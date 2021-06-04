Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'I was only thinking of staying alive': Nadia Nadim's journey from refugee camp to PSG star ... and back

After leaving war-torn Afghanistan as a child, Nadia Nadim ended up in a refugee camp in Denmark. It was in that camp that she learned the game of football which has now led her to Paris Saint-Germain, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Posted: Jun 4, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2021 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Davies and Matias Grez, CNN

Nadia Nadim is not your average footballer.

While she is best known for being a prolific goalscorer during a career that has taken her to the likes of the Portland Thorns, Manchester City and, currently, Paris Saint-Germain, much of Nadim's time is spent carrying out charity work, ambassadorial work for the United Nations and learning languages -- she currently speaks nine fluently.

She has also, incredibly, managed to find the time to train to become a reconstructive surgeon and will complete her qualification once she retires from football.

Nadim's latest off-field project has seen her team up with PSG and KLABU, a charity that helps build sports clubs in refugee camps around the world. It is hoped this new partnership will initially reach 10,000 refugee children through sport.

It's a cause that is particularly close to Nadim's heart. Born in Afghanistan, she was just 11 years old when the Taliban murdered her father and, along with her mother and four sisters, was forced to flee through neighboring Pakistan with a forged passport, before eventually arriving in Denmark, the country she now calls home.

"The only thing I was thinking of was staying alive, you know, surviving until the next day," she tells CNN Sport. "I was just looking: 'Okay, what's going to happen? What's happening right now? How can I survive until the next morning?'

"And I think that's the case for a lot of the people who are in these camps. You know, it is in the moment and then you're trying to make the best out of it and then try to stay alive and hope for the best for tomorrow."

When Nadim arrived with her family in Denmark, they began living in a refugee camp, and it was here that she discovered her love for football.

In some fields close to where she was staying, Nadim recalls seeing other kids "playing around with this round ball."

"I was like: 'It looks really cool, I want to do the same,'" she says. "Since then, I've never left the football and look where it has brought me, to Paris Saint-Germain."

It's fair to say Nadim's first exposure to playing football wasn't quite like the version she plays today.

"At the beginning, it was a bit more informal," she laughs. "It was just, like, everyone kicking around, everyone following each other, it was everyone against everyone.

"But, slowly, I discovered how football is supposed to be played because there was a football club close to the refugee camp, and I could see that actually there are formations and you're supposed to do this when the ball is out and then, slowly, I wanted to play the way the football was played there."

'I could be a child again'

Nadim describes human beings as "curious" and believes they are likely to want to try something new if they see it, kids especially. For her, this is why giving children growing up in refugee camps the opportunity to be exposed to sport is so important.

"Imagine out of, I don't know, the million refugees that are in Cox's Bazar [the world's largest refugee camp] -- imagine if there are two, three, four football players who might happen because of these projects that are being started," she says.

Nadim says people are always surprised when she describes her stay in the refugee camp as "one of the funniest times I had in my life."

Coming from war-torn Afghanistan, Nadim missed out on having a real childhood but says that changed once she reached Denmark.

"Suddenly I came to a refugee camp where there was access to sports, access to read and I felt like I could be a child again," she recalls.

"So I have really, really fond memories of the refugee camp. I know it sounds weird, when I tell some people, they're like: 'Oh, what?' But that's how I felt then, you know, and that's why I feel KLABU and PSG are trying to do the same.

"It is a hard time, it's not the best situation for a kid to be in, but we're trying to make it something positive."

Nadim believes the perception of refugees is far removed from the reality. While news segments attempt to show what conditions are like for those people displaced from their homes, those watching will not be able to understand the severity of the situation.

"They have it way worse than you could ever imagine," Nadim says.

There are now 80 million refugees worldwide, KLABU says, the highest number since the end of the Second World War -- and almost half of them are children.

Most of them, like Nadim, have been "deprived of an education and all other aspects that constitute a normal childhood," KLABU writes.

The partnership's first project will be based in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where KLABU and PSG will build a "Club Center" that will be used as a sport library, provide access to kits and equipment, as well as offering training sessions and tournaments for the children to participate in.

Nadim hopes the project can help refugee parents, too. In the years since her family left the camp in Denmark, she learned how hard that period of time was for her mother and how much their uncertain future was "physically hard, but mentally ... way, way harder."

Once her career is over, Nadim would rather be remembered for her humanitarian work than her achievements on the pitch, and being involved in this project -- helping those who struggle like she did -- is something she is immensely proud of.

"As a human being, it's really hard sometimes to understand things that you've really, truly not experienced on your own body," Nadim says.

"That's why it is easier to relate to people that you have something in common with, just because, yes, we do hear about the news, we do see some images of what's happening in these refugee camps or the people who are being displaced from their homes because of climate changes or whatever, you name it, but do we really understand them? I think not, really.

"If you've ever been to a refugee camp, you know how harsh of an environment it is and how tough it can be. I know this, I felt it with my own body, but also I've seen it now. If you travel to Kenya, Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar, which is one of the world's biggest refugee camps, it is not a joke.

"They are really living in insane circumstances and bringing sports into these places, bringing, I say hope because it might be your escape from reality for an hour or two or maybe your chance to create a future for yourself is an amazing thing."

History in the making

It seems trivial in comparison, but Friday sees the culmination of a nail-biting season in France and the opportunity for Nadim and PSG to make history.

With a one point lead over perennial champion Lyon going into the final day of the league campaign, PSG knows a victory over Dijon will give the club its first ever league title.

It would be a remarkable achievement to end Lyon's 14-year domination of the domestic crown -- and end the heartache of eight runners-up finishes in the last nine seasons.

"I'm a person who always has dreams, you know, before I even signed with PSG and we were talking about me moving to PSG, one of my dreams was to win the league with them," Nadim says.

"That would be an amazing, amazing day and a great achievement for the team, for the club because you've been chasing something for such a long time and you're finally so close again.

"You've taken all the steps, it's just the last step that you have to take. It will mean a lot, really. You know, it's one of my biggest dreams right now. It will mean my dream came true.

"I think Lyon have massive respect for what they've done for the women's game. I think they are an amazing club and being on top for a really long time, but I think it's also a change of era right now. We have a lot of young players on the French national team, and I think PSG has grown this team to be someone who's going to hopefully beat Lyon off their throne.

"And if that's what we want, that's our ambitions, I feel it's now it has to happen."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Sunny and warm!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH Rex win at home

Image

ISU looking for NCAA Tourney success

Image

Sullivan not satisfied with semi-state run

Image

Guerrero named All-American

Image

Pride Center Opening in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

Childcare and unemployment

Image

Vigo County teacher picks up national recognition

Image

Is summer weather here? Kevin has the details about a warmup

Image

New 'inclusive playground' on the way to Wabash Valley town

Image

The Deming Park pool is now open - here's when you can stop in for a swim

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1383647

Reported Deaths: 25265
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55439010338
DuPage919811305
Will766981021
Lake681401004
Kane59256796
Winnebago33926494
Madison30836523
McHenry29091291
St. Clair28151518
Peoria23401331
Champaign21013148
Sangamon19012237
McLean18502185
Tazewell17160300
Rock Island15213322
Kankakee14466214
Kendall1324697
LaSalle12724247
Macon10949208
DeKalb10064120
Vermilion9926137
Adams8618125
Williamson7531134
Whiteside7188173
Boone679875
Ogle618183
Grundy596576
Clinton577891
Coles574499
Knox5621152
Jackson507864
Henry506169
Livingston488588
Stephenson481085
Woodford480380
Macoupin477187
Effingham475172
Franklin452277
Marion4499116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437594
Lee419053
Randolph414987
Fulton403859
Logan395762
Morgan392382
Christian383173
Montgomery377674
Bureau376983
Fayette320955
Perry319360
Iroquois309867
McDonough289650
Jersey270851
Douglas260135
Saline259556
Lawrence240925
Shelby232037
Union226840
Crawford213926
Bond208324
Cass202027
Ford185148
Warren183048
Clark182733
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock179031
Carroll177437
Richland176540
Edgar175140
White170226
Washington164725
Moultrie162628
De Witt156929
Mason153645
Piatt152014
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146816
Greene145333
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115718
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64624
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5182
Scott4871
Putnam4863
Alexander47111
Gallatin4634
Hardin39012
Pope3274
Out of IL20
Unassigned02400

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 745690

Reported Deaths: 13657
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1025031768
Lake55050999
Allen41468687
St. Joseph36812560
Hamilton36340414
Elkhart29235453
Tippecanoe22721225
Vanderburgh22491398
Porter19225322
Johnson18314384
Hendricks17511316
Clark13141192
Madison13046341
Vigo12562252
LaPorte12320219
Monroe12086174
Delaware10906192
Howard10196224
Kosciusko9580118
Hancock8508144
Bartholomew8139156
Warrick7830156
Floyd7739179
Grant7202177
Wayne7133201
Boone6876103
Morgan6696140
Dubois6198117
Marshall6190116
Cass5963108
Dearborn587478
Henry5867107
Noble575885
Jackson506874
Shelby499097
Lawrence4696121
Gibson442492
Harrison438773
DeKalb436585
Clinton434753
Montgomery430189
Whitley403641
Huntington400681
Steuben395859
Miami389968
Jasper382253
Knox374890
Putnam369560
Wabash359582
Adams344755
Ripley344270
Jefferson334582
White324853
Daviess301399
Wells294181
Decatur289092
Greene284285
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange272272
Scott268655
Clay263547
Randolph244083
Washington243933
Jennings234249
Spencer233731
Starke225555
Fountain216647
Sullivan213442
Owen208657
Jay200032
Fulton198542
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186237
Rush175226
Vermillion172444
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148116
Pike137134
Blackford135532
Pulaski119146
Newton111435
Brown103542
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90915
Warren83015
Switzerland8048
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0418