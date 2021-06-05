Clear

40 years ago, the first cases of AIDS were reported in the US

Decades before Dr. Anthony Fauci took on the Covid-19 pandemic, he was a leading researcher on HIV and AIDS. On June 5, 1981, the US CDC released the first official report of illnesses that would later become known as AIDS. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen speaks to Dr. Fauci, 40 years after the report was released.

Posted: Jun 5, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Jun 5, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

On June 5, 1981, a curious report appeared in the Center for Disease Control's weekly public health digest: Five young, gay men across Los Angeles had been diagnosed with an unusual lung infection known as Pneumocystis carinii pneumonia (PCP) -- and two of them had died.

It was the first time that acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) -- the devastating advanced-stage of HIV infection that would go on to claim the lives of more than 32 million people globally -- was reported in the US.

Days after the initial report hit the newspapers, the CDC learned of many more such cases in gay men. Not only did those men have PCP, they also had other secondary infections, among them a rare and aggressive cancer known as Kaposi's sarcoma (KS).

About a month after that first report, the write-up in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report counted 26 gay men across New York and California with those diagnoses -- a number that would increase exponentially.

Saturday marks the 40th anniversary of the nation's first reported cases of AIDS. More than 700,000 people in the US have died of the disease since then -- and though medical advancements have drastically changed the prognosis for HIV/AIDS patients, there remains to this day no cure.

President Joe Biden released a statement marking the anniversary and noting the work the US has done to combat the illness at home and around the globe.

He said he's asked Congress to provide $670 million to fight new HIV cases by increasing treatment, expanding the use of preexposure prophylaxis and ensuring equitable access to treatment.

"In honor of all those we have lost and all those living with the virus -- and the selfless caregivers, advocates, and loved ones who have helped carry the burden of this crisis -- we must rededicate ourselves to reducing HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths," the President said in the statement.

"We must continue empowering researchers, scientists, and health care providers to ensure equitable access to prevention, care, and treatment in every community -- particularly for communities of color and the LGBTQ+ community."

Here's a look back at how the AIDS epidemic unfolded.

Activists drove the early response

The early years of the AIDS epidemic were an uncertain and unsettling time.

LGBTQ communities were losing friends and loved ones to the disease, one after another -- with little idea as to how or why. All the while, it seemed society had turned a blind eye.

"Can you imagine what it must be like if you had lost 20 of your friends in the last 18 months?" Larry Kramer, famed AIDS activist and co-founder of the Gay Men's Health Crisis, said in a 1983 interview with the "Today" show.

"No cause, no cure, people in hospitals. It's a very angry community."

President Ronald Reagan's administration paid little attention to the epidemic, with four years going by before Reagan made a public mention of AIDS.

Exchanges between Reagan's press secretary and reporters in 1982 and 1983 indicate that the nation's top officials and mainstream society viewed the disease as a joke, and not an issue of great concern.

That stemmed from the perception of AIDS as a "gay plague" -- a condition thought to be tied to the lifestyles and behaviors of gay men, even though cases had also been reported in women, infants, those with hemophilia and people who injected drugs.

In a recently published interview with the New England Journal of Medicine, AIDS researcher Alexandra Levine spoke of "the horror of watching as society as a whole turned its back on this suffering, the horror of watching as many of my own colleagues refused to help, refused to care, refused to act as the professionals they were supposed to be."

As politicians and government entities proved slow to act, activists took matters into their own hands, doing what they could to combat homophobia and stigma and make sure their communities received the public health information they needed.

Among those efforts was the 1982 pamphlet titled, "How to Have Sex in an Epidemic: One Approach."

Created by Michael Callen and Richard Berkowitz, it was one of the first times that gay men were advised to use condoms during sex with other men, according to an exhibit by the National Library of Medicine. Though the two are widely considered to be pioneers of safe sex, many in the gay community at the time criticized their work as "sex negative."

Black gay and lesbian organizations, meanwhile, fought back through poster campaigns against misconceptions that AIDS primarily affected White gay men.

Scientists struggled to understand AIDS

In the early '80s, HIV/AIDS was considered a death sentence.

Scientists and physicians were struggling to understand what caused the disease and how it spread -- making the process of finding a treatment all the more challenging.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the height of the AIDS epidemic, refers to that period of his career as the "dark years."

"I went from a person who was seeing patients with other diseases and developing cures and adequate therapies for them in the early part of my career, to every day taking care of people who inevitably were going to die, usually within a short period of time," he said in a recent interview with CNN.

It was an experience shared by many clinicians who cared for early AIDS patients: Feeling as though there was nothing they could do to stop the suffering.

"You were really putting Band-Aids on hemorrhages for a while," Fauci added.

In the absence of viable treatments, Gerald Friedland, who worked on early AIDS cases at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, recalled how he focused on empathy.

"The onslaught of death and dying of young men and women was beyond 'usual professional commitments' and terribly hard," he said in a recently published interview with the New England Journal of Medicine. "But I learned how to become skilled at providing people with a 'decent death.'"

Therapies came in the late '80s and '90s

The tide started to turn in the late '80s and '90s, as more effective therapies became available and transformed what it meant for an individual to live with HIV.

On March 19, 1987, the Food and Drug Administration approved an antiretroviral drug known as AZT to treat HIV infection.

Another important change also happened that year.

After pressure from activists fighting for their community's survival, the FDA issued new regulations around clinical drug trials -- making it possible for patients to access experimental, potentially life-saving therapies without having to wait years for official agency approval.

By the late '80s and '90s, public perception of HIV/AIDS was also starting to shift -- thanks in part to high-profile activists and celebrities.

One of those activists was Ryan White, an Indiana teenager who contracted AIDS in 1984 through contaminated needles while being treated for hemophilia. He experienced discrimination in his community after his diagnosis, even being denied entry to his middle school. As White spoke publicly about his experiences and his family challenged his treatment in court, he became one of the early public faces of the disease.

Princess Diana was also instrumental in shattering stigmas and myths around the illness, famously photographed visiting HIV/AIDS patients in hospital wards and shaking hands with them without gloves.

And in 1991, NBA star Earvin "Magic" Johnson revealed he had been diagnosed with HIV -- his identity as a straight, Black man helped demonstrate that anyone could contract the disease.

Another scientific breakthrough came in 1996, when the FDA approved the first protease inhibitors. That development brought into use what's known as highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART), turning HIV/AIDS from a fatal diagnosis to a controllable condition.

"We now are giving drugs to people who are living with HIV -- not only do these save their lives and give them essentially a normal lifespan, but you can prevent them from infecting other people," Fauci told CNN on June 1.

Richard Chaisson, a physician who helped lead the fight against AIDS at Johns Hopkins University Hospital in the late '80s and '90s, described the feeling to the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Desperation changed to hope. Hope changed to belief, and belief changed to joy," he recalled. "So many patients returned home from the ship of the doomed and went back to living near-normal lives."

In 2010, researchers announced yet another exciting development: A study had found that taking a daily dose of HIV drugs reduced the risk of infection for men who had sex with other men. In 2012, the FDA approved the use of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for adults at high risk of infection -- one of the most significant milestones of the epidemic.

As new treatments for HIV/AIDS have made the diagnosis more manageable and even help prevent infection, public health challenges remain.

About 1.2 million people in the US were living with HIV at the end of 2018, according to the CDC.

There are disparities in access to treatment, and Black and Hispanic Americans are disproportionately affected by HIV. Resistance to HIV/AIDS medications has also become increasingly common.

Some researchers and clinicians began to shift their attention and efforts elsewhere after the toll of the early years, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. And despite the US setting a goal in 1997 to find an HIV vaccine within 10 years, four decades later, there is still no vaccine or cure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny and Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Terre Haute Police Department holds its 29th and 30 awards banquet

Image

Taking a stance to prioritize mental health

Image

The big cats in Clay County are ready for visitors

Image

'Camping Indiana' Facebook Group is giving back to D.N.R. State Parks

Image

Rosedale Strawberry Festival ready to serve sweet treats

Image

Camp is back in session for the Boys and Girls Club

Image

New walkway connection Terre Haute and West Terre Haute is almost ready for use

Image

Vincennes man faces charges after police say he tried to escape custody in the hospital

Image

Kevin is downtown for First Friday with your weekend forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1384283

Reported Deaths: 25282
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55460410341
DuPage920681306
Will767291023
Lake681731004
Kane59270797
Winnebago33934496
Madison30843523
McHenry29107292
St. Clair28164518
Peoria23412331
Champaign21032149
Sangamon19018237
McLean18504185
Tazewell17173300
Rock Island15221322
Kankakee14467213
Kendall1324897
LaSalle12734248
Macon10952208
DeKalb10071120
Vermilion9937138
Adams8618125
Williamson7539134
Whiteside7191174
Boone680575
Ogle618983
Grundy596876
Clinton577891
Coles575299
Knox5622152
Jackson508464
Henry506570
Livingston488788
Stephenson481085
Woodford480380
Macoupin477287
Effingham475372
Franklin452677
Marion4503116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437694
Lee419053
Randolph414987
Fulton404059
Logan395962
Morgan392582
Christian383274
Montgomery378074
Bureau377383
Fayette321055
Perry319360
Iroquois310367
McDonough289750
Jersey270951
Douglas260135
Saline259456
Lawrence241025
Shelby232137
Union226940
Crawford214226
Bond208324
Cass202627
Ford185548
Warren183048
Clark182833
Jo Daviess182724
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock179331
Carroll177537
Richland176540
Edgar175540
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162728
De Witt156829
Mason153845
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146916
Greene145433
Massac135740
Wabash135312
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115818
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5182
Scott4881
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL50
Unassigned02402

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 746135

Reported Deaths: 13661
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1025621768
Lake55086999
Allen41495687
St. Joseph36827560
Hamilton36367414
Elkhart29254454
Tippecanoe22738225
Vanderburgh22499398
Porter19233322
Johnson18328384
Hendricks17517316
Clark13147192
Madison13062341
Vigo12566252
LaPorte12332219
Monroe12093174
Delaware10910193
Howard10203225
Kosciusko9586119
Hancock8511144
Bartholomew8141156
Warrick7833156
Floyd7739179
Grant7207177
Wayne7135201
Boone6880103
Morgan6703140
Dubois6199117
Marshall6192116
Cass5967108
Dearborn587778
Henry5875107
Noble576285
Jackson506874
Shelby499097
Lawrence4702121
Gibson442792
Harrison438973
DeKalb436685
Clinton435254
Montgomery430389
Whitley403841
Huntington400781
Steuben395959
Miami390368
Jasper382953
Knox374990
Putnam370160
Wabash359882
Ripley344870
Adams344755
Jefferson334582
White325453
Daviess301399
Wells294281
Decatur289292
Greene284585
Fayette284064
Posey272934
LaGrange272272
Scott269055
Clay264147
Randolph244183
Washington243933
Jennings234249
Spencer233731
Starke225755
Fountain216747
Sullivan213442
Owen208957
Jay200132
Fulton198742
Carroll193020
Orange187654
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172744
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148216
Pike137134
Blackford135532
Pulaski119546
Newton111535
Brown103542
Crawford102216
Benton100014
Martin91115
Warren83015
Switzerland8058
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0417