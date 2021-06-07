Clear

Jen Psaki: I can't let the briefing room become 'a forum for propaganda'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tells CNN's Brian Stelter she feels a responsibility to not allow daily press briefings become a forum for propaganda.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

The White House press briefing room will return to 100% capacity on Monday after 15 months of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be another step toward normality for President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki and the press corps — and a reminder of the renewed centrality of the daily briefing. Under President Trump, there were long stretches when the press operation didn't schedule any briefings at all.

"Frankly, returning the briefing is something that sends a message to the world that we're not afraid to engage," Psaki said in an interview with CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter Sunday. "We're not afraid. We believe in the free press."

Psaki spoke on CNN's "Reliable Sources" about what she called the "healthy push and pull" between the White House and members of the media, including right-wing outlets that oppose Biden's agenda and often demonize him personally.

"My point of view, and more importantly, the president's point of view, is that the story is not about me or a debate with news outlets," she said. "The story is about the plans of the administration and what we're trying to project to the American people. And when he pledged to govern for all Americans, that means talking to a range of outlets — liberal, conservative, people who have different areas of interest. So that's exactly what I try to do every day in the briefing room."

Psaki fans have coined a term, "Psaki bomb," for her handling of right-wing outfits like Newsmax. On multiple occasions Psaki has gone viral for disputing the premise of questions with a conspiratorial tone or a vague accusation. In an early May exchange, Newsmax's Emerald Robinson claimed "there's a growing perception that this is really just the third term of President Obama" and asked "What do you say to people who say that?"

Psaki responded: "Who's saying that?" Robinson said "you've heard that a lot in the media," and Psaki pressed on: "Who in the media?"

Psaki pointed out that she is not responsible for web headlines that claim she "shut down" a questioner.

But she said she has "a responsibility not to allow the briefing room to become a forum for propaganda or for pushing forward falsehoods or inaccurate information."

Psaki cited her experience serving as State Department spokesperson during the Obama administration, when representatives of the Russian and the Chinese media were "in the briefing room asking me questions that were directed by their government."

She said "we see that from time to time in the briefing room, not every single day at all, but I have a responsibility to the public to make sure they're getting accurate information and the premises of questions that are propaganda pushing are not giving them inaccurate information."

On "Reliable Sources," Psaki repeatedly brought up her problem with questions that are based on faulty premises.

"When people ask a question that is based on a false premise or a question that skips over some details ... what we try to do, on our best days, is be informative, explain how a process works," Psaki said. "How does a bill become a law? What's the importance of communicating or going to the G7 or NATO? We don't need to completely dumb things down. We need to speak about things in an accessible way. But we have a responsibility to peel the curtains back in governing and government and how things work. And we think the American people will hopefully respond to that."

The press secretary's comments repeatedly alluded to the obvious contrast between the Biden and Trump years.

"I think sometimes we forget how strange the last four years were," Psaki said in response to a question about what she thinks the media gets wrong in political coverage. "When we return to a place where democracy is working, where we're talking with Democrats and Republicans, where we're trying to get bills and legislation passed, it feels foreign — but this is actually how it's supposed to work."

She seemed to be counseling patience in a news environment that rewards immediacy.

Psaki would not commit to stepping up the frequency of Biden's formal news conferences. (Biden has only held one of those since taking office.) She said he is regularly available to the media in less formal settings.

"He takes questions several times a week" and "is always, almost always, open to have that engagement with reporters. And I expect that will continue to be the case," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, humid. High: 82

Image

Couple celebrates being married since 1946

Image

Hot car safety by the numbers

Image

Fallen heroes day ceremony

Image

Art in the alley

Image

Local cancer survivor is giving back to cancer patients and families

Image

Two homes severely damaged during fire

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Shakamak Blows Out the Competition at Regionals

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385165

Reported Deaths: 25352
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55496210368
DuPage921421310
Will767731025
Lake682161008
Kane59300799
Winnebago33979499
Madison30849525
McHenry29126293
St. Clair28199519
Peoria23420335
Champaign21047151
Sangamon19031237
McLean18512186
Tazewell17186300
Rock Island15227324
Kankakee14473214
Kendall1325698
LaSalle12738248
Macon10957209
DeKalb10082121
Vermilion9947139
Adams8623125
Williamson7544134
Whiteside7193174
Boone681875
Ogle619183
Grundy597276
Clinton578291
Coles5753100
Knox5625152
Jackson508765
Henry506670
Livingston488989
Stephenson481185
Woodford480582
Macoupin477388
Effingham475572
Franklin453277
Marion4506116
Jefferson4412121
Monroe437794
Lee419353
Randolph415087
Fulton404359
Logan396062
Morgan392582
Christian383274
Montgomery378474
Bureau377683
Fayette321255
Perry319460
Iroquois311167
McDonough289751
Jersey270952
Douglas260335
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232137
Union227140
Crawford214226
Bond208524
Cass202627
Ford185948
Warren183148
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180753
Wayne180253
Hancock179531
Carroll177637
Richland176540
Edgar175640
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason153845
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson147016
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135312
Cumberland129819
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson53014
Calhoun5192
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02403

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 746554

Reported Deaths: 13685
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1026381768
Lake551161002
Allen41514688
St. Joseph36848561
Hamilton36386415
Elkhart29267457
Tippecanoe22748225
Vanderburgh22508398
Porter19238323
Johnson18335384
Hendricks17526316
Clark13155193
Madison13073343
Vigo12568253
LaPorte12347219
Monroe12104174
Delaware10914194
Howard10208225
Kosciusko9588119
Hancock8516144
Bartholomew8144156
Warrick7835156
Floyd7741179
Grant7212177
Wayne7140201
Boone6888103
Morgan6707141
Dubois6200117
Marshall6195116
Cass5973108
Dearborn588178
Henry5879107
Noble576585
Jackson506874
Shelby499297
Lawrence4703121
Gibson442792
Harrison438973
DeKalb437285
Clinton435455
Montgomery430889
Whitley404141
Huntington401081
Steuben396159
Miami390668
Jasper383553
Knox375190
Putnam370460
Wabash359982
Ripley345270
Adams344755
Jefferson334784
White325953
Daviess301599
Wells294281
Decatur289792
Greene285085
Fayette284064
Posey273135
LaGrange272472
Scott269255
Clay264147
Randolph244183
Washington244033
Jennings234349
Spencer233731
Starke226155
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen209257
Jay200232
Fulton199042
Carroll193020
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137134
Blackford135632
Pulaski119746
Newton111735
Brown103543
Crawford102216
Benton100014
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418