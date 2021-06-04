Clear

America is on a gun-buying spree. Here's what is driving the surge

Pandemic fears, social unrest and political polarization have contributed to Americans buying guns in record numbers. 4.7 million firearms were sold in March of 2021, the most in a month since the FBI started counting more than 20 years ago. CNN's Nick Watt reports.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Rosalina Nieves and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Robin Armstrong said she's had a phobia of guns since her brother was fatally shot, but that hasn't stopped her from buying a Springfield XD nine-millimeter handgun.

"I'm practicing as much as I can, and I'm just trying not to be nervous around it," said Armstrong, who plans to buy two more firearms: an AR-15 rifle and a smaller handgun she can carry concealed.

Armstrong, who is Black and lives in the San Francisco Bay area, cited "things that were going on in the country" like social injustice and her safety as the reasons for her new found interest in guns.

She is just one of many Americans either buying a gun for the first time or adding to what they already own, leading to a surge in US gun sales that started last year and is continuing strong in 2021.

There is no government or national database of gun sales, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation keeps track of pre-sale background checks, an indicator that's been soaring to record highs.

In March, the FBI reported almost 4.7 million background checks -- the most of any month since the agency started keeping track more than 20 years ago, and a whopping 77% increase over March 2019.

It's first-time gun owners like Armstrong who are adding to the upswing in gun ownership.

More than 2 million of the March backgound checks were for new gun purchases, according to the National Shooting Sports Federation, the firearms industry trade group that compares FBI background check numbers with actual sales data to determine its sales figures.

About 40% of buyers in early 2020 were first-time buyers, according to the foundation.

In 2020, half of all gun buyers were women, researchers say. One-fifth were Hispanic, and one-fifth were Black, according to the Northeastern University & Harvard Injury Control Research Center.

It's women and people of color, like Armstrong, who are helping gun sales surge around the country.

Philip Smith founded the National African American Gun Association in 2015, thinking 300 members would be "maybe at the very top of my wish list."

But Smith said he had that many join in the first month, and the member ranks just kept swelling from there, with more joining last year than any before.

"2020 by far was the most growth we've ever seen," Smith said.

The pandemic is one reason for the surge, gun buyers and sellers said, as the uncertainty led to people hoarding not just toilet paper. Background checks in March 2020 -- when coronavirus lockdowns went into effect in some parts of the country -- were 41% higher than a year earlier, according to the FBI data.

"To me, the pandemic was the line in the sand for a lot of folks that were even anti gun, because the pandemic made you realize that you may not have food in your cabinet, there might be social unrest, there might be mob violence," Smith said.

But there have been many drivers behind the interest in guns beyond the pandemic, said Jack McDevitt, a criminology professor and the director of the Institute on Race and Justice at Northeastern University, from the unrest that followed George Floyd's death at the hands of police in May 2020, to the switch to a Democrat-led federal government, which historically has led people to fear that gun sales will be restricted.

"That generally is not the case, but that's what people see," McDevitt said of the switch to Democratic leadership, whether president, governor or mayor.

"We've also seen, in times of civil unrest, that we see people go out and say that they need to protect themselves," McDevitt said. "So they're going to buy guns to protect themselves."

An analysis of FBI background checks on gun buyers in 2020 shows that the biggest increases -- March, June, July and December -- overlapped with periods of political and social unrest.

One thing that's been different, according to McDevitt, is that historically people form a neighborhood group or crime watch, often together with their local police.

"Well, now people don't trust the police as much as they used to, and they feel they're more on their own," McDevitt said.

For Smith, the last year or so was a "perfect storm" that led to membership growth in the National African American Gun Association: In addition to the pandemic, "you had the political and social unrest, but also people are just scared, generally speaking," because of the "racial tone" in the country, the polarization and "some of the fringe groups that were on the fringe but that were now mainstream."

"Our community saw that and they're like, 'You know what, I'm a get a gun because I see these folks, and these folks truly do not like me,'" Smith said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunny and warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The big cats in Clay County are ready for visitors

Image

'Camping Indiana' Facebook Group is giving back to D.N.R. State Parks

Image

Rosedale Strawberry Festival ready to serve sweet treats

Image

Camp is back in session for the Boys and Girls Club

Image

New walkway connection Terre Haute and West Terre Haute is almost ready for use

Image

Vincennes man faces charges after police say he tried to escape custody in the hospital

Image

Kevin is downtown for First Friday with your weekend forecast

Image

Terre Haute's new music venue ready for weekend Nelly concert

Image

Special Olympics Torch

Image

Local students look to make a difference with duffel bag donations - here's how

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1383647

Reported Deaths: 25265
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55439010338
DuPage919811305
Will766981021
Lake681401004
Kane59256796
Winnebago33926494
Madison30836523
McHenry29091291
St. Clair28151518
Peoria23401331
Champaign21013148
Sangamon19012237
McLean18502185
Tazewell17160300
Rock Island15213322
Kankakee14466214
Kendall1324697
LaSalle12724247
Macon10949208
DeKalb10064120
Vermilion9926137
Adams8618125
Williamson7531134
Whiteside7188173
Boone679875
Ogle618183
Grundy596576
Clinton577891
Coles574499
Knox5621152
Jackson507864
Henry506169
Livingston488588
Stephenson481085
Woodford480380
Macoupin477187
Effingham475172
Franklin452277
Marion4499116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437594
Lee419053
Randolph414987
Fulton403859
Logan395762
Morgan392382
Christian383173
Montgomery377674
Bureau376983
Fayette320955
Perry319360
Iroquois309867
McDonough289650
Jersey270851
Douglas260135
Saline259556
Lawrence240925
Shelby232037
Union226840
Crawford213926
Bond208324
Cass202027
Ford185148
Warren183048
Clark182733
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock179031
Carroll177437
Richland176540
Edgar175140
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason153645
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146816
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115718
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5182
Scott4871
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02400

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 745690

Reported Deaths: 13657
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1025031768
Lake55050999
Allen41468687
St. Joseph36812560
Hamilton36340414
Elkhart29235453
Tippecanoe22721225
Vanderburgh22491398
Porter19225322
Johnson18314384
Hendricks17511316
Clark13141192
Madison13046341
Vigo12562252
LaPorte12320219
Monroe12086174
Delaware10906192
Howard10196224
Kosciusko9580118
Hancock8508144
Bartholomew8139156
Warrick7830156
Floyd7739179
Grant7202177
Wayne7133201
Boone6876103
Morgan6696140
Dubois6198117
Marshall6190116
Cass5963108
Dearborn587478
Henry5867107
Noble575885
Jackson506874
Shelby499097
Lawrence4696121
Gibson442492
Harrison438773
DeKalb436585
Clinton434753
Montgomery430189
Whitley403641
Huntington400681
Steuben395859
Miami389968
Jasper382253
Knox374890
Putnam369560
Wabash359582
Adams344755
Ripley344270
Jefferson334582
White324853
Daviess301399
Wells294181
Decatur289092
Greene284285
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange272272
Scott268655
Clay263547
Randolph244083
Washington243933
Jennings234249
Spencer233731
Starke225555
Fountain216647
Sullivan213442
Owen208657
Jay200032
Fulton198542
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172444
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148116
Pike137134
Blackford135532
Pulaski119146
Newton111435
Brown103542
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90915
Warren83015
Switzerland8048
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418