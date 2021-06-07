Clear

Federal judge overturns California's ban on assault weapons and likens AR-15 to Swiss Army knife

Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg, delivers a scathing message to the federal judge who overturned California's ban on assault weapons.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 8:51 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2021 8:51 AM
Posted By: By Alexandra Meeks, Josh Campbell and Eric Levenson, CNN

A federal judge overturned California's longtime ban on assault weapons on Friday in a ruling that likened the AR-15 to a Swiss Army knife.

Assault weapons have been banned in California since 1989, according to the ruling. The law has been updated several times since it was originally passed.

According to the ruling by US District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego, the assault weapons ban violates the Second Amendment's right to bear arms and deprives Californians from owning assault-style weapons commonly allowed in other states. Benitez issued a permanent injunction Friday so the law cannot be enforced.

"Like the Swiss Army Knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment," Benitez said in the ruling. "Firearms deemed as 'assault weapons' are fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles."

In his ruling, the judge also criticized the news media, writing, "One is to be forgiven if one is persuaded by news media and others that the nation is awash with murderous AR-15 assault rifles. The facts, however, do not support this hyperbole, and facts matter."

According to 2019 FBI data, the handgun was the most commonly used weapon in murders and accounted for 6,368 victims in 2019. Knives or cutting instruments accounted for 1,476 murders, rifles accounted for 364 murder victims, and "firearms, type not stated" accounted for 3,281 victims, the data shows.

Still, an AR-15 style rifle has been the weapon of choice for the most violent mass killings in modern history, including in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado; the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh; the Route 91 Harvest musical festival in Las Vegas; a massacre at a church in Texas; the Pulse nightclub in Orlando; a high school in Parkland, Florida; and the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Judge Benitez has previously ruled against other state firearm restrictions. Last year, he ruled California's ban on high-capacity magazines was unconstitutional. He also struck down the state's restriction on remote purchases of gun ammunition.

California officials pledge to appeal ruling

The comparison of the AR-15 to a versatile pocket knife favored by campers drew sharp criticism from California officials including Gov. Gavin Newsom, who called the AR-15 a "weapon of war."

The comparison, he said in a statement, "completely undermines the credibility of this decision and is a slap in the face to the families who've lost loved ones to this weapon."

Newsom added: "We're not backing down from this fight, and we'll continue pushing for common sense gun laws that will save lives."

The ruling and injunction are stayed for 30 days, during which time the attorney general may appeal and seek a stay from the Court of Appeals.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said he will be appealing the ruling. "Today's decision is fundamentally flawed, and we will be appealing it," Bonta said in a news release.

"There is no sound basis in law, fact, or common sense for equating assault rifles with swiss army knives -- especially on Gun Violence Awareness Day and after the recent shootings in our own California communities," his statement said.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement, "Courts have again and again held that an assault weapons ban does not violate the Second Amendment, which is limited. The President continues to press for commonsense laws to reduce gun violence - including a ban on assault weapons and high capacity magazines."

Victims' families react

Fred Guttenberg, a gun safety activist whose daughter was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018, denounced the judge's comparison.

"My daughter is in a cemetery because a Swiss Army Knife was not used, because it was an AR-15," he said. "If a Swiss Army Knife were used, my daughter and most of those other kids and adults would be alive today."

Guttenberg also called Benitez a "liar" and an "activist judge."

"You are a liar, and your opinion is written utilizing the exact language of the gun lobby. These are not new words. These are not new phrases. They are not new expressions," he said. "You took the language from the gun lobby to write this opinion."

Asked for his reaction on Guttenberg's remarks, Benitez told CNN in an email he is "prohibited from publicly commenting on pending cases."

Also on Saturday, Richard Martinez, whose son was killed in a 2014 California mass shooting, spoke to CNN's Fredricka Whitfield and rejected the judge's conclusion that assault weapons like the AR-15 are "fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles."

"It's outrageous," Martinez told CNN. "It is wrong. Assault weapons were designed by the military to kill people, to kill a lot of people, to kill a lot of people quickly. These type of AR-15-style weapons are modeled after the military versions, and they function pretty much the same way as the weapons used by the military."

"It is a devastating blow to survivors and all the families," said Judy Weldon, a teacher who survived a 1989 shooting at an elementary school in Stockton, California. "His whole ruling is terribly flawed."

Weldon called the judge's decision "grossly irresponsible," adding there was no reason for assault weapons "to be in the hands of ordinary citizens."

"Look at how many people in our country are dealing with trauma from gun violence," she added.

Tina Meins, whose father was killed in the mass shooting in San Bernardino in 2015, said the pain she and other families have suffered because of these weapons shouldn't have to continue.

"He likened in his ruling the popular AR-15 rifle to a Swiss army knife, which is a false equivalence and insult to common sense," she told CNN. "I'm certain that every person that's lost a loved one to gun violence or has been threatened or wounded by a gun immediately recoiled at such an obtuse comparison."

2nd Amendment advocates celebrate

Gun rights advocates quickly celebrated Friday's ruling.

Calling the existing state law "tyrannical," the pro-gun Firearms Policy Coalition said it was a first step in "restoring" gun rights across the country.

"In his order today, Judge Benitez held what millions of Americans already know to be true: Bans on so-called 'assault weapons' are unconstitutional and cannot stand," said FPC President Brandon Combs. "This historic victory for individual liberty is just the beginning, and FPC will continue to aggressively challenge these laws throughout the United States. We look forward to continuing this challenge at the Ninth Circuit and, should it be necessary, the Supreme Court."

The National Rifle Association called the judge's decision "well-reasoned and principled" and said it "demonstrates the importance of appointing judges who accurately apply the original meaning of our Constitution."

"Judge Benitez highlighted what all gun owners know: these types of restrictive gun laws don't make anyone safer and infringe on the rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to the positive impact this ruling will have on current and future Second Amendment cases," NRA spokesman Lars Dalseide said in a statement to CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Couple celebrates being married since 1946

Image

Hot car safety by the numbers

Image

Fallen heroes day ceremony

Image

Art in the alley

Image

Local cancer survivor is giving back to cancer patients and families

Image

Two homes severely damaged during fire

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Shakamak Blows Out the Competition at Regionals

Image

Terre Haute North Sees Their Season Come to an End in Regionals

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1385165

Reported Deaths: 25352
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55496210368
DuPage921421310
Will767731025
Lake682161008
Kane59300799
Winnebago33979499
Madison30849525
McHenry29126293
St. Clair28199519
Peoria23420335
Champaign21047151
Sangamon19031237
McLean18512186
Tazewell17186300
Rock Island15227324
Kankakee14473214
Kendall1325698
LaSalle12738248
Macon10957209
DeKalb10082121
Vermilion9947139
Adams8623125
Williamson7544134
Whiteside7193174
Boone681875
Ogle619183
Grundy597276
Clinton578291
Coles5753100
Knox5625152
Jackson508765
Henry506670
Livingston488989
Stephenson481185
Woodford480582
Macoupin477388
Effingham475572
Franklin453277
Marion4506116
Jefferson4412121
Monroe437794
Lee419353
Randolph415087
Fulton404359
Logan396062
Morgan392582
Christian383274
Montgomery378474
Bureau377683
Fayette321255
Perry319460
Iroquois311167
McDonough289751
Jersey270952
Douglas260335
Saline259957
Lawrence241025
Shelby232137
Union227140
Crawford214226
Bond208524
Cass202627
Ford185948
Warren183148
Clark183033
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180753
Wayne180253
Hancock179531
Carroll177637
Richland176540
Edgar175640
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason153845
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson147016
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135312
Cumberland129819
Menard124812
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7807
Brown7256
Pulaski6977
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson53014
Calhoun5192
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02403

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 746554

Reported Deaths: 13685
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1026381768
Lake551161002
Allen41514688
St. Joseph36848561
Hamilton36386415
Elkhart29267457
Tippecanoe22748225
Vanderburgh22508398
Porter19238323
Johnson18335384
Hendricks17526316
Clark13155193
Madison13073343
Vigo12568253
LaPorte12347219
Monroe12104174
Delaware10914194
Howard10208225
Kosciusko9588119
Hancock8516144
Bartholomew8144156
Warrick7835156
Floyd7741179
Grant7212177
Wayne7140201
Boone6888103
Morgan6707141
Dubois6200117
Marshall6195116
Cass5973108
Dearborn588178
Henry5879107
Noble576585
Jackson506874
Shelby499297
Lawrence4703121
Gibson442792
Harrison438973
DeKalb437285
Clinton435455
Montgomery430889
Whitley404141
Huntington401081
Steuben396159
Miami390668
Jasper383553
Knox375190
Putnam370460
Wabash359982
Ripley345270
Adams344755
Jefferson334784
White325953
Daviess301599
Wells294281
Decatur289792
Greene285085
Fayette284064
Posey273135
LaGrange272472
Scott269255
Clay264147
Randolph244183
Washington244033
Jennings234349
Spencer233731
Starke226155
Fountain216747
Sullivan213543
Owen209257
Jay200232
Fulton199042
Carroll193020
Orange187655
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin170035
Tipton165446
Parke148316
Pike137134
Blackford135632
Pulaski119746
Newton111735
Brown103543
Crawford102216
Benton100014
Martin91015
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418