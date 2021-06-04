Clear

5 things to know for June 4: Covid-19, Capitol riots, White House, cyberattacks, Belarus

In a CNN exclusive, CNN's Whitney Wild spoke to two Capitol Police officers who relived the vivid details of the January 6th insurrection.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Climate change doesn't just threaten the environment. It could ignite serious financial crises, an IMF official says, due to things like widespread damage and economic instability caused by natural disasters.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

President Joe Biden announced a plan yesterday to immediately share 25 million Covid-19 vaccines with countries around the world, but progressives are pushing him to do more. A group of more than 30 Democratic House members have signed a letter to the White House urging Biden to get more aggressive in distributing vaccines to help countries like India, South Africa and Brazil, where the coronavirus crisis is particularly dire. In the US, Covid-19 cases among children have fallen to levels not seen since October, but experts are still urging parents to vaccinate their children if they can. One reason? States that don't reach high vaccination thresholds may be "sitting ducks" for another outbreak, according to the director of the National Institutes of Health.

2. Capitol riots

Two Senate committees are expected to release a 100-page-plus report next week on the security failures that led to the January's Capitol riots. The findings from the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees will likely provide the basis of a new funding package to beef up Capitol security. However, the report will stop short of examining former President Donald Trump's role in the run-up to the attack. That's likely to fuel partisan fighting about whether further investigation into the attack is necessary. Two Capitol Police officers shared their experiences for the first time with CNN, saying rioters beat them, threatened to shoot them, and called them traitors.

3. White House

President Biden will be heading out on his first international trip since taking office next week. His first stop will be the UK, where he'll meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit in southwestern England. Biden is set to hold meetings with the other leaders of G7 countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan -- during the visit. He'll also meet with Queen Elizabeth II before heading to Brussels to participate in a NATO summit. There, he'll meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," the White House says. Finally, it's off to Geneva, Switzerland, where Biden will hold a bilateral summit with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on June 16. Several other meetings with other world leaders are planned throughout.

4. Cyberattacks

The Justice Department is showing signs that it plans to coordinate its anti-ransomware efforts with the same protocols as it does for terrorism. US prosecutors are now being asked to report all ransomware investigations they may be working on, to better coordinate the US government's tracking of online criminals. The White House has also issued a rare open letter to companies, calling on them to treat the threat of ransomware attacks with greater urgency. These moves to tackle the growing threat of cyberattacks come on the heels of several attacks that have disrupted key infrastructure sectors including gas pipelines and meatpacking plants.

5. Belarus

Detained Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich has appeared on Belarus state TV again, as critics continue to decry his detainment. Protasevich was arrested last month by Belarusian authorities after his Ryanair flight was unexpectedly diverted and grounded in the country's capital of Minsk. Family and supporters believe that his recorded admissions to organizing mass protests have been forced. Critics fear the latest video shows Protasevich, again, under duress. An adviser to an exiled Belarusian opposition candidate labeled Protasevich as a "hostage of the regime." Protasevich's treatment in Belarus has sparked international outrage, especially toward President Alexander Lukashenko, and the US recently imposed sanctions on some of Belarus' state-owned enterprises in the country. Belarus responded by slashing staff numbers at the US embassy in Minsk.

THIS JUST IN

The head of Germany's Catholic Church offers his resignation

Cardinal Reinhard Marx has written to Pope Francis to offer his resignation over what he described as his shared "responsibility for the catastrophe of sexual abuse" by church officials

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Kim Kardashian has a role in the new 'PAW Patrol: The Movie.'

She plays a poodle name Delores, and we love that for her.

United plans supersonic flights by 2029

We're still waiting on the "flying cars" part of the future, but this will definitely suffice.

Peloton's app is getting cheaper for millions of people

For when you want to exercise like the fancy bike people, without the fancy bike price.

Twitter will help you undo a tweet -- for a fee

If you tweet a bad take and no one gets to read it, did it really happen?

Truck carrying tomato puree crashes, turning road red

Spare a thought to the unsuspecting passersby, who were probably HORRIFIED.

TODAY'S NUMBER

7,500 to 10,600

That's about how many giant sequoia trees were destroyed by a single wildfire that swept through California's Sequoia National Forest last summer, according to a new draft report from the National Park Service. The number represents between 10% and 14% of the world's giant sequoias.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We're working for the richest man on Earth, we're doing all the work that makes his company run and all we're asking for is a reasonable, livable wage."

Anthony, an Amazon delivery service partner driver. Some Amazon workers like Anthony say they have to endure poor pay, dangerous conditions and demanding bosses even as Amazon's delivery business has flourished -- aided by their labor -- during the pandemic.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Bless you 

Just a lil' seal sneeze. That's all. Enjoy your weekend! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Sunny and warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Sunny, hot. High: 88

Image

TH Rex win at home

Image

ISU looking for NCAA Tourney success

Image

Sullivan not satisfied with semi-state run

Image

Guerrero named All-American

Image

Pride Center Opening in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

Childcare and unemployment

Image

Vigo County teacher picks up national recognition

Image

Is summer weather here? Kevin has the details about a warmup

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1383647

Reported Deaths: 25265
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55439010338
DuPage919811305
Will766981021
Lake681401004
Kane59256796
Winnebago33926494
Madison30836523
McHenry29091291
St. Clair28151518
Peoria23401331
Champaign21013148
Sangamon19012237
McLean18502185
Tazewell17160300
Rock Island15213322
Kankakee14466214
Kendall1324697
LaSalle12724247
Macon10949208
DeKalb10064120
Vermilion9926137
Adams8618125
Williamson7531134
Whiteside7188173
Boone679875
Ogle618183
Grundy596576
Clinton577891
Coles574499
Knox5621152
Jackson507864
Henry506169
Livingston488588
Stephenson481085
Woodford480380
Macoupin477187
Effingham475172
Franklin452277
Marion4499116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437594
Lee419053
Randolph414987
Fulton403859
Logan395762
Morgan392382
Christian383173
Montgomery377674
Bureau376983
Fayette320955
Perry319360
Iroquois309867
McDonough289650
Jersey270851
Douglas260135
Saline259556
Lawrence240925
Shelby232037
Union226840
Crawford213926
Bond208324
Cass202027
Ford185148
Warren183048
Clark182733
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock179031
Carroll177437
Richland176540
Edgar175140
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason153645
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146816
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115718
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5182
Scott4871
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02400

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 745690

Reported Deaths: 13657
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1025031768
Lake55050999
Allen41468687
St. Joseph36812560
Hamilton36340414
Elkhart29235453
Tippecanoe22721225
Vanderburgh22491398
Porter19225322
Johnson18314384
Hendricks17511316
Clark13141192
Madison13046341
Vigo12562252
LaPorte12320219
Monroe12086174
Delaware10906192
Howard10196224
Kosciusko9580118
Hancock8508144
Bartholomew8139156
Warrick7830156
Floyd7739179
Grant7202177
Wayne7133201
Boone6876103
Morgan6696140
Dubois6198117
Marshall6190116
Cass5963108
Dearborn587478
Henry5867107
Noble575885
Jackson506874
Shelby499097
Lawrence4696121
Gibson442492
Harrison438773
DeKalb436585
Clinton434753
Montgomery430189
Whitley403641
Huntington400681
Steuben395859
Miami389968
Jasper382253
Knox374890
Putnam369560
Wabash359582
Adams344755
Ripley344270
Jefferson334582
White324853
Daviess301399
Wells294181
Decatur289092
Greene284285
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange272272
Scott268655
Clay263547
Randolph244083
Washington243933
Jennings234249
Spencer233731
Starke225555
Fountain216647
Sullivan213442
Owen208657
Jay200032
Fulton198542
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172444
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148116
Pike137134
Blackford135532
Pulaski119146
Newton111435
Brown103542
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90915
Warren83015
Switzerland8048
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418