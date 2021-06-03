Clear

Texas high school valedictorian switches speech to speak out on state's abortion law

Paxton Smith, the valedictorian at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, swapped her school-approved speech for one about the restrictive "heartbeat" abortion law in Texas.

Posted: Jun 3, 2021 9:30 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz and Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

A high school valedictorian exhaled as she pulled a piece of paper from underneath her graduation gown.

Gathering her courage, Paxton Smith started the speech she had worked so hard on for her graduation on Sunday.

But the speech the 18-year-old gave ended up being an entirely different speech than she had planned, and that her school had already approved.

She said she initially was going to talk about TV media and content. Instead, the Dallas teenager decided to use her platform to take a stand against a controversial Texas abortion law that had recently passed.

"I cannot give up this platform to promote complacency and peace, when there is a war on my body and a war on my rights," Smith said during her Lake Highlands High School graduation speech, which came two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the so-called "heartbeat ban" abortion bill into law.

The law prohibits most abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant.

The bill requires abortion providers to check for a fetal heartbeat before performing an abortion and prevents them from doing the procedure if one is detected. It makes exceptions "if a physician believes a medical emergency exists," but not for instances of rape or incest, citing that "public and private agencies provide ... emergency contraception for victims of rape or incest."

The issue weighed on the senior so much that a week and a half before graduation, she said she realized she had to change her speech.

The school district told CNN "a different speech was given than had been submitted to the school in advance," said Tim Clark, executive director of communications for Richardson Independent School District.

The district includes the following statement in its graduation program each year.

"The students who shall be speaking at the graduation ceremony were selected based on neutral criteria to deliver messages of the students' own choices. The content of each student speaker's message is the private, voluntary expression of the individual student and does not reflect the endorsement, sponsorship, position or expression of the District or its employees."

Smith was hesitant at first to change her speech

Although Smith said she was hesitant about changing her speech to address a political issue, she knew the platform of being valedictorian was too big to pass up.

"I was very upset that the heartbeat bill was passing, and I think I was struggling to focus on something that I was working on for school. I had to write down some of my thoughts on paper to get what I felt out, and it was at that point that I decided to change the speech," Smith told CNN on Thursday.

"I was definitely going back and forth with myself because I fully anticipated that if I made the speech, there would be some negative repercussions socially. I thought that graduation was the only place where I was going to reach such a large audience and a group with so many different opinions and backgrounds that I was going to be able to make a speech like that."

Smith said she only told her parents about the speech about a week beforehand. Overall, they were supportive of her decision.

"What father wouldn't be concerned when your daughter is about to step up and that kind of venue and start talking about something that is divisively controversial?" her father Russell Smith told CNN. "But she felt strongly about it."

Her father said he had not seen or heard her previous speech. He and his wife were concerned that the microphone could be cut off, but that didn't happen.

"I know very, very few people, regardless of their age, that have the strength of will and the eloquence and the presence of mind to do what she did," he said. "She just impresses me so much.

When the time came, Smith gathered up her courage and did what she felt she needed to do. After she was done a round of applause came from the crowd.

"I felt great. I was very surprised at the response," she said. "It was much louder and more positive than I expected, but as I was walking back to my seat, I was a little bit worried about how the staff was going to handle me afterwards."

However, no reprimand came.

Russell Smith said he felt "overwhelming pride" when he saw his daughter speak.

"It was it was hard not to be choked up as a father for that. There was definitely tears."

Her father noted that the response to the speech has been overwhelmingly positive -- former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shared and praised it on Twitter.

"It's been a very big shock," Smith said. "I'm very excited about how much traction the speech is getting because I think it's a very important topic and it needs to be shared."

Smith is not ruling out a future role in the social justice world -- for now, however, all she knows is that she wants to help people.

Whatever form of help she takes, she said she's excited to attend University of Texas at Austin in the fall.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Clearing & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pride Center Opening in Downtown Terre Haute

Image

Childcare and unemployment

Image

Vigo County teacher picks up national recognition

Image

Is summer weather here? Kevin has the details about a warmup

Image

New 'inclusive playground' on the way to Wabash Valley town

Image

The Deming Park pool is now open - here's when you can stop in for a swim

Image

The N.O.A.A. is predicting another active tropical season. What does that mean for our weather here in the Wabash Valley?

Image

Pitts, Jr. plea agreement highlights the current court backlog since the COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Weekend event to benefit Swope Art Museum

Image

Man arrested in connection to 2020 shooting investigation that led to what court docs call self-defense killing

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Schemes target military families

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Avoid Zoom phishing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

Image

SCAM ALERT: Rental car shortage leads to phony deals

Image

SCAM ALERT: Protect yourself from scams during National Moving Month

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1382979

Reported Deaths: 25241
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook55412410330
DuPage919071305
Will766591020
Lake681111005
Kane59215795
Winnebago33901493
Madison30824523
McHenry29075291
St. Clair28146518
Peoria23395330
Champaign20997148
Sangamon19009237
McLean18488184
Tazewell17150299
Rock Island15209321
Kankakee14450214
Kendall1324396
LaSalle12718247
Macon10939208
DeKalb10056120
Vermilion9925136
Adams8616124
Williamson7528134
Whiteside7189173
Boone679675
Ogle617983
Grundy596876
Clinton577791
Coles573999
Knox5619152
Jackson507664
Henry505969
Livingston488287
Stephenson480885
Woodford480380
Macoupin476787
Effingham475172
Franklin452276
Marion4496116
Jefferson4411121
Monroe437494
Lee419052
Randolph415087
Fulton403759
Logan395362
Morgan392682
Christian383073
Montgomery377674
Bureau376883
Fayette320855
Perry319360
Iroquois309467
McDonough289650
Jersey270850
Douglas260134
Saline259256
Lawrence240925
Shelby231937
Union226740
Crawford213826
Bond208324
Cass201927
Ford184848
Warren183048
Clark182633
Jo Daviess182624
Pike180253
Wayne180153
Hancock178931
Carroll177437
Richland176340
Edgar174940
White170226
Washington164825
Moultrie162628
De Witt156728
Mason153545
Piatt152114
Clay149143
Mercer148834
Johnson146716
Greene145233
Massac135740
Wabash135212
Cumberland129819
Menard124512
Jasper115618
Marshall108219
Hamilton83915
Schuyler7797
Brown7246
Pulaski6967
Stark64424
Edwards57512
Henderson52914
Calhoun5192
Putnam4863
Scott4861
Alexander47011
Gallatin4624
Hardin38912
Pope3264
Out of IL20
Unassigned02399

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 744474

Reported Deaths: 13637
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1020181767
Lake55032999
Allen41441685
St. Joseph36789558
Hamilton36204414
Elkhart29219452
Tippecanoe22704224
Vanderburgh22485398
Porter19212322
Johnson18245382
Hendricks17498316
Clark13136192
Madison12920341
Vigo12560252
LaPorte12310219
Monroe12076173
Delaware10898190
Howard10184224
Kosciusko9578118
Hancock8464143
Bartholomew8135156
Warrick7825155
Floyd7736179
Grant7192176
Wayne7130201
Boone6862103
Morgan6691140
Dubois6197117
Marshall6185116
Cass5954108
Dearborn587478
Henry5861107
Noble575385
Jackson506874
Shelby498797
Lawrence4692121
Gibson442092
Harrison438673
DeKalb436385
Clinton434353
Montgomery429589
Whitley403540
Huntington400481
Steuben395559
Miami388968
Jasper381652
Knox374790
Putnam369460
Wabash359182
Adams344655
Ripley344270
Jefferson334282
White324653
Daviess300699
Wells294081
Decatur288992
Greene284185
Fayette283964
Posey272834
LaGrange271972
Scott268555
Clay263447
Randolph244082
Washington243933
Jennings233949
Spencer233631
Starke225355
Fountain216647
Sullivan213142
Owen208557
Jay199832
Fulton198341
Carroll193020
Orange187454
Perry186137
Rush175126
Vermillion172144
Franklin169935
Tipton165446
Parke148016
Pike137034
Blackford135532
Pulaski118846
Newton111235
Brown103242
Crawford102116
Benton100014
Martin90815
Warren83015
Switzerland8038
Union72710
Ohio57811
Unassigned0417