston488989
Stephenson481185
Woodford480582
Macoupin477388
Effingham475572
Franklin453277
Marion4506116
Jefferson4412121
Monroe437794
Lee419353
Randolph415087
Fulton404359
Logan396062
Morgan392582
Christian383274
Montgomery378474
Bureau377683
Fayette321255
Perry319460
Iroquois311167
McDonough289751
Jersey270952
Douglas260335
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232137
Union227140
Crawford214226
Bond208524
Cass202627
Ford185948
Warren183148
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180753
Wayne180253
Hancock179531
Carroll177637
Richland176540
Edgar175640
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason153845
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson147016
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135312
Cumberland129819
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson53014
Calhoun5192
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02403

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 746554

Reported Deaths: 13685
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1026381768
Lake551161002
Allen41514688
St. Joseph36848561
Hamilton36386415
Elkhart29267457
Tippecanoe22748225
Vanderburgh22508398
Porter19238323
Johnson18335384
Hendricks17526316
Clark13155193
Madison13073343
Vigo12568253
LaPorte12347219
Monroe12104174
Delaware10914194
Howard10208225
Kosciusko9588119
Hancock8516144
Bartholomew8144156
Warrick7835156
Floyd7741179
Grant7212177
Wayne7140201
Boone6888103
Morgan6707141
Dubois6200117
Marshall6195116
Cass5973108
Dearborn588178
Henry5879107
Noble576585
Jackson506874
Shelby499297
Lawrence4703121
Gibson442792
Harrison438973
DeKalb437285
Clinton435455
Montgomery430889
Whitley404141
Huntington401081
Steuben396159
Miami390668
Jasper383553
Knox375190
Putnam370460
Wabash359982
Ripley345270
Adams344755
Jefferson334784
White325953
Daviess301599
Wells294281
Decatur289792
Greene285085
Fayette284064
Posey273135
LaGrange272472
Scott269255
Clay264147
Randolph244183
Washington244033
Jennings234349
Spencer233731
Starke226155
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen209257
Jay200232
Fulton199042
Carroll193020
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137134
Blackford135632
Pulaski119746
Newton111735
Brown103543
Crawford102216
Benton100014
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418